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596 episodes
- Fauci 'Diaries' - The 'Woke' Smithsonian - MUCH MORE!
Conversations centered around the American Experiment and our Constitution and Bill of Rights! Our goal is to provide different perspectives - give historical context - model how to talk with those whom we may disagree with - tie foundational principals to today's headlines - PLUS, have some fun along the way. Please leave us a review and share with your friends! (A PODCAST PROVIDED AND OWNED BY DURING THE BREAK PODCASTS)
Brought to you by Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com
This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
Constitutional Deep Dive: Article 6-Section 3: The Oath and Affirmation Clause!07/31/2026 | 29 mins.Constitutional Deep Dive: Article 6-Section 3: The Oath and Affirmation Clause!
Thanks to our sponsor - Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com
Conversations centered around the American Experiment and our Constitution and Bill of Rights! Our goal is to provide different perspectives - give historical context - model how to talk with those whom we may disagree with - tie foundational principals to today's headlines - PLUS, have some fun along the way. Please leave us a review and share with your friends! (A PODCAST PROVIDED AND OWNED BY DURING THE BREAK PODCASTS)
Brought to you by Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com
This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
- Happy Birthday America - Day 31: Facts About the Founding of Our Country!
Conversations centered around the American Experiment and our Constitution and Bill of Rights! Our goal is to provide different perspectives - give historical context - model how to talk with those whom we may disagree with - tie foundational principals to today's headlines - PLUS, have some fun along the way. Please leave us a review and share with your friends! (A PODCAST PROVIDED AND OWNED BY DURING THE BREAK PODCASTS)
Brought to you by Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com
This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
- Happy Birthday America - Day 30: Facts About the Founding of Our Country!
Conversations centered around the American Experiment and our Constitution and Bill of Rights! Our goal is to provide different perspectives - give historical context - model how to talk with those whom we may disagree with - tie foundational principals to today's headlines - PLUS, have some fun along the way. Please leave us a review and share with your friends! (A PODCAST PROVIDED AND OWNED BY DURING THE BREAK PODCASTS)
Brought to you by Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com
This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
- Happy Birthday America - Day 29: Facts About the Founding of Our Country!
Conversations centered around the American Experiment and our Constitution and Bill of Rights! Our goal is to provide different perspectives - give historical context - model how to talk with those whom we may disagree with - tie foundational principals to today's headlines - PLUS, have some fun along the way. Please leave us a review and share with your friends! (A PODCAST PROVIDED AND OWNED BY DURING THE BREAK PODCASTS)
Brought to you by Eric Buchanan and Associates: www.buchanandisability.com
This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
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About Of-By-For the People!
Conversations centered around the American Experiment, our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, opinions, and headlines! Powered by: Eric Buchanan and Associates - www.buchanandisability.comPodcast website
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