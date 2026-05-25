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This episode features The Shadow - The Witch Drums Of Salem [episode 137] Broadcast 9/11/1938, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone.



Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection.

Curated by Old Time Retro Radio.



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