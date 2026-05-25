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The Shadow | Old Time Radio
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The Shadow | Old Time Radio

Old Time Retro Radio
ArtsDrama
The Shadow | Old Time Radio
Latest episode

70 episodes

  • The Shadow | Old Time Radio

    The Shadow - Professor X [episode 138] Broadcast 9/18/1938

    05/25/2026 | 29 mins.
    https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com

    This episode features The Shadow - Professor X [episode 138] Broadcast 9/18/1938, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone.

    Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection.
    Curated by Old Time Retro Radio.

    🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6mnPBGSHMluNNXsCMVMh2k
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-shadow/id1851084350
    📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection.

    #TheShadow #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio
  • The Shadow | Old Time Radio

    The Shadow - The Witch Drums Of Salem [episode 137] Broadcast 9/11/1938

    05/18/2026 | 29 mins.
    https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com

    This episode features The Shadow - The Witch Drums Of Salem [episode 137] Broadcast 9/11/1938, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone.

    Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection.
    Curated by Old Time Retro Radio.

    🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6mnPBGSHMluNNXsCMVMh2k
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-shadow/id1851084350
    📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection.

    #TheShadow #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio
  • The Shadow | Old Time Radio

    The Shadow - The Black Buddha [episode 136] Broadcast 9/4/1938

    05/11/2026 | 29 mins.
    https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com

    This episode features The Shadow - The Black Buddha [episode 136] Broadcast 9/4/1938, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone.

    Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection.
    Curated by Old Time Retro Radio.

    🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6mnPBGSHMluNNXsCMVMh2k
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-shadow/id1851084350
    📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection.

    #TheShadow #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio
  • The Shadow | Old Time Radio

    The Shadow - Death Under The Chapel [episode 135] Broadcast 8/28/1938

    04/27/2026 | 25 mins.
    https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com

    This episode features The Shadow - Death Under The Chapel [episode 135] Broadcast 8/28/1938, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone.

    Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection.
    Curated by Old Time Retro Radio.

    🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6mnPBGSHMluNNXsCMVMh2k
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-shadow/id1851084350
    📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection.

    #TheShadow #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio
  • The Shadow | Old Time Radio

    The Shadow - The Caverns Of Death [episode 134] Broadcast 8/21/1938

    04/20/2026 | 29 mins.
    https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com

    This episode features The Shadow - The Caverns Of Death [episode 134] Broadcast 8/21/1938, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone.

    Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection.
    Curated by Old Time Retro Radio.

    🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6mnPBGSHMluNNXsCMVMh2k
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-shadow/id1851084350
    📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection.

    #TheShadow #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio
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About The Shadow | Old Time Radio
https://www.OldTimeRetroRadio.comStep into the fog-shrouded world of Lamont Cranston — the mysterious figure who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men.Each episode of The Shadow brings noir crime and supernatural intrigue to life from radio’s most iconic detective drama. 🎧 Fully restored and professionally remastered with enhanced audio.Source: [OTRR.org] – Certified Public Domain Collection.Restoration and curation by Old Time Retro Radio.
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