Sandeep Bali for Portland City Council, District 3

Sandeep Bali is running for Portland City Council in District 3. Sandeep is a first generation gay immigrant. He works as a pharmacist and specializes in HIV care. Prior to his work with HIV patients, he worked in geriatric care, including long-term, end-of-life, and hospice care. When Sandeep was a pharmacy student, he interned at Central City Concern, a Portland nonprofit clinic that does street medicine. Sandeep enjoys gardening, dissecting scientific and medical journals, and hanging out with his fraternal twin brother. We talked about his family's journey from India to the US; political strategy; how he would deal with Multnomah County and its Joint Office of Homeless Services; the serious issues that he sees as a health care worker in Portland; what he is hearing from his potential constituents as he canvasses and campaigns; and more.https://www.betterwithbali.comhttps://www.instagram.com/betterwithbalihttps://x.com/rationalinpdx/status/1795318576049795471https://www.wweek.com/news/2023/02/01/they-left-portland-is-losing-some-of-its-biggest-fans/https://www.koin.com/local/multnomah-county/portland-city-commissioners-file-to-end-joint-homelessness-efforts-with-multnomah-county/https://www.thelundreport.org/content/county-health-and-social-services-contracts-need-better-oversight-auditors-sayhttps://www.opb.org/article/2024/06/27/audit-finds-problems-multnomah-county-contracting-system/