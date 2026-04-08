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16 episodes
- Hi Larkspur Listeners! I know it's been a while. Will there be a season 2? or Season 3?! The answer is yes, but not yet. I've been writing a lot of short stories and novels, and the newest one just came out in November. It's creepy, it's set in one of the wildest places in southern California, and it's called BENEATH THE SALTON SEA. This is a companion piece to the novel. I hope you give it a listen and enjoy it. And if you do, why not pick up a copy of the book wherever books are sold?
- After weeks of legal hurdles, Plainview Public Radio is releasing the final interview between Tara Bay and Charlene "Dusty" Fowler. We wanted to set the record straight about the violent incident that took place within our studio recently.
[AUDIO DRAMA]
Cast:
Tara Kramer as Tara Bay
Rebekah Tripp as Jane Doe/ Charlene "Dusty" Fowler
Kathryn McGee as EB Harrison's Attorney
Michael Paul Gonzalez as Michael Madera
Music by Gordon Highland
- Tara Bay checks in after a harrowing ordeal that lasted a few weeks. From being taken into police protection to going into full witness protection, Tara tries to keep you in the loop on everything that's happened with some major breaks in the case of The Scientist.
[AUDIO DRAMA]
Cast:
Tara Kramer as Tara Bay
Adam Meyer as The Scientist
The Newscasters: Gordon Highland, Molly Calhoun, Janden Hale
Michael Paul Gonzalez as Michael Madera
Music by Gordon Highland
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About Larkspur Underground
In late January of 2014, the Colorado Sheriff's Department investigated a murder scene at a remote ranch with almost a dozen dead bodies. To their shock, they discovered one woman was still alive. Host Tara Bay investigates the mystery of the woman known as Jane Doe - who she was, how she survived, and how justice is not yet served.Podcast website
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Larkspur Underground
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