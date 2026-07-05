A nonprofit leader convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bribery and federal programs bribery.



The primary co-conspirator convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, bribery, and conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.



USDA grant funds used to buy vehicles, electronics, international travel, and even homes in Ohio and Kentucky as well as homes in Turkey and Kenya. Shell companies were created and some co-conspirators are reported to have received more than $18 million in "administrative fees."



So far, there have been 79 indictments, of which 50 people pled guilty and 7 have been convicted including Feeding Our Future founder and CEO Aimee Bock.



Hi, I'm Patrice Davis, and on Federal Grants Explained, I break down federal grants.



In this episode, I use the Feeding Our Future fraud (USDA's SFSP and CACFP programs) to illustrate how federal grant funds can be misused.



#feedingourfuture #federalgrants #grantfraud #grants #minnesota #grantsmanagement



YOU'LL LEARN:



--- How Feeding Our Future operated as a sponsor and allegedly defrauded the system.



--- Some of the regulatory requirements for monitoring subrecipients.



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Evaluating and Monitoring Your Subrecipients and Grant-funded Contractors



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ABOUT ME:



I'm the founder and CEO of GrantWin® Consulting (formerly Grants Works) and the lead trainer for GrantWin Academy and I have over 18 years of federal grants experience.



Before starting the firm, I obtained and managed multimillion dollar federal and other government grants for nonprofits and managed grants as a research program manager at a top research university.



I'm one of approximately 313 Certified Grants Management Specialists (CGMS) in the US, a member of the Thompson Grants Expert Panel, the creator of a 4.7 out of 5 star rated federal grant management training series for a federal agency.



I'm a mom of three who enjoys international fiction and foreign films, and I'm a world travel enthusiast.



ABOUT GRANTWIN®:



GrantWin® is a grant consulting and training firm based in Atlanta, GA that provides pre- and post-award services to support our clients as they find, obtain, manage and comply with federal grants.



For over six years, we have provided a range of services for our nonprofit, university, for profit, and local government clients. Our staff has a combined 80 years of experience, and we have obtained and managed federal grants from the perspectives of a recipient, subrecipient, and passthrough entity from over 20 federal and other government agencies.



We support all types of organizations as they navigate the federal grant funding landscape. GrantWin® Consulting's mission is to help organizations find, obtain, manage, and keep federal grants that positively impact people and communities.



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