How Serious was the War Plans Group Chat? The Moynihan Report with Peter Meijer and Ken Klippenstein

On this edition of The Moynihan Report, we talk about the Signal "war plans" leak with former U.S. Representative and Iraq War veteran Peter Meijer, and investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein.(00:00) Intro: Signalgate (09:10) Peter Meijer on Information Security (19:10) How Serious was the Leak? (23:30) Trump's Foreign Policy (32:30) Ken Klippenstein on Goldberg's Reporting (43:30) Declassifying Government Secrets (50:20) US Grand Strategy (58:36) State of the GOP and the Dems