Conversations centered around the American Experiment, our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and headlines! More
Available Episodes
Our Initial Takeaways from The Durham Report
Our Initial Takeaways from The Durham Report
5/22/2023
1:02:52
Constitutional Deep Dive with Eric! Article 1 - Section 8 - The Spending Power of Congress!
Article 1 - Section 8 - The Spending Power of Congress!
5/16/2023
1:11:29
New York vs. Daniel Penny - A.I. and Searches - The #1 Threat in America - and MORE!
New York vs. Daniel Penny - A.I. and Searches - The #1 Threat in America - and MORE!
5/15/2023
1:11:36
Sudden Interest in Ethics and the Supreme Court - Forgiveness - Loneliness - and More!
Sudden Interest in Ethics and the Supreme Court - Forgiveness - Loneliness - and More!
5/8/2023
1:33:25
Constitutional Deep Dive! Article 1 - Section 8! The Powers of Congress - Introduction!
Constitutional Deep Dive! Article 1 - Section 8! The Powers of Congress - Introduction!
