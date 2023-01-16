Cyber at the Center of Power: A Kitchen Sync Conversation with David Sanger
This week, the AEI Podcast Channel presents the latest Kitchen Sync Conversation.David E. Sanger is a White House and national security correspondent, and a senior writer. In a 38-year reporting career for The New York Times, he has been on three teams that have won Pulitzer Prizes, most recently in 2017 for international reporting. His newest book, “The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage and Fear in the Cyber Age,’’ and an HBO documentary by the same title, examine the emergence of cyberconflict and its role in changing the nature of global power.In our conversation, we discuss his return to covering the White House, his latest reporting on U.S. negotiations with Russia over Ukraine and NATO, what China is thinking, and how cyber operations are now a core feature of every major military strategy.It is a great conversation and I hope you enjoy it!Klon
Should We Have "Expert" Twitter?: A Kitchen Sync Conversation with Dr. Yuval Levin
This week, AEI presents the latest Kitchen Sync Conversation.Yuval Levin is the director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). He also holds the Beth and Ravenel Curry Chair in Public Policy. The founding and current editor of National Affairs, he is also a senior editor of The New Atlantis and a contributing editor to National Review.Dr. Levin and scholars in the Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies research division study the foundations of self-government and the future of law, regulation, and constitutionalism. They also explore the state of American social, political, and civic life, while focusing on the preconditions necessary for family, community, and country to flourish.Dr. Levin served as a member of the White House domestic policy staff under President George W. Bush. He was also executive director of the President's Council on Bioethics and a congressional staffer at the member, committee, and leadership levels.He joined me recently for a fascinating chat about technology, society, and our nation's future.
WTH is going on LIVE! The Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter on what happened in Virginia’s recent election and what it means for 2022 … and 2024
This week, the AEI Podcast Channel presents a live episode of What the Hell is Going On.In the Virginia governor's race, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe in a state that President Biden won by 10 points in 2020. In New Jersey, a state Biden won by 16 points, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy only defeated his Republican challenger by a razor-thin margin. What do these elections tell us about the current state of our politics and the upcoming 2022 midterm elections?Political expert Amy Walter joined Marc and Dany for WTH's first live podcast episode to discuss Virginia's recent gubernatorial election, voter sentiment one year into Biden's presidency, the forces driving American politics, and the upcoming 2022 congressional midterms.Amy Walter is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter. A contributor to the PBS NewsHour, she provides weekly political analysis for the popular "Politics Monday" segment and is a featured contributor for their Election and Convention special coverage events. Previously, Walter was the host of the weekly nationally syndicated program Politics with Amy Walter and the former political director of ABC News.
Putting the Pieces Together: A Kitchen Sync Conversation with Jigsaw’s Jared Cohen
This week, the AEI podcast channel presents the latest Kitchen Sync Conversation with Jared Kohen.How can the US level the playing field in its tech competition with China? What role does the private sector need to play, and what is Google's Jigsaw up to? Is public discourse as polarized in America as it seems? Klon Kitchen discusses these questions and more in a wide-ranging discussion with Jared Cohen, founder and CEO of Google's Jigsaw, and Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Building off of the groundbreaking work of the "China Strategy Group" led by Jared and Eric Schmidt, Klon and Jared consider practical solutions to America's greatest challenges in tackling China's technological threat.
What the Hell is Going On?: WTH is going on with the COVID vaccines? Dr. Scott Gottlieb with everything you need to know
This week, the AEI Podcast Channel presents the latest episode of What the Hell is Going On?Pfizer and Moderna recently announced that their coronavirus vaccines are both safe and highly effective, shattering the previous record for developing a vaccine for a novel virus. While this news is promising, Americans are also approaching the worst phase of the pandemic as we enter the winter with a record number of cases.Dr. Scott Gottlieb once again joined the show to explain everything you need to know about the forthcoming vaccines. He discusses vaccine distribution, when things will finally get back to normal, and whether US adversaries might weaponize viruses to target Americans in the future.Dr. Gottlieb is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He returned to AEI in 2019 after serving as the 23rd commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. He has a medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and did his residency in internal medicine at the Mount Sinai Medical Center.