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73 episodes
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UPDATE: This episode was recorded on July 1, 2026. On July 21, Ohio EPA announced it will NOT finalize a proposed general permit for data centers. For additional information on this please visit Ohio EPA's website.
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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE seems to be everywhere. Whether we're using a chatbot, saving files to the cloud, or asking Google a question, we're relying on infrastructure that's largely invisible to us: data centers. As demand for AI and cloud computing accelerates, so do questions about the resources needed to support this digital economy—resources like water! We were very interested in bringing some light to this hot-button topic in this, our first virtual episode, featuring a panel of guests from Central Ohio, Virginia, and Washington D.C.
Dr. Landon Marston is an Associate Professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and holds a Ph.D. in Civil and Environmental Engineering. His research group looks at how and where water is used within the economy as well as the environmental consequences associated with economic production and consumption.
John Newsome is Administrator of the Division of Water at Columbus Water and Power and has served with the city’s Department of Public Utilities since 2006. We’ve asked John to give CWP’s perspective on this emerging technology and water demands in Central Ohio, a national hub for data centers.
Also with CWP, Sarah Bloom Anderson serves as Assistant Director of Policy and shares some information from the wastewater side: what happens to the water used to cool the servers in data centers.
And Dr. Peter Grevatt is CEO of the Water Research Foundation, a nonprofit educational organization in Washington D.C. which funds and publishes research on the technology, operation, and management of drinking water, wastewater, water reuse, and stormwater systems. Peter discusses current research projects the WRF is supporting.
Utility Perspectives on Data Center Survey
Dr. Marston's team at Virginia Tech, in partnership with WRF and the American Water Works Association, is conducting a survey among water and wastewater utilities regarding data centers. If you would like to participate, follow this link.
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Concrete channels, buried creeks, and straightened streams simplified urban development but decades later we see the side effects: faster water, steeper channels, collapsing streambanks, and pollution. Manager of Stormwater Design Kristen Buccier and Project Manager Denis Zaharija explain the benefits of more recent, holistic stream design methods.
A stream is a living system seeking stability. Denis and Kristen discuss hydrology and hydraulics, how a stream's bends (or "meanders") dissipate energy, and how riffles and pools create habitat for fish and aquatic bugs. We also learn how “flashy” stormwater volumes can overwhelm streams and how designers work to bring resiliency back to those impacted waterways.
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We talk with Mark Christie, Director of Cuyahoga County's Office of Emergency Management, about severe weather in Northeast Ohio, damage assessments, and how recovery decisions get made fast.
Mark gives some tips on preparing for hazards during thunderstorms, tornadoes, winter storms, and flooding that hits both rivers and basements, with info on ReadyNotify and the federal IPAWS system and a simple preparedness plan you can follow before the next storm hits.
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Mike and Donna report from the 19th annual Ohio Stormwater Conference in Sandusky, OH. The day's presentations touch on education, stormwater modeling and maintenance, and funding, and demonstrate how design choices and policy decisions can ripple across entire communities.
Our guests include:
Erica Matheny, Tinker's Creek Watershed Partners
Refka Abroug, Tinker's Creek Watershed Partners
Jesse Rufner, GPD Group
Jack Caruso, Cleveland Metroparks
Joey Smith, Ohio State University
Tony Burgoyne, OHM Advisors
Topics discussed:
The Tinkers Creek Watershed Partners’ new strategic plan and illustrated watershed mapping
Water scarcity, pollution, and access to clean drinking water in Northern Africa
An East Cleveland project that ties together water lines, roadways, and sewer improvements
Antecedent moisture modeling
Extreme storms, risk tools, and what “reasonable” infrastructure can handle
Mosquito science in stormwater control measures
Stacking funding sources and building coalitions through policy roundtables
For more information on the Ohio Stormwater Conference, visit tinkerscreek.org
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April is National Native Plant Month, and in this episode we talk with Sustainability Specialist Kevin Harrison and Paul Kovalcik of our Stormwater Inspection & Maintenance (SWIM) department, unpacking what defines a "native plant" and why they matter for water quality and habitat. We talk about how native species support pollinators, and why losing host plants can impact the entire food web.
We connect native landscaping to the Sewer District's stormwater management and stream-restoration projects, and explain how invasive species can take over when nothing has co-evolved to keep them in check.
Our guests offer tips on how to choose the right tree for the right place, when to plant, and why starting small is the best advice for building a low-stress native garden.
Other resources:
NRCS - Natural Resources Conservation Service, a U.S. Department of Agriculture agency that provides a "PLANTS" (Plant List of Attributes, Names, Taxonomy, and Symbols) database with automated tools, weblinks, and references.
https://plants.sc.egov.usda.gov/
Cleveland Metroparks Tree Selector Tool - Enter in various site attributes for guidance on tree species selection for any type of planting project.
https://treeselector-clevelandmetroparks.com/tree-selector
Rain Garden Manual for Homeowners - Courtesy of Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, this manual outlines rain garden terms and definitions, recommendations for creating the right garden for your property, and important diagrams and planting instructions.
https://www.neorsd.org/Stormwater%20Form/landing%20page/2007_rain_garden_manual.pdf
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About Clean Water Works
CLEVELAND, OHIO: From the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, an in-depth and fun conversation led by Donna Friedman and Mike Uva on any and all topics related to clean water, wastewater treatment, stormwater management, and the people, projects, and programs serving Lake Erie and our local waterways and communities.Podcast website
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