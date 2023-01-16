WTH is going on LIVE! The Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter on what happened in Virginia’s recent election and what it means for 2022 … and 2024

This week, the AEI Podcast Channel presents a live episode of What the Hell is Going On. You can find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.In the Virginia governor’s race, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe in a state that President Biden won by 10 points in 2020. In New Jersey, a state Biden won by 16 points, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy only defeated his Republican challenger by a razor-thin margin. What do these elections tell us about the current state of our politics and the upcoming 2022 midterm elections?Political expert Amy Walter joined Marc and Dany for WTH’s first live podcast episode to discuss Virginia’s recent gubernatorial election, voter sentiment one year into Biden’s presidency, the forces driving American politics, and the upcoming 2022 congressional midterms.Amy Walter is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter. A contributor to the PBS NewsHour, she provides weekly political analysis for the popular “Politics Monday” segment and is a featured contributor for their Election and Convention special coverage events. Previously, Walter was the host of the weekly nationally syndicated program Politics with Amy Walter and the former political director of ABC News.