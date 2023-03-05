Building the Future: Freedom, Prosperity, and Foreign Policy with Dan Runde

Hosted by Dan Runde, William A. Schreyer Chair and Director, Project on Prosperity and Development, Building the Future explores topics at the intersection of g... More
Character Driven Leadership and the Ukraine Conflict with Dr. Evelyn Farkas
In this episode of Building the Future, Dan is joined by Dr. Evelyn Farkas, the Executive Director of the McCain Institute, a nonprofit organization that focuses on democracy, human rights, and character-driven leadership. Evelyn shares insights from her government career, including as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia under the Obama administration, and discusses her work on the conflict in Ukraine.
5/3/2023
23:01
Debt Transparency and the Future of International Development with Dr. Rafael Romeu
In this episode of Building the Future, Dan is joined by Dr. Rafael Romeu, the President and CEO of DevTech Systems, Inc. Rafael explains how his company helps confront the challenges facing public financial management and debt in the developing world, both of which define the future of global development.
4/28/2023
36:45
Diversity in International Affairs with First Trip’s Dex M. Burns
In this episode of Building the Future, Dan is joined by Dex M. Burns, the Founder, President, and CEO of First Trip, an organization focused on diversifying the field of International Relations by alleviating barriers for underrepresented college students to travel abroad for the first time and pursue global careers.
4/19/2023
14:30
Innovating Digital Technology in Agriculture with Agromovil’s Andrew Mack
In this episode of Building the Future, Dan is joined by Andrew Mack, Founder and CEO of Agromovil. Andrew explains how his company helps connect small farmers with markets around the world and discusses the importance of digital technology in the agricultural sector, particularly in developing countries.
4/7/2023
17:04
Insights into International Diplomacy with Catherine Ashton
In this episode of Building the Future, Dan is joined by Catherine Ashton, former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to discuss her new book, And Then What. Catherine’s book draws on her experience in the role to provide insights on international diplomacy and the strategic importance of the Western Balkans for the EU and the US.
About Building the Future: Freedom, Prosperity, and Foreign Policy with Dan Runde
Hosted by Dan Runde, William A. Schreyer Chair and Director, Project on Prosperity and Development, Building the Future explores topics at the intersection of global development, foreign policy, and national security. In each episode, Dan sits down for a discussion with a leading expert from government, the private sector, and international organizations to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the world today.