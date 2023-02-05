Online Marketing Made Easy with Amy Porterfield

#567: How To Ditch Your Employee Mindset And Think Like An Entrepreneur

Let go of your employee mindset and start thinking like the entrepreneur that you are Congrats! You're officially a business owner. You have the LLC, you're making money, you're setting your schedule, and the icing on the cake is that you can work from wherever in the world that you want. You've ditched the golden handcuffs and have set out to create a life of your own design -- and on paper, it's everything you've always wanted. The thing is, even though you're technically your own boss, you still feel like you're working for someone else because you feel obligated to answer those late-night text messages from your clients or ask for approval to take some time off. I get it, sweet friend, because I've been in this awkward "in between" stage of entrepreneurship, too -- where you have your own business, but feel like you have to be available for your clients at any given time. In fact, for a couple of years after I started my own business, I still felt like I was working for someone else because my clients had such a strong grip on me. Even though I was a business owner, I was operating with an employee mindset. Eventually, I hit a breaking point -- and it was then that I discovered a new way of thinking that helped me fully step into entrepreneurship. In this episode, I share my experience of shifting from being self-employed with an employee mindset, to thinking like an entrepreneur -- and how it helped me grow my business while enjoying all the freedoms that entrepreneurship can bring. You'll learn: The difference between being self-employed and an entrepreneur How to determine if you're still thinking like an employee What you can do to start thinking like an entrepreneur The difference between a scarcity mindset and an abundance mindset (& why it's important) This is a great listen for anyone in business, whether you're just getting started or have been in the game for a while (and have yet to experience what it means to be a true entrepreneur). Here's a glance at this episode... [03:25] So many entrepreneurs feel like they still work for someone else even when they are working for themselves. [04:37] It takes work to shift from being self-employed with an employee mindset to becoming a true entrepreneur. [05:43] When I first started as a business owner, it was difficult because my clients had extremely high expectations and unmanageable deadlines. [08:30] I realized I was done with client work when I was on a tarmac being screamed at by a client. [09:23] Operating with a scarcity mindset is the quickest way to play small as an entrepreneur. Yousee limitations as opposed to opportunities. [12:43] After the tarmac incident, I started to unboss myself and make the mental shift from an employee to being an entrepreneur. [15:33] To live in abundance, start operating with the belief that there's enough money and enough success to go around. [17:23] When you shift your thinking, you'll start to run your business and your life exactly how you want, and fully step into your own as an entrepreneur. [17:38] Homework: Open up your notebook and write down all the ways you are operating with an employee mindset.