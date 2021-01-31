Meet at the intersection of Washington and Wall Street with the most influential minds on the economy. Ben White and the POLITICO team will help you understand ... More
The edge of legalization, Part Two: Ripe for corruption
By making local officials the gatekeepers for million-dollar businesses,
states have unintentionally created a breeding ground for bribery and
favoritism. POLITICO's Mona Zhang reports. This episode is the second in
a two-part series on the unintended consequences of marijuana
legalization laws. (This episode of "POLITICO Dispatch" aired May 4,
2021.)
Mona Zhang is POLITICO's states cannabis policy reporter.
Jeremy Siegel is a host for POLITICO Dispatch.
Irene Noguchi is the executive producer of POLITICO audio.
Jenny Ament is the senior producer of POLITICO audio.
Read more: How state marijuana legalization became a boon for corruption
5/8/2021
12:00
The edge of legalization, Part One: Border Weed
Welcome to Ontario, Oregon, home of the tater tot — and now, a massive
marijuana market for customers crossing the Idaho border. POLITICO's
Natalie Fertig explains how the tiny town border town of 11,000 people
became one of America's cannabis capitals — and what it means for other
towns as weed legalization spreads. This episode is the first in a
two-part series on the unintended consequences of marijuana legalization
laws. (This episode of "POLITICO Dispatch" aired May 3, 2021.)
Natalie Fertig is POLITICO's federal cannabis policy reporter.
Jeremy Siegel is a host for POLITICO Dispatch.
Irene Noguchi is the executive producer of POLITICO audio.
Jenny Ament is the senior producer of POLITICO audio.
Read more: Border weed: How the hometown of tater tots became a cannabis
capital
5/6/2021
14:59
Bonus: The Senators at the center of the 50-50 split
“If we miss this opportunity, God help us.” Joe Manchin and Lisa
Murkowski. Two moderate senators smack in the middle — and on either
side — of a split 50-50 Senate. On our first episode of Playbook Deep
Dive, the two friends open up in a rare interview with POLITICO’s
Burgess Everett. They get personal: about reconciliation, frustration
over the Senate’s hurdles — even why Murkowski hogs the best fishing
holes. And Manchin reveals a major endorsement, heard first on this
show.
Rachael Bade is a co-author of POLITICO Playbook.
Burgess Everett is co-congressional bureau chief at POLITICO.
Adrienne Hurst is a producer for POLITICO audio.
Annie Rees is a producer for POLITICO audio.
Jenny Ament is senior producer for POLITICO audio.
Irene Noguchi is the executive producer of POLITICO audio.
Special thanks to Elana Schor, Anthony Adragna and Ben Lefebvre
SHOW NOTES
- Democrat Manchin backs Republican Murkowski's reelection, by Burgess
Everett
4/23/2021
27:45
Sponsored Content: How Covid-19 accelerated the future of work
Presenting a sponsored episode of “Global Translations”:
Over the past year, businesses, employees and families across the globe
were forced to rethink what it means to “go to work.” Now, with the
COVID-19 vaccine rollout underway, many corporate leaders are focused on
ensuring the return to work is equitable for all employees.
2/9/2021
31:20
Presenting "Nerdcast": The page who took down the GOP
Presenting a special episode of POLITICO's "Nerdcast":
In 2006, a young man holding no political office brought down a 180+
years program and reshaped Congress forever. Scott Bland talks to
POLITICO magazine reporter Zack Stanton, a former House page who leaked
transcripts of sexual messages that former Congressman Mark Foley sent
to teen pages... which resulted in his resignation and torpedoed the
Republican hold on power for years.
Scott Bland is a politics editor at POLITICO.
Zack Stanton is an editor at POLITICO magazine.
Annie Rees is a producer for POLITICO audio.
Jenny Ament is senior producer for POLITICO audio.
Irene Noguchi is the executive producer of POLITICO audio.
Read the full POLITICO Magazine article here:
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2015/11/the-page-who-took-down-the-gop-mark-foley-dennis-hastert-213378
