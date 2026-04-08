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80 episodes
- On May 6, 2023, a mass shooting occurred at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas. An Allen Police Department officer was already on the scene for an unrelated call for service when he bravely pursued the suspect and ended the incident. Allen Police Department Deputy Chief (then Lieutenant) Kris Wirstrom responded and acted as the Incident Commander. Nine people were killed, and seven others were injured.
In this episode of the CATO Podcast, Marcus speaks with Deputy Chief Kris Wirstrom, breaking down the active shooter incident, lessons learned, and the impact on our profession. Marcus was fortunate enough to represent CATO at the 2024 North American Active Assailant Conference, where he heard Kris Wirstrom speak. He's one of those guys who makes you proud to be part of our profession. We trust you'll find his reflections and insight as valuable as Marcus did.
Allen Premium Outlets Active Shooter Event - ALERRT/AIR video:
https://app.frame.io/presentations/1c76c14b-4ba3-4460-8245-860d9e823e4f
- Marcus interviews Travis Norton about his doctoral research on active shooter response at the University of Southern California. Travis was one of the authors of CATO's latest two-day course, Active Shooter Incident Leadership. Travis contributed much of the research and content for this POST-approved course, which addresses the common failures and challenges inherent in Active Shooter response. To learn about the class, where it is next or to host it, go to CATOTRAINING.ORG.
Episode 78: Sound Doctrine: A Tactical Primer, Chapter 8, Gathering and Using Intelligence08/07/2024 | 58 mins."Good intelligence is the linchpin for all tactical operations."
-Sid Heal
Marcus, Adam, and Kris discuss Chapter 8 of Sound Doctrine: A Tactical Primer. The group discusses information versus intelligence, the parts of the intelligence cycle, and situational awareness. They also cover the common operational picture and how you can reduce friction during your next operation.
- On June 15, 2023, Denver Police Sergeant Justin Dodge was working the Denver Nuggets celebratory parade when he found himself caught under the wheels of an 80,000 lb fire truck carrying the players.
Lying in the street, Dodge promised himself that if the tourniquets held and he could get to the hospital in time, he would stage an epic comeback. Eight surgeries later, including one that amputated his leg inches below the knee, he's back!
Justin works as a full-time SWAT team supervisor and has found a new passion in motivational speaking. The subject of a PBS documentary, Justin, is just a phone call away for anyone struggling.
We hope his testimony inspires you to build resiliency so you can become the hero of your own story.
Learn more at https://heavyvictory.com/
Follow him on Instagram at: @heavy_victory_
- It's been said that it's more important how you think than what you think. CATO VP, Marcus Sprague, was fortunate to represent CATO at the Ohio Tactical Officers Association Conference in Sandusky, Ohio.
In this episode of the CATO podcast, Marcus sits down with Executive Director Pat Fiorilli of the Ohio Tactical Officer Association and retired Las Vegas Metro Sergeant Mike Quinn. Both of these men are great thinkers and have a wealth of knowledge and experience in training and developing professionals in our field. Marcus spent the week at the OTOA Conference and can't say enough about what a top-notch training event they put on. We discuss what training in Ohio looks like, their challenges, and some of the lessons learned.
For more information about the OTOA, go to https://otoa.org/
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About CATO Podcast
We believe Tactics are a science, and the Art is in how we apply those tactics. Members of the California Association of Tactical Officers (CATO) interview a variety of guests and discuss lessons learned, the evolution of tactics, and other contemporary issues facing law enforcement.Podcast website
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