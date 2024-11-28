The Rising Threat Of 'Blue-Anon' To Free Speech And Free Thought
On this episode of "The Federalist Radio Hour," David Harsanyi, Washington Examiner senior writer, joins The Federalist's Senior Elections Correspondent Matt Kittle to discuss the dangers of "Blue-Anon." While the left has smeared conservatives and those on the right as radical conspiracy theorists or members of "Q-Anon," there is a growing trend on the left that peddles fake news to the masses, distorts reality, and seeks to take down anyone who thinks or says otherwise. You can find Harsanyi's book The Rise of BlueAnon: How the Democrats Became a Party of Conspiracy Theorists here.
--------
49:45
'You're Wrong' With Mollie Hemingway And David Harsanyi, Ep. 125: What Happened To Kamala?
Join Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway and Washington Examiner Senior Writer David Harsanyi as they discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' latest public foray and what went wrong inside her campaign. While Harris copes with her loss, President-elect Donald Trump continues to build his cabinet -- tune in to find out what those picks mean for the future of the country. Pre-order David's book The Rise of BlueAnon: How the Democrats Became a Party of Conspiracy Theorists here.
--------
1:03:01
The War For America Starts With Education
On this episode of "The Federalist Radio Hour," Richard Corcoran, President of the New College of Florida and former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, joins The Federalist's Senior Elections Correspondent Matt Kittle to discuss the fight happening at the education level to save America. While parents, grassroots activists, and conservative leaders have taken up the fight against leftist indoctrination all the way from kindergarten to college, there's more to be done — and Corcoran says President-elect Donald Trump has an opportunity to transform this country. You can find Corcoran's book, Storming The Ivory Tower: How a Florida College Became Ground Zero in The Struggle to Take Back Our Campuses, here.
--------
41:13
Have Sanctions Against Russia Worked?
On this episode of "The Federalist Radio Hour," Stephanie Baker, senior writer at Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Businessweek, joins The Federalist's Senior Elections Correspondent Matt Kittle to discuss the current status of the Ukraine-Russia war with a specific focus on whether sanctions levied on Russia have worked. While Russia is trying to position itself "stronger than it is," according to Baker, the nation is vulnerable to a financial crisis due to its increased wartime spending and the burden of sanctions. You can find Bakers' book, Punishing Putin: Inside The Global Economic War To Bring Down Russia, here.
--------
42:14
'You're Wrong' With Mollie Hemingway And David Harsanyi, Ep. 124: What RFK Jr. And Gaetz Mean For America
Join Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway and Washington Examiner Senior Writer David Harsanyi as they discuss the hysteria surrounding two of President-Elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks: RFK Jr. and Matt Gaetz. Hemingway masterfully dissects the left's unsubstantiated allegations against Gaetz while Harsanyi argues why RFK Jr. may not have been the best pick. Pre-order David's book The Rise of BlueAnon: How the Democrats Became a Party of Conspiracy Theorists here.
