Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, had a full on-air meltdown this week and it cracked open a perfect window into the Fascist Trad Wife Club: the women preaching obedience, submission, and "traditional values" while wielding political power like seasoned operatives.In this episode, we break down the hypocrisy running through the right-wing trad wife movement, from Mike Johnson's suspicious marriage dynamics to Erika Kirk's curated "femininity" brand. Why do the women telling everyone else to get back in the kitchen keep living like the men they want us to serve? And what does their behavior reveal about the insidious authoritarian project propping up all this manufactured morality?All this and more, right here on The Siren Network.
Karoline Leavitt Confirms Pete Hegseth Authorized Second Strike
Earlier today, Karoline Leavitt took to her podium to confirm that Pete Hegseth actually did confirm the second strike on an alleged drug vessel to take out survivors of the initial attack, which would be a war crime.Trump and his cabinet have said these attacks are to protect the country from narco-terrorists and drug smugglers, even as Trump on Saturday said he would pardon former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, who was convicted of drug trafficking charges in a US court last year.Joe and Cosima break down this story and more, right here on The Siren Network.
NEW: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation Just Opened the Floodgates
This morning, Punchbowl News Founder Jake Sherman tweeted, "A few other GOP members messaged us over the weekend saying that they, too, are considering retiring in the middle of the term."One of those GOP members' messages read, "More explosive early resignations are coming. It's a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out."Marjorie Taylor Greene's sudden departure from Congress has opened the floodgates of the Republican split from Donald Trump, as Trump asks Republicans to take increasingly more difficult and hard to defend positions, making their lives ahead of the 2026 midterms a living hell.Its no wonder then, that this Congress has seen the most amount of retirement announcements (35 so far) since 2018- the notorious blue wave.It seems that Republicans are seeing the writing on the wall- especially after the huge Democratic victory in the 2025 elections- and are getting out early. MTG won't be the last.Harry Dunn is joined by Fred Guttenberg on this episode of Pours and Perspectives. All this and more, right here on The Siren Network.
BREAKING: Judge Squashes Trump's Cases Against James Comey & Letitia James
Today, Donald Trump received a massive blow to his effort to prosecute his political enemies and bend the justice system to his will, as a judge has officially dismissed the separate criminal charges of former FBI Director James Comey, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.Judge Cameron McGowan Currie said in her rulings that it was unlawful to appoint two interim prosecutors in succession, therefore dismissing the two cases against Comey and James.New York AG Letitia James reacted to the news, saying, "I remain fearless in the face of these baseless charges as I continue fighting for New Yorkers every single day."Joe and Cosima discuss this and more, right here on The Siren Network.
America Has Never Been Fair, But It Could Be
In this episode, I chat with Kate Barr, a behavioral scientist and political disruptor who ran an intentionally unwinnable 2024 North Carolina state senate race to expose gerrymandering. Kate shares how she went from being mad to being action-oriented, and how running as "Kate Barr Can't Win" became unexpectedly joyful, authentic, and effective. Now she is taking an even bolder step by switching to the Republican Party, not because her values have changed, but because the primary is the only election that truly counts in a gerrymandered district. She is challenging incumbent Tim Moore with a platform focused on fair maps, affordability, and a tax system that asks more of billionaires. With humor as her political superpower, Kate argues that voters still have meaningful power, that laughter lowers defenses, and that a fairer America, one she can be proud to pass on to her kids, is still worth fighting for.You can follow and support Kate at www.katebarrcanwin.com.
The Siren is a creator led media network founded to combat fascism and defend the values of American democracy through the analysis and discussion of current events and calls to action.Through fearless reporting, bold truth-telling, and unapologetic calls to action, we refuse to sit back while our rights are gutted, our voices are silenced, and our future is auctioned off to the highest bidder.Instead, we're calling out the abuse of power and relentless attacks on our democracy wherever they appear. But it's not enough to just talk about what's going on. This moment demands going a step further.The goal of The Siren is not just to analyze the news, but to ignite action. We turn outrage into direction. We organize calls to stop the passing of dangerous legislation. We spotlight the next generation of Democratic leadership. All while mobilizing around the most pressing issues of our time.We don't both-sides tyranny. We expose it and we fight it.