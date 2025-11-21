Open Mike: A Look Inside the County of San Mateo

Mike talks with Public Safety Communications Director Natasha Claire-Espino about 911 operations, what callers can expect, and how to apply to be a dispatcher. Administrative Services Manager Christine Hollender and therapy dog Garrett also join to highlight wellness in dispatch.
21:06
Making Room: The Quest for Affordable Housing in San Mateo County
Mike sits down with County of San Mateo's Director of Housing Raymond Hodges to discuss recent successes and challenges
Mike catches up with Dr. Shruti Dhapodkar, Director of Emergency Management. They discuss planning, readiness and response in case of emergencies and disasters.
29:28
Parks: Where Everyone Belongs
Mike sits down with San Mateo County Parks director Nicholas Calderon to talk about the wide range of activities and experiences visitors enjoy in our parks.Learn much more about our parks, trails and events by visiting https://www.smcgov.org/parksMike Callagy bio: https://www.smcgov.org/ceo/profile/mike-callagy