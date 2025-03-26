Andrew Sullivan on Trump's American Monarchy & Jill Biden's Culpability | The Moynihan Report
Andrew Sullivan of The Weekly Dish joins The Moynihan Report to talk about the unraveling of the republic.If you want to keep up with the latest free speech battles and victories, join FIRE’s free newsletter at: https://www.thefire.org/moynihan(00:00) Intro (03:05) Authoritarianism Today(06:47) Trump's Retaliation (09:06) Monarchical Power (11:43) Cult-Like Support (14:33) Trump’s Need for Supplication (19:07) Death of Journalism (22:14) MAGA Cheerleaders (28:23) Conspiracism (34:03) Trumpism vs Conservatism (36:01) Dem Failure and Biden’s Decline (41:46) Audience Questions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:14:37
Inside the Cult of Luigi Magione with Olivia Reingold | The Moynihan Report
Why do so many people across the country believe Luigi Mangione is a hero? We talk about that with Olivia Reingold, a staff writer at The Free Press whose recent reporting delves "Inside the Cult of Luigi Mangione"If you want to keep up with the latest free speech battles and victories, join FIRE’s free newsletter at: https://www.thefire.org/moynihan(00:00) Tariff Mayhem(11:46) Infiltrating the Luigi Cult(16:08) Manifesto Review(21:21) America’s Healthcare Crisis(24:31) Female Fandom(26:31) Risks of Journalism (36:51) State of Jounalism(42:05) BLM and Radical Chic(48:01) Venerating the Villain(53:31) Luigi’s Trial Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:03:37
Toxic Tariffs & Crazy Conspiracies with Gerald Posner & Kmele Foster | The Moynihan Report
Michael talks about the "Liberation Day" tariffs and the triumph of conspiracy politics with his Fifth Column co-host Kmele Foster, and Gerald Posner–author of Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK.If you want to keep up with the latest free speech battles and victories, join FIRE’s free newsletter at: https://www.thefire.org/moynihan(00:00:00) Liberation Day (00:02:59) The New Global Economy (00:10:17) MAGA Conspiracism(00:16:54) Gerald Posner on the Deep State (00:19:10) Antisemitism, Zionism, and Internet Conspiracy Culture (00:27:22) The CIA, Overclassification, and the Kennedy Files (00:35:57) MLK, RFK, and the Legacy of Government Secrecy (00:45:59) Audience Q&A: Zionism, Language, and Persistent Myths Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:02:07
How Hollywood "fat guy" Ethan Suplee got fit | The Moynihan Report
Ethan Suplee is an American actor and podcaster born in Manhattan in 1976. He's known for his roles in American History X, Blow, Remember the Titans, John Q, The Wolf of Wall Street, and several Kevin Smith films. He also played Frankie in Boy Meets World and Randy Hickey in My Name Is Earl. Suplee hosts the podcast American Glutton, where he discusses his 20 years of weight loss and gain, sharing his diet and what worked and didn't. If you want to keep up with the latest free speech battles and victories, join FIRE’s free newsletter at: https://www.thefire.org/moynihan(00:00) Obesity, Drugs, and Fame (10:24) Family (14:09) Weight Loss Journey (21:26) Morality of Hollywood (29:34) Career Highlights and Playing the Nazi (34:13) How to Get Fit (39:22) Addiction and Recovery (49:56) Parenting Advice Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
54:59
How Serious was the War Plans Group Chat? The Moynihan Report with Peter Meijer and Ken Klippenstein
On this edition of The Moynihan Report, we talk about the Signal "war plans" leak with former U.S. Representative and Iraq War veteran Peter Meijer, and investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein.If you want to keep up with the latest free speech battles and victories, join FIRE’s free newsletter at: https://www.thefire.org/moynihan(00:00) Intro: Signalgate (09:10) Peter Meijer on Information Security (19:10) How Serious was the Leak? (23:30) Trump’s Foreign Policy (32:30) Ken Klippenstein on Goldberg’s Reporting (43:30) Declassifying Government Secrets (50:20) US Grand Strategy (58:36) State of the GOP and the Dems Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Moynihan Report is an in-depth 1-on-1 interview program broadcast live from 2WAY’s New York studio on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5pm EST. Hosted by Michael Moynihan (The Fifth Column, VICE News), the show centers around lively conversations with the most influential people in culture, politics, media, and beyond–not just to unpack their opinions on current events, but to better understand what makes them tick. Each episode also includes the opportunity for Michael and guests to engage with the live at-home audience via the 2WAY platform.The Moynihan Report is proud to have the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) as its official launch partner. To learn more about FIRE’s work defending and promoting the value of free speech for all Americans, please follow the link and subscribe: https://www.thefire.org/news/subscrib... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.