MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy
MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy
MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy

Temple University and The Philadelphia Inquirer
NewsHistoryTrue Crime
MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy
  • Introducing MOVE:Untangling the Tragedy
    On May 13th, 1985 the Philadelphia Police Department dropped a bomb on the home of MOVE, a Black-led back-to-nature group in West Philadelphia. The fiery bomb and its aftermath killed 11 people including 5 children. It destroyed 61 homes and left 250 people homeless. Reporter Linn Washington has covered MOVE for more than 50 years. He weaves us through the tangled story of a cult-like leader, desperate neighbors, brutal cops, and a city torn apart.Episodes will be available every Tuesday beginning April 22 wherever you get your podcast.Move: Untangling the Tragedy is a production of Temple University Klein College's Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting and The Philadelphia Inquirer.
    3:16

About MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy

On May 13th, 1985 the Philadelphia Police Department dropped a bomb on the home of MOVE, a Black-led back-to-nature group in West Philadelphia. The bomb and its fiery aftermath killed 11 people including 6 children. It destroyed 61 homes and left 250 people homeless. Reporter Linn Washington has covered MOVE for more than 50 years. He weaves us through the tangled story of a cult-like leader, desperate neighbors, brutal cops, and a city torn apart Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
NewsHistoryTrue Crime

