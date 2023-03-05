Political Beatdown with Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas

Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the latest legal developments surrounding the prosecution of Donald Trump and more. More
Cohen DEPOSED in New York AG Trump Case + Trump on Trial
Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the second week of Trump's trial and other breaking news. This and more on the new episode of Political Beatdown.
Support Michael’s Legal Fund: Firewallfund.com
LOMI: Visit Lomi.com/BEAT and use code BEAT and checkout to save $50!
Remember to subscribe to ALL the Meidas Media Podcasts:
MeidasTouch: https://pod.link/1510240831
Legal AF: https://pod.link/1580828595
The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://pod.link/1595408601
The Influence Continuum: https://pod.link/1603773245
Kremlin File: https://pod.link/1575837599
Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen: https://pod.link/1530639447
The Weekend Show: https://pod.link/1612691018
The Tony Michaels Podcast: https://pod.link/1561049560
American Psyop: https://pod.link/1652143101
Burn the Boats: https://pod.link/1485464343
Majority 54: https://pod.link/1309354521
Political Beatdown: https://pod.link/1669634407
Lights On with Jessica Denson: https://pod.link/1676844320
5/3/2023
1:02:21
Michael Cohen TAKES ON Trump and GOP Threats
Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the first week of Trump's trial and other breaking news. This and more on the new episode of Political Beatdown.
LOMI: Visit https://Lomi.com/BEAT and use code BEAT and checkout to save $50!
Support Michael’s Legal Fund: http://Firewallfund.com
4/28/2023
1:06:08
Trump TRIAL Starts and Cohen ANNOUNCES Legal Team
Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the start of Trump's trial and Michael announces his new legal team. This and more on the new episode of Political Beatdown.
LOMI: Visit https://Lomi.com/BEAT and use code BEAT and checkout to save $50!
Support Michael’s Legal Fund: http://Firewallfund.com
4/26/2023
1:01:41
More INDICTMENTS of Trump COMING SOON?!?
Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the latest breaking news. This and more on the new episode of Political Beatdown.
FUM: Head to https://TryFum.com and use code BEAT to save 10% off when you get the journey pack today!
LOMI: Visit https://Lomi.com/BEAT and use code BEAT and checkout to save $50!
Support Michael’s Legal Fund: http://Firewallfund.com
4/21/2023
1:08:12
Michael Cohen REVEALS Status of Trump Lawsuit and MORE
Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas discuss the latest breaking news and Trump's frivolous lawsuit against Michael. This and more on the new episode of Political Beatdown.
FUM: Head to https://TryFum.com and use code BEAT to save 10% off when you get the journey pack today!
LOMI: Visit https://Lomi.com/BEAT and use code BEAT and checkout to save $50!
Support Michael’s Legal Fund: http://Firewallfund.com
