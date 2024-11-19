Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsGovernmentCivil Discourse
Listen to Civil Discourse in the App
Listen to Civil Discourse in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Civil Discourse

Podcast Civil Discourse
Nia Rodgers and Dr. John Aughenbaugh
This podcast uses government documents to illuminate the workings of the American government, and offer context around the effects of government agencies in you...
More
GovernmentNews

Available Episodes

5 of 256
  • In the News: The First Round of Trump Appointments
    Aughie and Nia discuss the first round of President Elect Trump's proposed appointments, and follow with a discussion of recess appointments.
    --------  
    1:00:08
  • After Election 2024
    Aughie and Nia discuss the immediate and potential long term ramifications of the 2024 election cycle.
    --------  
    1:22:58
  • Election Certification Process
     Aughie and Nia outline the steps a Presidential election goes through, from voting at the booth to election certification at the U.S. Capitol. 
    --------  
    1:14:49
  • Government Plagiarizers
    Aughie and Nia talk about famous government officials who have plagiarized writing and speeches. 
    --------  
    52:47
  • Federalist 39
    Aughie and Nia discuss Federalist 39, Madison's defense of the Republic as a form of national government.
    --------  
    31:22

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Civil Discourse

This podcast uses government documents to illuminate the workings of the American government, and offer context around the effects of government agencies in your everyday life.
Podcast website

Listen to Civil Discourse, Taking Down Trump and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:55:59 AM