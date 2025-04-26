Powered by RND
    Subscribe to What’s Your Number on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@wyn.podcastWelcome to What’s Your Number? — a weekly podcast from Ark Media, looking at the Israeli economy through a global lens.Hosted by Michal Lev-Ram, an Israeli-born Silicon Valley-based tech journalist and contributing editor at Fortune, and Yonatan Adiri, an Israeli entrepreneur and former adviser to Shimon Peres, What’s Your Number? unpacks the latest developments in the Israeli economy — from IPOs to investment trends to local political shocks.If you’re an early fan, please help us out by subscribing, reviewing, and sharing our show with others who might find it valuable.What’s Your Number? on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@wyn.podcastArk Media on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arkmediaorgArk Media on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ark-media1Contact us at [email protected] Michal on X: https://x.com/mlevramFollow Yonatan on X: https://x.com/yonatanadiriCREDITS:ILAN BENATAR - Producer & EditorMARTIN HUERGO - Sound EditorGABE SILVERSTEIN - ResearchMIDNIGHT GENERATION - Theme Music 
Hosted by Yonatan Adiri and Michal Lev-Ram, What’s Your Number? is a weekly podcast from Ark Media, looking at the Israeli economy through a global lens.
