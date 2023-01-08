New Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman hopes to create a community of young women who feel connected to the Savior

Many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints already know of Emily Belle Freeman, a popular speaker, author, podcaster and teacher. Now they will get to know her in another way — as a general officer of the Church. President Freeman — with her counselors, Sister Tamara Wood Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus — began her service as the Church's Young Women general president on Aug. 1. President Freeman, who was sustained during April 2023 general conference, said she has spent many hours pondering her new role since receiving the calling from President Russell M. Nelson. She joins this episode of the Church News podcast to talk about her life, experiences, writing, testimony and feelings for Latter-day Saint youth.