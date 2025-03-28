Open app
Government
内部视角看中国
内部视角看中国
杜文
《内部视角看中国》这个节目旨在用一种鲜明而独到的视角，揭示中国深层次的政治、文化和社会现实。节目不仅关注中国体制内部的权力运作与社会控制，更注重探讨这一切对个体心灵、信仰生活以及精神自由的影响。正如圣经所言：“你们必晓得真理，真理必叫你们得以自由。”（约翰福音 8:32），在这纷繁复杂的时代背景下，信仰和灵性追求成为人...
Government
News
Society & Culture
军纪委副书记唐勇落马，中共军队反复风向有变？
朋友们大家好，今天是2025年3月27日星期四，欢迎大家收看本期内部视角看中国。昨天发生了一个大新闻，可谓令解放军内部很多人感到非常震惊。1967年出生的，现年58岁的、素有杀手之称的原武警雪豹突击队领队、中央军委纪委副书记，唐勇中将被抓了，还被撤销了全国政协委员资格。这件事情背后的政治博弈，引发了外界更深层次的思考。今天，我想就此谈一谈自己的几点看法。 Powered by Firstory Hosting
19:06
About 内部视角看中国
《内部视角看中国》这个节目旨在用一种鲜明而独到的视角，揭示中国深层次的政治、文化和社会现实。节目不仅关注中国体制内部的权力运作与社会控制，更注重探讨这一切对个体心灵、信仰生活以及精神自由的影响。正如圣经所言：“你们必晓得真理，真理必叫你们得以自由。”（约翰福音 8:32），在这纷繁复杂的时代背景下，信仰和灵性追求成为人们追求内心解放的重要力量。 在节目中，我以基督教的视角，运用神学专用术语和历史、政治学理论，剖析中国特有的社会现象与国家治理方式。节目敢于直面那些被掩盖的真相，揭示权力结构如何在看似稳定的外表下压迫个体自由，进而引发一系列深层次的社会与心灵危机。同时，我也试图在严峻的现实中寻找希望的火花，传达一种基督徒对救赎与新生的坚定信仰。 总之，《内部视角看中国》不仅是一档分析中国现状的节目，更是一场关于真理、自由与灵魂救赎的深刻探讨。 Powered by Firstory Hosting
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
