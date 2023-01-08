Experience behind-the-scenes stories and interviews relating to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Join Sarah Jane Weaver as she interviews Church...
New Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman hopes to create a community of young women who feel connected to the Savior
Many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints already know of Emily Belle Freeman, a popular speaker, author, podcaster and teacher. Now they will get to know her in another way — as a general officer of the Church. President Freeman — with her counselors, Sister Tamara Wood Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus — began her service as the Church’s Young Women general president on Aug. 1. President Freeman, who was sustained during April 2023 general conference, said she has spent many hours pondering her new role since receiving the calling from President Russell M. Nelson. She joins this episode of the Church News podcast to talk about her life, experiences, writing, testimony and feelings for Latter-day Saint youth.
The Church News Podcast is a weekly podcast that invites listeners to make a journey of connection with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the globe. Host Sarah Jane Weaver, reporter and editor for The Church News for a quarter-century, shares a unique view of the stories, events, and most important people who form this international faith. With each episode, listeners are asked to embark on a journey to learn from one another and ponder, “What do I know now?” because of the experience. Produced by KellieAnn Halvorsen.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/8/2023
42:52
Messages from the 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, part 2 — the second edition of ‘Preach My Gospel’ is for every member and missionary
President Russell M. Nelson announced the second edition of “Preach My Gospel” in June 2023, explaining that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a sacred and covenant responsibility to share the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. President Nelson's message was shared during the four-day 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center. This episode of the Church News podcast, the second of two special episodes, features members of the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Missionary Executive Council teaching from the second edition of “Preach My Gospel.” These leaders testify of the reality of the Restoration, the importance of sharing the gospel and the blessings that come from studying the new “Preach My Gospel” manual.
8/1/2023
36:16
Messages from the 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, part 1 — the second edition of ‘Preach My Gospel’ is for every member and missionary
President Russell M. Nelson announced the second edition of “Preach My Gospel” in June 2023, explaining that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a sacred and covenant responsibility to share the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. President Nelson's message was shared during the four-day 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center. This episode of the Church News podcast, the first of two special episodes, features members of the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Missionary Executive Council teaching from the updated manual. These leaders testify of the reality of the Restoration, the importance of sharing the gospel and the blessings that come from studying the new “Preach My Gospel” manual.
7/25/2023
22:45
Ellis Ivory, executive director of ‘This Is The Place Heritage Park,’ on history, heritage and faith
On July 24, 1847, a company of early Latter-day Saint pioneers piloted their way into the Salt Lake Valley. The leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brigham Young looked upon the valley and was said to declare, “This is the right place; drive on.” These early pioneers were joined by Latter-day Saints from around the world. Near the location where Brigham Young gave this prophetic declaration now stands “This Is The Place Heritage Park,” a Utah state park populated with historical homes, dedicated monuments and interactive exhibits to help individuals and families explore the early history of the Salt Lake Valley. This episode of the Church News podcast — released near the anniversary of the pioneers’ entrance into the valley — explores history, heritage and faith with Ellis Ivory, the executive director of “This Is The Place Heritage Park.”
7/18/2023
27:42
Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon on the lessons learned while serving Latter-day Saint children, youth
Weeks before Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon completes her calling as a general officer of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she joins the Church News podcast to share the joy of service, recent inspired changes to Church organization and the peace that comes by turning to the Savior Jesus Christ. Since being sustained as a member of the Primary General Presidency in 2016 and then as Young Women General President in 2018, she has served through significant trials and beautiful blessings, including responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation of the Children and Youth program and the creation of a new Young Women theme and “For the Strength of Youth” standards guide.
