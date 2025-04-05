Introducing MOVE:Untangling the Tragedy

On May 13th, 1985 the Philadelphia Police Department dropped a bomb on the home of MOVE, a Black-led back-to-nature group in West Philadelphia. The fiery bomb and its aftermath killed 11 people including 5 children. It destroyed 61 homes and left 250 people homeless. Reporter Linn Washington has covered MOVE for more than 50 years. He weaves us through the tangled story of a cult-like leader, desperate neighbors, brutal cops, and a city torn apart.Episodes will be available every Tuesday beginning April 22 wherever you get your podcast.Move: Untangling the Tragedy is a production of Temple University Klein College's Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting and The Philadelphia Inquirer.Sound design, scoring, mixing and mastering by RowhomeCheck out new and archival stories about Move on The Philadelphia Inquirer website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.