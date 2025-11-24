37. Back for Seconds ft. Jayce Reads Romance

Welcome back WITS listeners!This week, Elle and Kay are joined by Jayce from Jayce Reads Romance to discuss Back for Seconds by J.L. Logosz and Vera Valentine.WITS Smut Scale: 🐙🐙🐙In this episode, Kay uncovers the plot hole of the wishbone not having the time to dry before snapping, and both Elle and Jayce had chalked it up to something thats only been done on movies and in books. We all struggle a little bit with the second person point of view, and we're glad that its not all that common in books. Kay tries desperately to make sense of the Thanksgiving meal being able to work in tandem because they've been together for so long (middle of the Civil War- who knew? (not Kay, thats for sure). We all come to the consensus that 5 is too many. Oh- and Justice for Gregg!Overall, Kay gave this ⭐⭐⭐, Jayce rated this ⭐⭐, and Elle went with ⭐.5. We still think Vera Valentine can do no wrong though.