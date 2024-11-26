Andy Chandler and Erica Gustavson: Election Breakdown (in every way)
I sat down with host of NW Fresh, Andy Chandler, and hairstylist and small business owner Erica Gustavson, to discuss local election outcomes in Portland, Oregon, including Multnomah County, mayor and city council. We also talk about Portland in the context of the presidential election.https://open.spotify.com/episode/3rCeCIOT1vwgO6JHG4YXyM?si=zu9WmIf8STmTYJppdFlF4Ahttps://open.spotify.com/episode/2uyInbmBTw4tFcqrFAA5ST?si=dLr7Sp3tRnq4m8f9hpA-aghttps://apnews.com/article/ranked-choice-voting-open-primaries-election-reform-bc797f209e5f98a18afb2e5f784e63b6https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2024/10/multnomah-county-chair-garners-lowest-approval-rating-for-a-local-elected-official-in-recent-memory.htmlhttps://x.com/rationalinpdx/status/1857809039633297847?s=46https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2024/11/portlands-ranked-choice-debut-causes-voter-engagement-to-crater-1-in-5-who-cast-ballots-chose-no-one-for-city-council.html?outputType=amphttps://futureportland.orghttps://www.newsweek.com/portland-protesters-vandalize-democrat-hq-1563278https://youtu.be/iAr8Y5rdG2g?si=hkx738BNKv39Azah
--------
2:47:06
Sandeep Bali for Portland City Council, District 3
Sandeep Bali is running for Portland City Council in District 3. Sandeep is a first generation gay immigrant. He works as a pharmacist and specializes in HIV care. Prior to his work with HIV patients, he worked in geriatric care, including long-term, end-of-life, and hospice care. When Sandeep was a pharmacy student, he interned at Central City Concern, a Portland nonprofit clinic that does street medicine. Sandeep enjoys gardening, dissecting scientific and medical journals, and hanging out with his fraternal twin brother. We talked about his family's journey from India to the US; political strategy; how he would deal with Multnomah County and its Joint Office of Homeless Services; the serious issues that he sees as a health care worker in Portland; what he is hearing from his potential constituents as he canvasses and campaigns; and more.https://www.betterwithbali.comhttps://www.instagram.com/betterwithbalihttps://x.com/rationalinpdx/status/1795318576049795471https://www.wweek.com/news/2023/02/01/they-left-portland-is-losing-some-of-its-biggest-fans/https://www.koin.com/local/multnomah-county/portland-city-commissioners-file-to-end-joint-homelessness-efforts-with-multnomah-county/https://www.thelundreport.org/content/county-health-and-social-services-contracts-need-better-oversight-auditors-sayhttps://www.opb.org/article/2024/06/27/audit-finds-problems-multnomah-county-contracting-system/
--------
1:24:54
Noah Ernst for Portland City Council, District 1
Noah Ernst is running for Portland City Council in District 1. He is a Superintendent and an in-house counsel lawyer for Radio Cab Co. Before he was a Superintendent, Noah drove a cab on the night shift for Radio Cab. Noah became a cab driver after he suffered a layoff from his litigator job at a law firm during the recession of 2008. https://www.noahernst4portland.comhttps://www.oregonlive.com/opinion/2024/10/editorial-endorsement-november-2024-our-picks-for-districts-1-and-2-candidates-who-can-lead-portland-city-council-through-historic-change.html
--------
1:03:31
Tiffani Penson for Portland City Council, District 2
Tiffani Penson is running for Portland City Council in District 2. She has been working for the City of Portland for 18 years, most recently as the People and Culture Manager. https://www.tiffaniforpdx.comhttps://www.instagram.com/tiffaniforpdxd2?igsh=MWJpMDVxOG0yd3YwZQ==LinkedIn: Profile of Tiffani Pensonhttps://www.portland.gov/procurement/inclusivecontractinghttps://www.portland.gov/pemo/resourceshttps://www.wweek.com/news/2023/02/01/they-left-portland-is-losing-some-of-its-biggest-fans/https://x.com/rationalinpdx/status/1795318576049795471?s=46Black Portlanders Are More Likely to Be Murdered Than Their Peers in Cities Better Known for Crimehttps://www.oregonlive.com/news/2022/07/82-year-old-portland-man-dies-after-unprovoked-attack-police-say.html?outputType=amp
--------
1:02:10
Dan Ryan for Portland City Council, District 2
Dan Ryan has been a Portland City Commissioner since 2020, where he pioneered the city’s Safe Rest Villages to get homeless people off of the streets of Portland. His home was vandalized more than 7 times after he refused to defund the police. He is HIV-positive and in recovery from active addiction. Dan’s spouse is gender fluid and a first generation Mexican American. Dan’s priorities are public safety and homelessness. His endorsements include the Northwest Oregon Labor Council (AFL-CIO), AFSCME, the Portland Firefighters, and the Portland Police.https://www.danryanforportland.comhttps://www.portland.gov/ryanhttps://www.instagram.com/commissionerdanryan?igsh=eDhzbmM3Ynd6Z3Vjhttps://www.instagram.com/danryanforpdx?igsh=MWVwYmV5YXFmeDU3bA==https://www.wweek.com/news/courts/2020/11/06/portland-protesters-vandalized-commissioner-dan-ryans-house-after-he-voted-against-an-18-million-cut-to-the-police-budget/https://www.portlandmercury.com/news/2024/09/06/47392396/after-years-of-grant-discordance-portland-adopts-centralized-policy-for-doling-out-funds