EP. 52 - School Board Shake Up

Today I am joined by an independent investigator from the substack "V1SUT" who will go by the alias "Mary" to protect her identity and help her continue her ongoing work uncovering corruption across the stte. We will be discussing the sudden removal of three boad members on the Oklahoma State Board of Education. There are lots of rumor and speculation as to why this happened. Ironically, on the same day, a major announcement was made by Oklahoma state auditor, Cindy Byrd, regarding Tulsa Public Schools. Was the school board shake up related? Was it a distraction? Is there an unexpected alignment between Stitt and Drummond? Are Ryan Walters and Stitt now at odd? What exactly is going on? Join us for our converstation as lay out the puzzle pieces. Follow the great work of Mary at https://v1sut.substack.com