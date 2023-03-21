CLEVELAND, OHIO: From the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, an in-depth and fun conversation led by Donna Friedman and Mike Uva on any and all topics rela... More
Available Episodes
5 of 21
Small Plates: The 2023 Ohio Stormwater Conference
SANDUSKY, OH: Mike and Donna attend the 16th annual Ohio Stormwater Conference and speak with stormwater enthusiasts on a variety of topics including: groundwater rights, the different types of wetlands, invasive species, and the impacts of road salt on local waterways.This episode's guests:Erica Matheny, Deputy Executive Director, Tinker's Creek Watershed PartnersHarry Stark, Executive Director, Tinker's Creek Watershed Partners Melissa Morrow, City of ParmaJulio Olivarez, The Nature ConservancyKatie Burnsworth, Erie Conservation DistrictPatti Donnellan, Lorain Soil & Water Conservation DistrictJared Bartley, Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation DistrictNichole Lopez, Summit Soil & Water Conservation District Stephanie Deibel, Summit Soil & Water Conservation District
5/24/2023
33:38
The Interview is Everyday: Public Service and Clean Water
Frank Greenland is a professional engineer and a key architect of two of the Sewer District's most ambitious and important programs: Project Clean Lake (which reduces sewer overflows into the environment) and the Regional Stormwater Management Program (addressing erosion, flooding, and water-quality issues along local streams). We learn how an early love of fishing led Frank to pursue a career in cleaning up Cleveland's waterways, and he shares his thoughts on the 1969 river fire, more-recent basement-flooding problems, public speaking, and tasty jams.
5/9/2023
38:52
Exclusive: CEO Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells talks leadership, learning, and what she listens to
Donna and Mike met up with Sewer District CEO Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells for a conversation that touched on a wide range of topics, from her early interest in public service, to watersheds and climate change, to dyslexia, hip hop, and running in the dark.
4/18/2023
44:37
Our Watershed Partners
Heather Elmer of Chagrin River Partners and Derek Schafer of the West Creek Conservancy join us for a discussion of watersheds, their importance, and ways their organizations and others work to protect local waterways.
4/4/2023
31:38
Tracking COVID in the Wastewater
A follow-up to our conversation with Environmental Services Supervisor Scott Broski, on the Sewer District's involvement in tracking the spread of COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio, using wastewater samples.
CLEVELAND, OHIO: From the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, an in-depth and fun conversation led by Donna Friedman and Mike Uva on any and all topics related to clean water, wastewater treatment, stormwater management, and the people, projects, and programs serving Lake Erie and our local waterways and communities.