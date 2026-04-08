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Larkspur Underground

Plainview Public Radio
DramaFiction
Larkspur Underground
Latest episode

16 episodes

  • Larkspur Underground

    BENEATH THE SALTON SEA - a new novel from Michael Paul Gonzalez

    12/30/2021 | 20 mins.
    Hi Larkspur Listeners! I know it's been a while. Will there be a season 2? or Season 3?! The answer is yes, but not yet. I've been writing a lot of short stories and novels, and the newest one just came out in November. It's creepy, it's set in one of the wildest places in southern California, and it's called BENEATH THE SALTON SEA. This is a companion piece to the novel. I hope you give it a listen and enjoy it. And if you do, why not pick up a copy of the book wherever books are sold?
  • Larkspur Underground

    Episode 11: The Return

    10/04/2018 | 37 mins.
    After weeks of legal hurdles, Plainview Public Radio is releasing the final interview between Tara Bay and Charlene "Dusty" Fowler. We wanted to set the record straight about the violent incident that took place within our studio recently. 

    [AUDIO DRAMA]
    Cast:
    Tara Kramer as Tara Bay
    Rebekah Tripp as Jane Doe/ Charlene "Dusty" Fowler
    Kathryn McGee as EB Harrison's Attorney
    Michael Paul Gonzalez as Michael Madera
    Music by Gordon Highland
  • Larkspur Underground

    Episode 10 : The Capture

    06/13/2018 | 20 mins.
    Tara Bay checks in after a harrowing ordeal that lasted a few weeks. From being taken into police protection to going into full witness protection, Tara tries to keep you in the loop on everything that's happened with some major breaks in the case of The Scientist. 

    [AUDIO DRAMA]
    Cast:
    Tara Kramer as Tara Bay
    Adam Meyer as The Scientist
    The Newscasters: Gordon Highland, Molly Calhoun, Janden Hale
    Michael Paul Gonzalez as Michael Madera
    Music by Gordon Highland
  • Larkspur Underground

    Tara Bay checks in

    06/07/2018 | 3 mins.
    Tara Bay was able to upload some final thoughts prior to entering police custody. We should have a larger update for you next week. 

    [AUDIO DRAMA]
    Tara Kramer as Tara Bay
    Music by Gordon Highland
  • Larkspur Underground

    Michael Madera Checks In

    06/05/2018 | 3 mins.
    Michael Madera updates us on breaking developments. Tara Bay has been taken into protective custody. 

    [AUDIO DRAMA]
    Michael Paul Gonzalez as Michael Madera
    Music by Gordon Highland
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About Larkspur Underground
In late January of 2014, the Colorado Sheriff's Department investigated a murder scene at a remote ranch with almost a dozen dead bodies. To their shock, they discovered one woman was still alive. Host Tara Bay investigates the mystery of the woman known as Jane Doe - who she was, how she survived, and how justice is not yet served.
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