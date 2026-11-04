The first year of President Dallin H. Oaks as the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints showed both members of the Church and friends of the faith the type of individual he is. It also showed the hope that he has for the future of the Church and the world.



In this episode of the Church News podcast, Rick Turley speaks with Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen about what he saw over the past year.



“He has talked about how all people in all places, at all ages, can serve and help bring about peace. So young people serving in their wards or in their neighborhoods can be peacemakers just as much as adults can be,” Turley says in the podcast.



Richard E. Turley Jr. is a former managing director of the Church History Department and the biographer of President Dallin H. Oaks. With that experience, Turley gives his perspective on how moments from President Oaks’ childhood, marriage, career and personal life of devotion to the Savior have contributed to the way he leads the Church today.



The Church News Podcast is a weekly podcast that invites listeners to make a journey of connection with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the globe. Hosts Jon Ryan Jensen, editor of the Church News, and Church News reporter Mary Richards share unique views of the stories, events, and people who form this international faith. With each episode, listeners are asked to embark on a journey to learn from one another and ponder, “What do I know now?” because of the experience. Produced by Rex Warner and Ellie Lewis.