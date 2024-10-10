Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentSCOTUS Weekly
Listen to SCOTUS Weekly in the App
Listen to SCOTUS Weekly in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

SCOTUS Weekly

Podcast SCOTUS Weekly
ScotusWeekly
A podcast examining all current Supreme Court rulings on a week-by-week basis. Made by Benjamin Shi.
Government

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Episode 3 (October - December): Qualified Immunity, Abortion, and... Water?
    All SCOTUS Rulings Discussed Between October 1st and December 25th.
    --------  
    2:59
  • Episode 2 (August): The CDC and the Shadow Docket
    All SCOTUS Rulings Discussed Between July 2nd and August 31st.
    --------  
    4:46
  • Episode 1 (June - July): From Chehalis to Brnovich
    All SCOTUS Rulings Discussed Between June 25th and July 2nd.
    --------  
    9:46
  • Welcome to SCOTUS Weekly!
    Over the following weeks, we will be exploring rulings made by the Supreme Court.
    --------  
    0:31

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About SCOTUS Weekly

A podcast examining all current Supreme Court rulings on a week-by-week basis. Made by Benjamin Shi.
Podcast website

Listen to SCOTUS Weekly, Taking Down Trump and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/4/2025 - 5:29:05 PM