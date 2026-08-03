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Of-By-For the People!

Clint Powell
Government
Of-By-For the People!
Latest episode

596 episodes

  • Of-By-For the People!

    Fauci 'Diaries' - The 'Woke' Smithsonian - MUCH MORE!

    08/03/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Fauci 'Diaries' - The 'Woke' Smithsonian - MUCH MORE!

    Conversations centered around the American Experiment and our Constitution and Bill of Rights! Our goal is to provide different perspectives - give historical context - model how to talk with those whom we may disagree with - tie foundational principals to today's headlines - PLUS, have some fun along the way. Please leave us a review and share with your friends! (A PODCAST PROVIDED AND OWNED BY DURING THE BREAK PODCASTS)
    Brought to you by Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com

    This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
  • Of-By-For the People!

    Constitutional Deep Dive: Article 6-Section 3: The Oath and Affirmation Clause!

    07/31/2026 | 29 mins.
    Constitutional Deep Dive: Article 6-Section 3: The Oath and Affirmation Clause!
    Thanks to our sponsor - Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com

    Conversations centered around the American Experiment and our Constitution and Bill of Rights! Our goal is to provide different perspectives - give historical context - model how to talk with those whom we may disagree with - tie foundational principals to today's headlines - PLUS, have some fun along the way. Please leave us a review and share with your friends! (A PODCAST PROVIDED AND OWNED BY DURING THE BREAK PODCASTS)
    Brought to you by Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com

    This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
  • Of-By-For the People!

    Happy Birthday America - Day 31: Facts About the Founding of Our Country!

    07/31/2026 | 1 mins.
    Happy Birthday America - Day 31: Facts About the Founding of Our Country!

    Conversations centered around the American Experiment and our Constitution and Bill of Rights! Our goal is to provide different perspectives - give historical context - model how to talk with those whom we may disagree with - tie foundational principals to today's headlines - PLUS, have some fun along the way. Please leave us a review and share with your friends! (A PODCAST PROVIDED AND OWNED BY DURING THE BREAK PODCASTS)
    Brought to you by Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com

    This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
  • Of-By-For the People!

    Happy Birthday America - Day 30: Facts About the Founding of Our Country!

    07/30/2026 | 1 mins.
    Happy Birthday America - Day 30: Facts About the Founding of Our Country!

    Conversations centered around the American Experiment and our Constitution and Bill of Rights! Our goal is to provide different perspectives - give historical context - model how to talk with those whom we may disagree with - tie foundational principals to today's headlines - PLUS, have some fun along the way. Please leave us a review and share with your friends! (A PODCAST PROVIDED AND OWNED BY DURING THE BREAK PODCASTS)
    Brought to you by Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com

    This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
  • Of-By-For the People!

    Happy Birthday America - Day 29: Facts About the Founding of Our Country!

    07/29/2026 | 0 mins.
    Happy Birthday America - Day 29: Facts About the Founding of Our Country!

    Conversations centered around the American Experiment and our Constitution and Bill of Rights! Our goal is to provide different perspectives - give historical context - model how to talk with those whom we may disagree with - tie foundational principals to today's headlines - PLUS, have some fun along the way. Please leave us a review and share with your friends! (A PODCAST PROVIDED AND OWNED BY DURING THE BREAK PODCASTS)
    Brought to you by Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com

    This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
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About Of-By-For the People!
Conversations centered around the American Experiment, our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, opinions, and headlines! Powered by: Eric Buchanan and Associates - www.buchanandisability.com
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Government

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