We believe Tactics are a science, and the Art is in how we apply those tactics. Members of the California Association of Tactical Officers (CATO) interview a va... More
Available Episodes
5 of 56
Episode 056: Sound Doctrine Chapter 4: The Structure of Command and Control
In this episode of the CATO Podcast, Marcus sits down with CATO President and co-host, Brent Stratton, and frequent CATO guest, Travis Norton, to discuss why we need to formalize the structure that supports Command and Control, some lessons learned, and what you can do today to reduce friction in your command post. The group discusses the importance of building trust throughout the chain of command, and why you need to support the formation of Emerging Organizational Networks.
4/27/2023
1:09:01
Ep 055: Critical Incident Review with Medal of Honor Recipient, Earl Plumlee
Learn from the Best: Medal of Honor Recipient Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee
CATO joins forces with tactical expert and host of The Debrief, Jon Becker, as he sits down with Medal of Honor recipient Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee. This podcast features the most exciting excerpts from Brent and Jon's interviews with Master Sergeant Plumlee. Earl is an amazing storyteller and he shares the harrowing events of that fateful day in August, 2013 when he earned the Medal of Honor--with both humility and humor. These important conversations reveal a great deal about tactical lessons learned and highlight the importance of training and initiative.
4/12/2023
1:45:08
Episode 54-Training: What Can You Do Today to Make It Relevant and Impactful
Kenny Brayton and Marcus sit down with Captain Dustin Kulling to discuss the key components required to design effective training. Learn how to apply the Theory of Constructed Emotion to police decision-making training and how action competency facilities and wellness training enhance the regulation of the stress response.
Captain Kulling is a 28-year law enforcement veteran who has spent much of his adult life studying how we learn. He is a California POST Master's Instructor, has earned a Masters of Education degree, and is currently working on his Ph.D. in Communication. He spent the majority of his career in narcotics and has been involved in tactical teams at a variety of ranks.
3/29/2023
1:08:53
Sound Doctrine- Chapter 3 Nature of Commanding
This episode of the podcast discusses Chapter Three of Sound Doctrine. Marcus and guests Travis Norton and Adam Sharki discuss Command and Control, the challenges of selecting a commander, and what it means to command effectively.
3/15/2023
40:14
Attorney Gene Ramirez-Will law enforcement lose bite dogs in California
Attorney Gene Ramirez was a founding member of CATO and has spent the last several decades defending law enforcement officers in civil court. Gene discusses California Assembly Bill 742, which bans law enforcement's use of bite dogs. Gene also discusses his lessons learned from defending officers and how we arrived at a push by the legislature to ban police bite dogs. For more information on AB742, click here https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202320240AB742. Gene Ramirez can be contacted at [email protected]
We believe Tactics are a science, and the Art is in how we apply those tactics. Members of the California Association of Tactical Officers (CATO) interview a variety of guests and discuss lessons learned, the evolution of tactics, and other contemporary issues facing law enforcement.