It's been said that it's more important how you think than what you think. CATO VP, Marcus Sprague, was fortunate to represent CATO at the Ohio Tactical Officers Association Conference in Sandusky, Ohio.







In this episode of the CATO podcast, Marcus sits down with Executive Director Pat Fiorilli of the Ohio Tactical Officer Association and retired Las Vegas Metro Sergeant Mike Quinn. Both of these men are great thinkers and have a wealth of knowledge and experience in training and developing professionals in our field. Marcus spent the week at the OTOA Conference and can't say enough about what a top-notch training event they put on. We discuss what training in Ohio looks like, their challenges, and some of the lessons learned.



For more information about the OTOA, go to https://otoa.org/