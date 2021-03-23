The Deal tells the story of the Iran nuclear deal: how it came together, how it fell apart, and what that means for the rest of us. Hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey. He tweets @armscontrolwonk. In Season 2 The Deal brings the story of the Iran nuclear deal into the present. Arms control expert Jeffrey Lewis examines the options available to Joe Biden by looking at the past. Will we make the same mistakes? Or have we learned our lessons?You don't have to listen to season one to follow season two, but it helps! Learn more at IranDealPodcast.com.

If we held inspections and action-movie style violence to the same standard, we'd see that inspections do way more to stop the spread of nuclear weapons than assassinations or sabotage. But we don't. Which is a shame, because inspections are, in their own understated way, really freaking cool. Featuring IAEA site inspector Sandra Munos.

With the Iran nuclear deal dead as a doorknob, Jeffrey Lewis set out to make a new podcast, one that tells stories of scientists, journalists and maybe a vigilante or two... private citizens who are working to solve diplomatic problems and prevent the next global catastrophe. Yes this podcast is about saving the world – one arduous, unlikely, under-funded, seemingly impossible mission at a time. Skinny dipping physicists, activists living on houseboats and, of course, at least one person looking at satellite images in his pajamas..The Reason We’re All Still Here is a production from Gilded Audio and The James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at The Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey. Proliferation is just a fancy word for the spread of nuclear weapons. Nonproliferation is stopping it.

About The Reason We’re All Still Here

Far too often, governments behave like toddlers. They’re fickle. They don’t like to share. And good luck getting them to pay attention to any problem that isn’t directly in front of them. They like to push each other to the brink, and often do. But when they don’t, it’s usually because other people enter the proverbial room. Private citizens who step up and play peacemaker when their governments won’t or can’t. People who strive for collaboration and understanding, and sometimes end up finding it in unlikely places. Those people and the work they do, they’re the reason we’re all still here. This season, we’ll hear from scientists, analysts, and idealists who have gone to crazy lengths just for a shot at making peace and building understanding From smoke-filled rooms in North Korea to secret labs in the Soviet Union… to the lawless seas, and even to the depths of outer space (or, at least, the conference rooms where they talk about the depths of outer space). This podcast tells the stories about the people holding us back from the brink. Hosted by ​​Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, a professor and scholar at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies on the Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies faculty. Previously, he served as Director of the Nuclear Strategy and Nonproliferation Initiative at the New America Foundation and Executive Director of the Managing the Atom Project at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University. He is the founder of ArmsControlWonk.com, a leading resource on disarmament, arms control and nonproliferation issues. Produced by Gilded Audio and the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.