Practical Financial Tips for Veterans: A Discussion with Doug McCormick
Guest: Doug McCormick, Army veteran, managing partner at HCI Equity Partners, and author of Family Inc.Topics Covered: • Doug’s transition from military service to the financial sector. • The importance of financial literacy for veterans to achieve stability and independence. • Strategies for preparing financially for life after service. • The role of financial planning in building long-term wealth and security. • VA resources available to support financial literacy and independence.Key Takeaways: • Financial stability is within reach for veterans with careful planning and informed decision-making. • Begin financial preparation while still in service to ease the transition to civilian life. • Focus on creating a financial safety net, investing in your skills, and planning for long-term success. • VA provides valuable resources to empower veterans on their journey to financial independence.Resources:VA offers several tools and resources to assist veterans in improving their financial literacy and achieving independence: • VA Financial Literacy Page: Access tools, guides, and information to help you manage your finances, make informed decisions, and build a secure future. • VA Beneficiary Financial Counseling Services: Free financial counseling for beneficiaries of VA life insurance programs to help you plan for a secure financial future. • GI Bill Benefits: Use education benefits to gain certifications, degrees, or skills that enhance career opportunities and financial potential. • Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E): Offers job training, resume building, and career counseling tailored to veterans.For more information, visit va.govDisclaimer:The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of Veterans Affairs. This episode is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific financial strategies, products, or services. Veterans are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor or visit va.gov for official resources and support.
19:09
VetChange: Helping Veterans Conquer Alcohol and PTSD
Guest: Monica Roy, Program Manager for Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program and Outpatient Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program, VA Boston Healthcare SystemTopics Covered: • Overview of the VetChange app and its purpose • How the app addresses barriers to treatment for veterans • Key tools such as the drink log, goal setting, and managing urges • Educational resources on moderate drinking and the effects of trauma • Integration with therapy and ongoing developmentKey Takeaways: • VetChange is a free, confidential app that provides veterans with the tools to monitor their drinking habits and develop healthier coping mechanisms. • Features include a drink log, goal-setting tools, and strategies to manage urges in real-time. • The app is evidence-based and designed to support veterans who may face barriers to accessing traditional in-person care. • Upcoming developments include enhanced integration with therapy platforms for a more interactive experience.Resources: • Visit VetChange.org to learn more about the app. • Download the VetChange app on iPhone. • Sign up for VA benefits at va.gov. • For immediate support, contact the Vet Center Call Center: 1-877-WAR-VETS (1-877-927-8387).
11:37
From Combat to Counseling: Joel Chaverri on Vet Centers
Guest: Joel Chaverri, Marine Corps Veteran and VA Vet Center CounselorTopics Covered:Joel's military background and transition to civilian lifeThe mission and services of VA Vet CentersWhy these benefits are earned and how Veterans can access themThe value of connecting with a counselor who understands military lifeBreaking through the stigma of asking for helpKey Takeaways:Vet Centers offer confidential counseling as part of the benefits veterans have earned through their serviceThese services are available to help Veterans overcome challenges and build a brighter futureSigning up for VA benefits is the first step to accessing these life-changing resourcesResources:Learn more and sign up for VA benefits at va.govFor immediate support, call the Vet Center Call Center: 1-877-WAR-VETS (1-877-927-8387)
The Department of Veterans Affairs does not endorse or officially sanction any entities that may be discussed in this podcast, nor any media, products or services they may provide.