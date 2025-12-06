America Has Never Been Fair, But It Could Be

In this episode, I chat with Kate Barr, a behavioral scientist and political disruptor who ran an intentionally unwinnable 2024 North Carolina state senate race to expose gerrymandering. Kate shares how she went from being mad to being action-oriented, and how running as "Kate Barr Can't Win" became unexpectedly joyful, authentic, and effective. Now she is taking an even bolder step by switching to the Republican Party, not because her values have changed, but because the primary is the only election that truly counts in a gerrymandered district. She is challenging incumbent Tim Moore with a platform focused on fair maps, affordability, and a tax system that asks more of billionaires. With humor as her political superpower, Kate argues that voters still have meaningful power, that laughter lowers defenses, and that a fairer America, one she can be proud to pass on to her kids, is still worth fighting for.