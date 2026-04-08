She Wears the Boots: A Podcast for Women Veterans

She Wears the Boots is a VA podcast sponsored by the Office of Women’s Health in the Veterans Health Administration. Women Veterans are a growing and diverse group—professionals, mothers, retirees—of varying ages, racial and ethnic backgrounds, and sexual orientations.

In this podcast we highlight how the VA partners with women Veterans in their health by interviewing experts from the VA on numerous topics representing a broad range of VA programs. Please email comments and questions to: Podcastintakerequests@va.gov.