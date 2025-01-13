Practical Financial Tips for Veterans: A Discussion with Doug McCormick

Guest: Doug McCormick, Army veteran, managing partner at HCI Equity Partners, and author of Family Inc.Topics Covered: • Doug’s transition from military service to the financial sector. • The importance of financial literacy for veterans to achieve stability and independence. • Strategies for preparing financially for life after service. • The role of financial planning in building long-term wealth and security. • VA resources available to support financial literacy and independence.Key Takeaways: • Financial stability is within reach for veterans with careful planning and informed decision-making. • Begin financial preparation while still in service to ease the transition to civilian life. • Focus on creating a financial safety net, investing in your skills, and planning for long-term success. • VA provides valuable resources to empower veterans on their journey to financial independence.Resources:VA offers several tools and resources to assist veterans in improving their financial literacy and achieving independence: • VA Financial Literacy Page: Access tools, guides, and information to help you manage your finances, make informed decisions, and build a secure future. • VA Beneficiary Financial Counseling Services: Free financial counseling for beneficiaries of VA life insurance programs to help you plan for a secure financial future. • GI Bill Benefits: Use education benefits to gain certifications, degrees, or skills that enhance career opportunities and financial potential. • Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E): Offers job training, resume building, and career counseling tailored to veterans.For more information, visit va.govDisclaimer:The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of Veterans Affairs. This episode is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific financial strategies, products, or services. Veterans are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor or visit va.gov for official resources and support.