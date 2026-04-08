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105 episodes
- By making local officials the gatekeepers for million-dollar businesses, states have unintentionally created a breeding ground for bribery and favoritism. POLITICO's Mona Zhang reports. This episode is the second in a two-part series on the unintended consequences of marijuana legalization laws. (This episode of "POLITICO Dispatch" aired May 4, 2021.)
Mona Zhang is POLITICO's states cannabis policy reporter.Jeremy Siegel is a host for POLITICO Dispatch.Irene Noguchi is the executive producer of POLITICO audio.Jenny Ament is the senior producer of POLITICO audio.Read more: How state marijuana legalization became a boon for corruption
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- Welcome to Ontario, Oregon, home of the tater tot — and now, a massive marijuana market for customers crossing the Idaho border. POLITICO's Natalie Fertig explains how the tiny town border town of 11,000 people became one of America's cannabis capitals — and what it means for other towns as weed legalization spreads. This episode is the first in a two-part series on the unintended consequences of marijuana legalization laws. (This episode of "POLITICO Dispatch" aired May 3, 2021.) Natalie Fertig is POLITICO's federal cannabis policy reporter.Jeremy Siegel is a host for POLITICO Dispatch.Irene Noguchi is the executive producer of POLITICO audio.Jenny Ament is the senior producer of POLITICO audio.Read more: Border weed: How the hometown of tater tots became a cannabis capital
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- “If we miss this opportunity, God help us.” Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski. Two moderate senators smack in the middle — and on either side — of a split 50-50 Senate. On our first episode of Playbook Deep Dive, the two friends open up in a rare interview with POLITICO’s Burgess Everett. They get personal: about reconciliation, frustration over the Senate’s hurdles — even why Murkowski hogs the best fishing holes. And Manchin reveals a major endorsement, heard first on this show.
Subscribe to our new weekly politics show, Playbook Deep Dive, wherever you listen to podcasts. Rachael Bade is a co-author of POLITICO Playbook.Burgess Everett is co-congressional bureau chief at POLITICO.Adrienne Hurst is a producer for POLITICO audio.Annie Rees is a producer for POLITICO audio.Jenny Ament is senior producer for POLITICO audio.Irene Noguchi is the executive producer of POLITICO audio.
Special thanks to Elana Schor, Anthony Adragna and Ben LefebvreSHOW NOTES
Democrat Manchin backs Republican Murkowski's reelection, by Burgess Everett
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- Presenting a sponsored episode of “Global Translations”: Over the past year, businesses, employees and families across the globe were forced to rethink what it means to “go to work.” Now, with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout underway, many corporate leaders are focused on ensuring the return to work is equitable for all employees.
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- Presenting a special episode of POLITICO's "Nerdcast": In 2006, a young man holding no political office brought down a 180+ years program and reshaped Congress forever. Scott Bland talks to POLITICO magazine reporter Zack Stanton, a former House page who leaked transcripts of sexual messages that former Congressman Mark Foley sent to teen pages... which resulted in his resignation and torpedoed the Republican hold on power for years.
Scott Bland is a politics editor at POLITICO.Zack Stanton is an editor at POLITICO magazine. Annie Rees is a producer for POLITICO audio.Jenny Ament is senior producer for POLITICO audio.Irene Noguchi is the executive producer of POLITICO audio.
Read the full POLITICO Magazine article here: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2015/11/the-page-who-took-down-the-gop-mark-foley-dennis-hastert-213378
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About POLITICO Money
Meet at the intersection of Washington and Wall Street with the most influential minds on the economy. Ben White and the POLITICO team will help you understand the economic and financial policies that move markets in the U.S. and around the world.Podcast website
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