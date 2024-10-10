The Impact of Trump's Actions on the Middle East

Explore the Middle East's transition following President Trump's demand for Hamas to release captives in Gaza, triggering Syria's Assad to go into exile and resulting in the collapse of Hezbollah. Mark V. Serrano and Erik Prince delve into the implications for Israel, Russia, Turkey, and the broader region. Plus, a discussion on Trump's transition and the potential withdrawal of Maduro from Venezuela. #MiddleEasttransition #Trumpeffect #Hezbollahcollapse #Hamascaptives #Syria'sAssadexile #Israel #Russia #Turkey #Maduro #Venezuela Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices