Political Beatdown with Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas

MeidasTouch Network
add
Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the latest legal developments surrounding the prosecution of Donald Trump and more. More
  • Cohen DEPOSED in New York AG Trump Case + Trump on Trial
    Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the second week of Trump's trial and other breaking news. This and more on the new episode of Political Beatdown. Support Michael’s Legal Fund: Firewallfund.com Thanks to our sponsor! LOMI: Visit Lomi.com/BEAT and use code BEAT and checkout to save $50! Remember to subscribe to ALL the Meidas Media Podcasts: MeidasTouch: https://pod.link/1510240831 Legal AF: https://pod.link/1580828595 The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://pod.link/1595408601 The Influence Continuum: https://pod.link/1603773245 Kremlin File: https://pod.link/1575837599 Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen: https://pod.link/1530639447 The Weekend Show: https://pod.link/1612691018 The Tony Michaels Podcast: https://pod.link/1561049560 American Psyop: https://pod.link/1652143101 Burn the Boats: https://pod.link/1485464343 Majority 54: https://pod.link/1309354521 Political Beatdown: https://pod.link/1669634407 Lights On with Jessica Denson: https://pod.link/1676844320 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:02:21
  • Michael Cohen TAKES ON Trump and GOP Threats
    Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the first week of Trump's trial and other breaking news. This and more on the new episode of Political Beatdown.  LOMI: Visit https://Lomi.com/BEAT and use code BEAT and checkout to save $50! Support Michael’s Legal Fund: http://Firewallfund.com Remember to subscribe to ALL the Meidas Media Podcasts: MeidasTouch: https://pod.link/1510240831 Legal AF: https://pod.link/1580828595 The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://pod.link/1595408601 The Influence Continuum: https://pod.link/1603773245 Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen: https://pod.link/1530639447 The Weekend Show: https://pod.link/1612691018 The Tony Michaels Podcast: https://pod.link/1561049560 American Psyop: https://pod.link/1652143101 Majority 54: https://pod.link/1309354521 Political Beatdown: https://pod.link/1669634407 Lights On with Jessica Denson: https://pod.link/1676844320 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    1:06:08
  • Trump TRIAL Starts and Cohen ANNOUNCES Legal Team
    Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the start of Trump's trial and Michael announces his new legal team. This and more on the new episode of Political Beatdown.  LOMI: Visit https://Lomi.com/BEAT and use code BEAT and checkout to save $50! Support Michael’s Legal Fund: http://Firewallfund.com Remember to subscribe to ALL the Meidas Media Podcasts: MeidasTouch: https://pod.link/1510240831 Legal AF: https://pod.link/1580828595 The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://pod.link/1595408601 The Influence Continuum: https://pod.link/1603773245 Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen: https://pod.link/1530639447 The Weekend Show: https://pod.link/1612691018 The Tony Michaels Podcast: https://pod.link/1561049560 American Psyop: https://pod.link/1652143101 Majority 54: https://pod.link/1309354521 Political Beatdown: https://pod.link/1669634407 Lights On with Jessica Denson: https://pod.link/1676844320 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    1:01:41
  • More INDICTMENTS of Trump COMING SOON?!?
    Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the latest breaking news. This and more on the new episode of Political Beatdown.  FUM: Head to https://TryFum.com and use code BEAT to save 10% off when you get the journey pack today! LOMI: Visit https://Lomi.com/BEAT and use code BEAT and checkout to save $50! Support Michael’s Legal Fund: http://Firewallfund.com Remember to subscribe to ALL the Meidas Media Podcasts: MeidasTouch: https://pod.link/1510240831 Legal AF: https://pod.link/1580828595 The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://pod.link/1595408601 The Influence Continuum: https://pod.link/1603773245 Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen: https://pod.link/1530639447 The Weekend Show: https://pod.link/1612691018 The Tony Michaels Podcast: https://pod.link/1561049560 American Psyop: https://pod.link/1652143101 Majority 54: https://pod.link/1309354521 Political Beatdown: https://pod.link/1669634407 Lights On with Jessica Denson: https://pod.link/1676844320 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    1:08:12
  • Michael Cohen REVEALS Status of Trump Lawsuit and MORE
    Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the latest breaking news and Trump's frivolous lawsuit against Michael. This and more on the new episode of Political Beatdown.  FUM: Head to https://TryFum.com and use code BEAT to save 10% off when you get the journey pack today! LOMI: Visit https://Lomi.com/BEAT and use code BEAT and checkout to save $50! Support Michael’s Legal Fund: http://Firewallfund.com Remember to subscribe to ALL the Meidas Media Podcasts: MeidasTouch: https://pod.link/1510240831 Legal AF: https://pod.link/1580828595 The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://pod.link/1595408601 The Influence Continuum: https://pod.link/1603773245 Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen: https://pod.link/1530639447 The Weekend Show: https://pod.link/1612691018 The Tony Michaels Podcast: https://pod.link/1561049560 American Psyop: https://pod.link/1652143101 Majority 54: https://pod.link/1309354521 Political Beatdown: https://pod.link/1669634407 Lights On with Jessica Denson: https://pod.link/1676844320 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    1:07:55

