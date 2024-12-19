On this episode, learn how VA’s new tele-emergency care service helped Army Veteran Christa Seals get the care she needed in the comfort of her own home and hear from VA tele-emergency leaders on how this new modality is better serving Veterans.
--------
21:10
Osseointegrated Prosthetics
In this episode, Dr. Elnahal speaks with two Veterans who have received a groundbreaking implantation procedure that connects their prosthetics to their remaining skeletal structure, as well as the leader of VA’s Amputation System of Care. Listen to the full episode to hear about how this procedure is changing Veterans’ lives and learn more about who may qualify.
--------
28:19
Social Connection
Social isolation and loneliness can have impacts on both your mental and physical health. In this episode, Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal sits down with Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Vietnam Veteran Randy Long to talk about the impact of loneliness and VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps program.
--------
44:34
Adaptive Sports
In this episode, Dr. Elnahal talks with Army Veterans Koren Woodworth and Robert Morris about their involvement in adaptive sports, as well as their coach VA Recreation Therapist Aubrey Lash and VA Deputy Secretary Tanya Bradsher.
--------
34:35
3D Printing
In this episode, Dr. Elnahal talks with Jeff Larsen, Air Force Veteran and former pararescueman, about how 3D printing technology at VA is helping him regain his independence following an accident on his hobby farm. They are also joined Seth Hills, Rehabilitation Engineer and Melissa Oliver, Program Coordinator, who discuss their work with Mr. Larsen and the history and future of 3D printing at VA.
About New Horizons in Health: Bringing Veteran Health Care into the Future
New Horizons in Health: Bringing Veteran Health Care into the Future discusses cutting edge research and treatments happening at the Department of Veterans Affairs to advance care for Veterans. Hosted by Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, guests include subject matter experts leading the work, as well as Veterans who have benefitted.