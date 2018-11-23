When video collector Mark Cambria watches a mysterious VHS tape, he begins talking in his sleep in a language that doesn't exist. Mark and his girlfriend Tamra ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 14
11. Introducing The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast
Enter the dark, twisted underworld of vampires in the official podcast about The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast. Each week, writer/comedian/vampire-enthusiast Naomi Ekperigin will be joined by the actors and writers behind this adaptation of Anne Rice's classic novel – unpacking the twists and turns of every episode. You'll hear exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from the set and writers' room, plus deep dives into the history of the vampire genre. Horror experts will share how the vampire lore has changed and morphed over time – and what has compelled us to follow these terrifying, seductive creatures across centuries. New podcast episodes are available each week following new episodes of Interview with the Vampire on AMC and AMC+. The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast is produced by AMC in conjunction with Pineapple Street Studios.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
9/28/2022
0:56
13. BONUS: In Search of the Eyeless Man: A Texas Teen Story by Brea Grant
“A Texas Teen Story” is a very personal contribution, as it chronicles first-hand the unexplained events Grant experienced in the ‘90s. It’s a story of obsession, cliques, power and music, with a focus on the social dynamics and potential for cruelty that are unique to teenage girls. Grant’s experience suggests that choices we make in our formative years may invite forces that haunt us the rest of our lives. You can join our quest to uncover the truth about the Eyeless Man. Buy VIDEO PALACE: IN SEARCH OF THE EYELESS MAN now wherever you purchase books, eBooks or audiobooks.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
10/26/2020
47:55
12. BONUS: In Search of the Eyeless Man: The Real Sharon Lockenby by Graham Skipper
“The Real Sharon Lockenby” is inspired by a chance meeting Graham had at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh. It’s a relatable, real life nightmare about what it means to become a meme: what do we get, what do we lose and what’s in it for the Eyeless Man? Join our quest to uncover the truth about the Eyeless Man. Buy VIDEO PALACE: IN SEARCH OF THE EYELESS MAN now wherever you purchase books, eBooks or audiobooks.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
10/19/2020
43:58
11. BONUS: In Search of the Eyeless Man: Dr. Maynard Wills: An Origin Story
Over the last two years, Dr. Maynard Wills, a professor of folklore at the New School in New York City has done his own research and collected stories—either experienced firsthand or passed on—about the eerie phenomena of the white tapes and the Eyeless Man. On October 13th, 2020, Tiller Press, part of Simon and Schuster, will publish Professor Wills’ work: VIDEO PALACE: IN SEARCH OF THE EYELESS MAN which shares ten stories from familiar faces in the horror community—and contains the only interview Tamra Wulff has done since Mark’s disappearance. This first episode includes the preface, by Wills’ teaching assistant, Daniel Carter and Wills introductory entry.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
10/12/2020
16:44
10. The Stack
After agreeing to call off the investigation, Mark secretly goes back to Randy’s piano shop to get to the heart of the mystery once and for all. He records his descent into the hidden basement, where he discovers the horrifying truth behind the white tapes. Tamra finds the recording the next day and uses it to retrace Mark’s steps, but as she searches for an answer to his ultimate fate, a familiar obsession begins to grip her.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
When video collector Mark Cambria watches a mysterious VHS tape, he begins talking in his sleep in a language that doesn't exist. Mark and his girlfriend Tamra set out to investigate the tape's origin and find themselves caught up in a web of conspiracy, occult, and dread surrounding a legendary video store with a sinister purpose beyond imagining. Video Palace was created by Nick Braccia and Mike Monello, directed by Ben Rock, written by Ben Rock & Bob DeRosa and stars Chase Williamson and Devin Sidell.