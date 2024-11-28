'You're Wrong' With Mollie Hemingway And David Harsanyi, Ep. 124: What RFK Jr. And Gaetz Mean For America

Join Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway and Washington Examiner Senior Writer David Harsanyi as they discuss the hysteria surrounding two of President-Elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks: RFK Jr. and Matt Gaetz. Hemingway masterfully dissects the left's unsubstantiated allegations against Gaetz while Harsanyi argues why RFK Jr. may not have been the best pick.