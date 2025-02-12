Powered by RND
Jake A Merrick
A look at all things related to the wellbeing and prosperity of our state and the people who make it great.
GovernmentSociety & Culture

  • EP. 52 - School Board Shake Up
    Today I am joined by an independent investigator from the substack "V1SUT" who will go by the alias "Mary" to protect her identity and help her continue her ongoing work uncovering corruption across the stte.  We will be discussing the sudden removal of three boad members on the Oklahoma State Board of Education. There are lots of rumor and speculation as to why this happened. Ironically, on the same day, a major announcement was made by Oklahoma state auditor, Cindy Byrd, regarding Tulsa Public Schools. Was the school board shake up related? Was it a distraction? Is there an unexpected alignment between Stitt and Drummond? Are Ryan Walters and Stitt now at odd?  What exactly is going on?  Join us for our converstation as lay out the puzzle pieces.  Follow the great work of Mary at https://v1sut.substack.com  
    --------  
    43:39
  • Ep. 51 - Lonnie Burns
    Listen in to Jake Merrick's discussion with Lonnie Burns, running for Oklahoma House district 20. Learn more at https://www.burnsforokhouse.com/ _____________________________________________  Want to hear more? Tune into Freedom 96.9, broadcasting The Jake Merrick Show every weekday morning from 7-8AM CST to the greater Oklahoma City Metro Area. You can also listen to his past radio shows by vising https://www.freedom969.com/onair/jake-merrick/ _____________________________________________ Sponsors of the Podcast: Belter Roofing and Construction https://belterroofingok.com/ Robyn Promotions https://robynpromo.com NeAnne Clinton - KW Realty in Enid
    --------  
    31:08
  • BONUS: Ep. 50 - Paul Bondar
    Listen in to Jake Merrick's discussion with Paul Bondar, running for Oklahoma Congressional District 4.   Learn more at https://www.electbondar.com/ _____________________________________________   Want to hear more? Tune into Freedom 96.9, broadcasting The Jake Merrick Show every weekday morning from 7-8AM CST to the greater Oklahoma City Metro Area.   You can also listen to his past radio shows by vising https://www.freedom969.com/onair/jake-merrick/ _____________________________________________   Sponsors of the Podcast: Belter Roofing and Construction https://belterroofingok.com/   Robyn Promotions https://robynpromo.com/   NeAnne Clinton - KW Realty in Enid
    --------  
    37:21
  • Ep. 49 - Justin Mize
    Listen in to Jake Merrick's discussion with Justin Mize, candidate for Canadian County Sherriff.   Learn more at https://justinmizeforsheriff.com/ _____________________________________________   Want to hear more? Tune into Freedom 96.9, broadcasting The Jake Merrick Show every weekday morning from 7-8AM CST to the greater Oklahoma City Metro Area.   You can also listen to his past radio shows by vising https://www.freedom969.com/onair/jake-merrick/ _____________________________________________   Sponsors of the Podcast: Belter Roofing and Construction https://belterroofingok.com/   Robyn Promotions https://robynpromo.com/   NeAnne Clinton - KW Realty in Enid
    --------  
    22:21
  • Ep. 48 - Justin Hornback
    Listen in to Jake Merrick's discussion with Justin Hornback, candidate for Oklahoma State Corporation Commissioner.   Learn more at https://occ.798er.com/ _____________________________________________   Want to hear more? Tune into Freedom 96.9, broadcasting The Jake Merrick Show every weekday morning from 7-8AM CST to the greater Oklahoma City Metro Area.   You can also listen to his past radio shows by vising https://www.freedom969.com/onair/jake-merrick/ _____________________________________________   Sponsors of the Podcast: Belter Roofing and Construction https://belterroofingok.com/   Robyn Promotions https://robynpromo.com   NeAnne Clinton - KW Realty in Enid
    --------  
    36:58

