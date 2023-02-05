Online Marketing Made Easy with Amy Porterfield

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • #567: How To Ditch Your Employee Mindset And Think Like An Entrepreneur
    Let go of your employee mindset and start thinking like the entrepreneur that you are Congrats! You’re officially a business owner. You have the LLC, you’re making money, you’re setting your schedule, and the icing on the cake is that you can work from wherever in the world that you want. You’ve ditched the golden handcuffs and have set out to create a life of your own design -- and on paper, it’s everything you’ve always wanted.  The thing is, even though you’re technically your own boss, you still feel like you’re working for someone else because you feel obligated to answer those late-night text messages from your clients or ask for approval to take some time off.  I get it, sweet friend, because I’ve been in this awkward “in between” stage of entrepreneurship, too -- where you have your own business, but feel like you have to be available for your clients at any given time.  In fact, for a couple of years after I started my own business, I still felt like I was working for someone else because my clients had such a strong grip on me. Even though I was a business owner, I was operating with an employee mindset.  Eventually, I hit a breaking point -- and it was then that I discovered a new way of thinking that helped me fully step into entrepreneurship. In this episode, I share my experience of shifting from being self-employed with an employee mindset, to thinking like an entrepreneur -- and how it helped me grow my business while enjoying all the freedoms that entrepreneurship can bring.  You’ll learn: The difference between being self-employed and an entrepreneur How to determine if you’re still thinking like an employee  What you can do to start thinking like an entrepreneur The difference between a scarcity mindset and an abundance mindset (& why it’s important) This is a great listen for anyone in business, whether you’re just getting started or have been in the game for a while (and have yet to experience what it means to be a true entrepreneur).  Here’s a glance at this episode... [03:25] So many entrepreneurs feel like they still work for someone else even when they are working for themselves.  [04:37] It takes work to shift from being self-employed with an employee mindset to becoming a true entrepreneur. [05:43] When I first started as a business owner, it was difficult because my clients had extremely high expectations and unmanageable deadlines. [08:30] I realized I was done with client work when I was on a tarmac being screamed at by a client.  [09:23] Operating with a scarcity mindset is the quickest way to play small as an entrepreneur. Yousee limitations as opposed to opportunities. [12:43] After the tarmac incident, I started to unboss myself and make the mental shift from an employee to being an entrepreneur. [15:33] To live in abundance, start operating with the belief that there's enough money and enough success to go around.  [17:23] When you shift your thinking, you'll start to run your business and your life exactly how you want, and fully step into your own as an entrepreneur. [17:38] Homework: Open up your notebook and write down all the ways you are operating with an employee mindset.  Rate, Review, & Follow on Apple Podcasts "I love Amy and Online Marketing Made Easy." please consider rating and reviewing my show! This helps me support more people -- just like you -- move toward the online life and business that they desire. Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.” Then be sure to let me know what you loved most about the episode! Also, if you haven’t done so already, follow the podcast. I’m adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the feed and, if you’re not following, there’s a good chance you’ll miss out. Follow now!
    5/2/2023
    21:40
  • #566: How to Create a Tailored Customer Experience using AI with Stu McLaren
    Stu McClaren shares how AI is changing the face of digital marketing (& what you can do to keep up) Whether you’re apprehensive about AI or you’re all about it, one thing is for sure – it’s taking the digital marketing world by storm. I won’t lie –  there have been a lot of changes in online marketing over the past fourteen years that I’ve been an entrepreneur, from the rise of SEO to social media. But this, sweet friend, is a really big one — and I want to talk about it! Here to discuss all-things futuristic is Stu McLaren, my work husband who also happens to be the ‘go-to-guy’ for all things memberships.  He’s worked with tens of thousands of authors, speakers, coaches, consultants, and business owners to transform what they know, love, and do into recurring revenue. And in this episode, he’s going to share insights on how the learning industry, specifically, is changing as AI continues to transform the marketing landscape, and how you can make sure your business doesn’t get left in the dust. You’ll also hear: A tried and true framework that you can use to future-proof your online business Different ways you can take advantage of AI as a content creator How you can prevent your students from getting the dreaded “content complex”  The ‘secret sauce’ Peloton has used to maintain a 92% membership retention rate This is a great listen for any business owner, whether you’re just getting started or you’re a seasoned entrepreneur. So press play right now and enjoy this fun and informative conversation with Stu McLaren. Rate, Review, & Follow on Apple Podcasts "I love Amy and Online Marketing Made Easy." please consider rating and reviewing my show! This helps me support more people -- just like you -- move toward the online life and business that they desire. Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.” Then be sure to let me know what you loved most about the episode! Also, if you haven’t done so already, follow the podcast. I’m adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the feed and, if you’re not following, there’s a good chance you’ll miss out. Follow now!
    4/27/2023
    44:18
  • #565: Stop Wasting Time: Why Being “Outcome-Oriented” Is The Key To Efficiency & Growth
    What it means to be outcome-oriented (and how it can help you be more efficient with your time) – a strategy featured in Fast Company If you know me, then you know that I’m all about time management. In fact, being an effective manager of my time is what’s allowed me to only work four days a week, and grow my business like gangbusters. So when I came across an article in Fast Company called “How (and why) you should practice ‘anti-time management,’” it caught me way off-guard. Anti-time management? What does that even mean? And why on Earth would you not want to manage your time? Turns out, this article has way more than a catchy headline – because as I dug into it, I found that there’s a whole different approach to time management that I’d never heard of before.  It’s all about focusing on your final outcome, or what success looks like after you’ve achieved your goal – and by doing that, you end up saving a lot of time that you would have otherwise wasted spinning your wheels.  If that has your head spinning, don’t worry – because in this episode, I’m going to break it all down for you.  You’ll hear:  Why focusing on outcomes helps you achieve more (while doing less) Ways to become more outcome-oriented as a business owner   How I almost made a huge mistake in my business but got back on track by focusing on the outcome So if you’ve ever struggled with managing your time (or you’re a huge time management nerd like me), then tune into this episode to learn about this refreshing new approach. Rate, Review, & Follow on Apple Podcasts "I love Amy and Online Marketing Made Easy." please consider rating and reviewing my show! This helps me support more people -- just like you -- move toward the online life and business that they desire. Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.” Then be sure to let me know what you loved most about the episode! Also, if you haven’t done so already, follow the podcast. I’m adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the feed and, if you’re not following, there’s a good chance you’ll miss out. Follow now!
    4/25/2023
    21:00
  • #564: How To Choose Higher Quality Thoughts With Spiritual Thought Leader Danielle LaPorte
    How to let your heart guide you through the most difficult parts of entrepreneurship As a business owner, there’s so much focus on what your mind tells you to do.  Case and point: When you’re facing a challenge in your business, what do you do? You research. You look at the data. You strategize. You think from your head.  Even as a total data nerd myself, I’ve realized over the years that it’s just as important to tap into your heart as it is your mind. In fact, your heart is the most neglected form of intelligence that you have -- and according to my guest on this episode, Danielle LaPorte, you can actually use it to navigate your journey as an entrepreneur.  Danielle is one of the most acclaimed spiritual thought leaders of our time, who in Oprah Winfrey’s words, “is uniquely connecting the world together with a spiritual energy that matters.”  I love this conversation with her, because I’ll be honest -- letting my heart play a role in some of the bigger decisions that I make in business hasn’t always been the easiest thing for me. Like everything, it’s been something I’ve had to practice. In this episode, you’ll hear: What a heart-centered business is, and how you can create one How to overcome the low-level feelings of not “being enough” A new way to face challenging moments by choosing higher quality thoughts … Plus so much more! I promise, you’ll get tons out of this episode – so go someplace comfy, pop in your Airpods and enjoy!  Rate, Review, & Follow on Apple Podcasts "I love Amy and Online Marketing Made Easy." please consider rating and reviewing my show! This helps me support more people -- just like you -- move toward the online life and business that they desire. Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.” Then be sure to let me know what you loved most about the episode! Also, if you haven’t done so already, follow the podcast. I’m adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the feed and, if you’re not following, there’s a good chance you’ll miss out. Follow now!
    4/20/2023
    38:55
  • #563: How To Drop The Guilt When Saying “No”
    Why do entrepreneurs like Brendon Burchard, Jenna Kutcher & Jamie Kern Lima say “No” more than “Yes” One of the most important skills for a business owner is their ability to say “No” to ideas, opportunities, and offers that are out of alignment with their mission. Now, I’ll be honest -- this is much harder than it sounds, and it’s something that I’ve really struggled with over the years.  As a notorious people-pleaser, I’ve said “yes” to doing things that I don’t want to do because I feel guilty saying no. Not to mention, when you’re a new entrepreneur (and you don’t have a ton of opportunities coming your way to begin with), it can be even harder to turn things down. There’s a quote I love by author Alain de Botton that says, "What kills us isn't one big thing, but thousands of tiny obligations we can't turn down for fear of disappointing others." This, sweet friend, could not be more true. And the good news is, I have a really simple exercise that you can do to determine which opportunities are a “Heck yes!” and those you can politely decline -- and it all comes down to asking yourself a single question.  It’s the same question that some of the most brilliant entrepreneurs out there – like Brendon Burchard, Jenna Kutcher, and Jamie Kern Lima – have used to evaluate what opportunities to embrace, and which ones to pass on.  In this episode, you’ll hear what that question is, along with:   How you can get crystal clear on your mission (and stay aligned with it) What to do when you feel guilty for saying “No” to things Why NOT returning a favor is 100% OK Whether you’re just getting started in business or are a seasoned entrepreneur, this is a great listen – so get comfy and press play on this episode! Rate, Review, & Follow on Apple Podcasts "I love Amy and Online Marketing Made Easy." please consider rating and reviewing my show! This helps me support more people -- just like you -- move toward the online life and business that they desire. Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.” Then be sure to let me know what you loved most about the episode! Also, if you haven’t done so already, follow the podcast. I’m adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the feed and, if you’re not following, there’s a good chance you’ll miss out. Follow now!
    4/18/2023
    17:50

About Online Marketing Made Easy with Amy Porterfield

Ever wish you had a business mentor with over a decade of experience whispering success secrets in your ear? That’s exactly what you’ll get when you tune into the top-ranked Online Marketing Made Easy Podcast with your host, 9 to 5er turned CEO of a multi-million dollar business & NY Times Best Selling Author, Amy Porterfield. Her specialty? Breaking down big ideas and strategies into actionable step-by-step processes designed to get you results with a whole lot less stress. Tune in, get inspired, and get ready to discover why hundreds of thousands of online business owners turn to Amy for guidance when it comes to all things online business including digital courses, list building, social media, content, webinars, and so much more. Whether you're a budding entrepreneur, have a comfy side-hustle, or are looking to take your business to the next level, each episode is designed to help you take immediate action on the most important strategies for starting and growing your online business today.
