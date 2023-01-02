She Wears the Boots: A Podcast for Women Veterans

Distinguished Flying Cross Recipient Major Katie Lunning

In this episode, we change gears to highlight an example of how women who served contribute to the military and the VHA. We were honored to interview Major Katie Lunning who retells her experiences while medically evacuating those that were seriously injured from Afghanistan in August of 2021. Her Critical Care Air Transport Team was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism while participating in aerial flights out of Afghanistan. Ms. Lunning discusses how experiences as a VHA ICU nurse at the Central Iowa VA prepared her for her service as a member of the Critical Care Air Transport Team. She also discusses how deployments impacted her life and suggestions for how to cope with transitions from deployment and service to home.Please use discretion before listening to this episode – it contains depictions of violence that some may find upsetting. Please consider calling the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and then Press 1 if you wish to connect to someone at the VA who is ready to listen and help. You can also chat online or text 838255 to be connected to a VA responder even if you are not enrolled in VA benefits or health care.