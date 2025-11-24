Welcome back WITS listeners!This week, Elle and Kay are joined by Jayce from Jayce Reads Romance to discuss Back for Seconds by J.L. Logosz and Vera Valentine.WITS Smut Scale: 🐙🐙🐙In this episode, Kay uncovers the plot hole of the wishbone not having the time to dry before snapping, and both Elle and Jayce had chalked it up to something thats only been done on movies and in books. We all struggle a little bit with the second person point of view, and we're glad that its not all that common in books. Kay tries desperately to make sense of the Thanksgiving meal being able to work in tandem because they've been together for so long (middle of the Civil War- who knew? (not Kay, thats for sure). We all come to the consensus that 5 is too many. Oh- and Justice for Gregg!Overall, Kay gave this ⭐⭐⭐, Jayce rated this ⭐⭐, and Elle went with ⭐.5. We still think Vera Valentine can do no wrong though.Affiliate links for this weeks episode:Back for Seconds by J.L. Logosz and Vera ValentineNext week: Frisky the Snowman by Lauren BielFollow us on Instagram and Threads @thewitspod and on TikTok @what.in.the.smutFollow Jayce @jaycereadsromance and listen to her podcast Jayce Reads Romance (our episode!!)Go Fund Me page for author Nia Davenport.Visit our Buy Me a Coffee page!Don't forget to like, follow, subscribe, and tell all your friends!Love Sponge byTriple5 Here is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.
36. Home for the Gobble Days
36. Home for the Gobble Days
Welcome back WITS listeners!!Join us as we continue the Thanksgiving theme and discuss this week's book, Home for the Gobble Days by Latrexa Nova. WITS Smut Scale: 🐙🐙🐙🐙This week, Elle and Kay debate whether ghost sex is a real kink but agree that one of the opening scenes of this book would put someone firmly in whether or not they are into exhibitionism. A few of the plot holes in timing make our resident traveler, Elle, quite irritated. You won't eat a full dinner 10 minutes after you land from a red eye! Kay gets a history lesson in a way that she likes, and uses some of her own historical New England knowledge. Elle shares information that she learned at a much later age than she would have hoped for, and it all makes sense why we get the ted talk most weeks!We were happy to have rated this higher than the past few weeks, with Kay giving this ⭐⭐⭐.5 and Elle rating this ⭐⭐⭐.Affiliate links for this episodeHome for the Gobble Days by Latrexa NovaNext week: Back for Seconds by J.L. Logosz and Vera Valentine
35. Freeuse Thanksgiving
35. Freeuse Thanksgiving
Welcome back WITS Listeners!This week, Elle and Kay discuss a new kink in Freeuse Thanksgiving by April Cross and Matt Lake. WITS Smut Scale: 🐙🐙🐙The reviews get us going this week, with a mention of AI narration for the audiobook, and boy do we have thoughts. The book being written by two different authors also gives an interesting perspective, but we can tell that the MMC is written by a man. The introduction to the new-to-us kink of Freeuse could have had some more information about the lifestyle, but we leaned toward having issue with the fact that the FMC had until just recently been a virgin. Overall, this was another week of ⭐ ratings from both Elle and Kay, who had higher hopes for this storyline. Affiliate links for this week:Freeuse Thanksgiving by April Cross and Matt LakeNext week: Home for the Gobble Days by Latrexa Nova
34. Basted
34. Basted
Welcome back WITS listeners. Halloween is over, its time to get grateful. Are we grateful that we read this book... you be the judge of that one. This week, Elle and Kay discussed Basted by Abby Hunter. WITS Smut Scale: 🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙 This week, Elle has some "what not to do" financial advice in the first year of a relationship, and Kay gets to the root of where her hopeless romantic ideals come from. They question the choice to keep the MMCs as turkey basters instead of going the typical sentient object route of turning them into men, though the addition of magical tendrils helps a little. Also, as always, Elle has a visceral reaction to the introduction of gravy into places gravy should never go. Overall, this was a ⭐ from both Elle and Kay. Its been a while since we had a story that really needed a little more plot for both of us. Affiliate Links for this episode:Basted by Abby HunterNext Week: Freeuse Thanksgiving by April Cross and Matt Lake
33. Corny ft. Nik the Forge Bear
33. Corny ft. Nik the Forge Bear
Welcome back WITS listeners!This week, Elle and Kay are joined by a very special guest, Nik the Forge Bear to discuss Corny by Sabrina Cross.WITS Smut Scale: 🐙🐙Get ready for growls, laughs, and all the soapbox talks from Nik. Somehow, in a book about a succubus possessed crocheted candy corn, we discuss dating apps, utilizing toys with a partner, and of course, the age old debate of whether or not candy corn actually tastes good. Nik coins a new gender neutral term, and comes up with a term of endearment that both he and Elle are not at liberty to use as members of Camp No Candy Corn.Overall, Kay gives this ⭐⭐⭐ while both Nik and Elle rated it a little higher at ⭐⭐⭐.5, and then we get a special treat of dual fan casts from Kay and Nik.A very special thank you to Nik the Forge Bear for joining us!!Affiliate Links for this episode:Corny by Sabrina CrossNext week: Basted by Abby Hunter
Ever accidentally stumble upon a novel where the main character falls in love with a sentient object? Heard about a romance book online that you want to know all about? Join Elle and Kay as they discuss novels that make us all ask "What in the smut?"