We've all dreamed about being on stage as the lead singer of a band, but it takes a particular type. How much do you know about our favourite frontmen and leading ladies? Facebook Patreon See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Aliens, shapeshifters, sea-monsters and things that creep & crawl. Plus a few you won't expect....they're all here in today's Special Edition of Car Trip Trivia. Facebook Patreon See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

It's flashback time - they may be dead, but they live in our memories..... Facebook Patreon See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

We used to sing along with them as kids, but can you remember the brands associated with those famous slogans? Facebook Patreon See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

This is very different quiz from our usual family friendly trivia quiz - it's all about the foundation of the English language - words and the tricks they play on us. Facebook Patreon See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Car Trip Trivia

About Car Trip Trivia

About Car Trip Trivia

A trivia contest for the ages - former radio host Stephen Creagh fires off 20 Questions & Answers with an Aussie twist. Perfect for the ride to school, the holiday road trip or the drive home from work (also quite popular in the gym, the toilet, for airline travel and meditation sessions). Sport, movies, music, science, geography, literature - there's a bit of everything. Outsmart your kids, embarrass the oldies or play judgement-free on your Pat Malone. Your time starts.......now