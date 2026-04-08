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She Wears the Boots: A Podcast for Women Veterans
Veterans Health Administration
Latest episode
38 episodes
- In this episode, Dr. Christine Going, the Senior Advisor for the VHA Food Security Office, describes the VA's process for food insecurity screening of Veterans. She also shares how the VA connects Veterans to the resources they need to obtain adequate food and nutrients for optimal health and wellbeing. Learn more about this program by visiting the Veterans Health Administration Food Security Office.
- In this episode Dr. Sandra Schumacher, the Reproductive Health Lead in the Office of Women's Health with the VA, talks about services covered by the VA. She also talks through fertility concerns, evaluation, and the treatment process for Veterans needing assistance building their family.
For more information, please visit https://www.womenshealth.va.gov/WOMENSHEALTH/topics/infertility-and-ivf.asp or check out this Frequently Asked Questions document on the expansion of In Vitro Fertilization at the VA.
- In this episode we hear from Dr. Christine Kolehmainen, the director of Education for the Office of Women's Health who is also a Women's Health Primary Care Provider with the VHA. Dr. Kolehmainen discusses healthy aging and steps that women Veterans can take to enhance their wellness across the lifespan. She also discusses a few resources available in VA that target overall-wellbeing.
For more information on specific concepts related to this episode, we recommend listening to past recordings on menopause, osteoporosis, heart health, and more! You can also access electronic versions of Women's Health brochures on Healthy Aging and Healthy Reproductive Aging.
- In this episode we talk with Dr. Andrea Hekler, a clinician with the Veterans Health Administration, on how pregnancy loss may impact an individual or their partner as well as what the VA can provide to support a Veteran who has experienced a pregnancy loss. For more information please visit https://www.womenshealth.va.gov/WOMENSHEALTH/topics/pregnancy-loss.asp
- In this episode we celebrate Women Veterans Recognition Day (June 12th) with Ms. Lourdes Tiglao, the Executive Director for the Center for Women Veterans. Ms. Tiglao talks about the history of the signing of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act of 1948 and the importance of recognizing women who have served. She also discussed other ways that the Center for Women Veterans and VA, as an agency more broadly, recognizes women Veterans’ contributions to our nation.
For more information, read this blog post Dispelling the Myths of Women Veterans Recognition Day. You can also learn more about how the Center for Women Veterans recognizes women Veterans every day or sign up for information and updates about women Veterans at their website.
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About She Wears the Boots: A Podcast for Women Veterans
She Wears the Boots is a VA podcast sponsored by the Office of Women’s Health in the Veterans Health Administration. Women Veterans are a growing and diverse group—professionals, mothers, retirees—of varying ages, racial and ethnic backgrounds, and sexual orientations. In this podcast we highlight how the VA partners with women Veterans in their health by interviewing experts from the VA on numerous topics representing a broad range of VA programs. Please email comments and questions to: Podcastintakerequests@va.gov.Podcast website
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