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Federal Grants Explained

Patrice Davis, GrantWin™️ Consulting
BusinessGovernment
Federal Grants Explained
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • Federal Grants Explained

    Ep 19: Island Voices, JET's Role in Protecting Jamaica's Environment | Grants Explained Around the World

    06/27/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    What does it take to protect an island nation's environment when the threats keep coming?

    In this episode of Federal Grants Explained, Grants Explained Around the World, I speak with Dr. Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie, CEO of Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) — one of Jamaica's leading environmental NGOs.

    Founded in 1991 by a group of citizens who saw a gap no one else was filling, JET has become a voice for Jamaica's natural resources through education, law and advocacy, coastal clean-ups, and conservation work in places like Cockpit Country.

    Dr. Rodriguez-Moodie pulls back the curtain on how JET is funded — including the nuances of law and advocacy funding, avoiding greenwashing funders, subgranting to other NGOs, and what grants oversight actually looks like inside a mission-driven organization.

    #jamaica #environment #island #Caribbean #conservation #beach #coastalprotection #grants #grantmanagement #federalgrants

    ALSO IN THIS EPISODE:

    4 grant and funding opportunities available in Jamaica (Digicel Foundation, NCB Foundation, JPS Foundation, and NCTFJ

    JAMAICA ENVIRONMENT TRUST:

    Website: https://www.jamentrust.org/

    Donate: https://jamentrust.org/donate/

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4z-z8V4H59G7HpR3yr_bg

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jamentrust1991/

    Twitter: https://x.com/jamentrust

    LEARN ABOUT GRANTWIN'S NEXT COHORT:

    https://grantwinconsulting.com/cohort-based-training/

    RESOURCES:

    Jamaica Environment Trust: https://www.jamentrust.org/

    Planning Institute of Jamaica report: https://www.pioj.gov.jm/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/FCG-AF-CON-10-0_National-Services-Policy_TOR_FINAL.pdf

    Digicel Foundation: https://www.digicelfoundation.org/jm/en

    NCB Foundation: https://www.jncb.com/about-us/ncb-foundation/overview

    JPS Foundation: https://www.jpsco.com/our-foundation/

    NHTA/HEART CARE: https://www.heart-nsta.org/care-community-action-for-empowering-engagement-programme-faqs/

    WATCH THIS EPISODE:

    https://youtu.be/Abyq5BrMZTk

    ABOUT ME:

    I'm the founder and CEO of GrantWin™️ Consulting (formerly Grants Works) and the lead trainer for GrantWin Academy. I have over 18 years of federal grants experience.

    Before starting the firm, I obtained and managed multimillion dollar federal and other government grants for nonprofits and managed grants as a research program manager at a top research university. I'm also a former CDC employee who worked with grantees.

    I'm one of approximately 313 Certified Grants Management Specialists (CGMS) in the US, a member of the Thompson Grants Expert Panel, and the creator of a 4.7 out of 5 star rated federal grant management training series for a federal agency.

    I'm a mom of three who enjoys international fiction and foreign films, and I'm a world travel enthusiast.

    ABOUT GRANTWIN:

    GrantWin is a grant consulting and training firm based in Atlanta, GA that provides pre- and post-award services to support our clients as they find, obtain, manage and comply with federal grants. For over six years, we have provided a range of services for our nonprofit, university, for profit, and local government clients. Our staff has a combined 80 years of experience, and we have obtained and managed federal grants from the perspectives of a recipient, subrecipient, and passthrough entity from over 20 federal and other government agencies.

    We support all types of organizations as they navigate the federal grant funding landscape. GrantWin Consulting's mission is to help organizations find, obtain, manage, and keep federal grants that positively impact people and communities.

    LINKS:

    Consulting Firm: https://grantwinconsulting.com/
    a
    Book Me As Your Next Speaker: https://grantwinconsulting.com/speaking-and-media/
  • Federal Grants Explained

    Ep 18: What May Be Changing, What's "Interesting," and How You Prepare For Compliance with the 2026 UG Proposed Rule

    06/19/2026 | 34 mins.
    The Office of Management and Budget dropped its proposed revisions to Uniform Guidance (2 CFR Part 200) on May 29, 2026 — and federal grant professionals need to pay attention before the public comment period closes on July 13.

    In this episode, I break down the proposed changes without the political noise, walking you through what UG is, why it's being revised, and what the proposed rule actually says.

    I cover key pre-award changes and post-award changes.

    I also flag three proposed changes that activated my "spidey senses" — and explain what the overall direction of these revisions signals for how your organization should be managing documentation, internal controls, and staff training right now.

    If your organization receives or manages federal grants, this episode is required listening. The comment period closes July 13, 2026. The final rule is expected to take effect October 1, 2026.

    LEARN ABOUT GRANTWIN'S NEXT COHORT:

    https://grantwinconsulting.com/cohort-based-training/

    RESOURCES:

    https://www.regulations.gov/search/docket?filter=OMB-2026-0034

    WATCH THIS EPISODE: https://youtu.be/di7PNkI3-OE

    VIDEOS REFERENCED:

    Episode 10: Federal Official Shares His Experience: https://youtu.be/iw9McovA2aE

    Episode 11: DOJ's "DEI" Memo + E.O. 14332: https://youtu.be/nMe_D4mQtaM

    ABOUT ME:

    I'm the founder and CEO of GrantWin™️ Consulting (formerly Grants Works) and the lead trainer for GrantWin Academy. I have over 18 years of federal grants experience.

    Before starting the firm, I obtained and managed multimillion dollar federal and other government grants for nonprofits and managed grants as a research program manager at a top research university. I'm also a former CDC employee who worked with grantees.

    I'm one of approximately 313 Certified Grants Management Specialists (CGMS) in the US, a member of the Thompson Grants Expert Panel, and the creator of a 4.7 out of 5 star rated federal grant management training series for a federal agency.

    I'm a mom of three who enjoys international fiction and foreign films, and I'm a world travel enthusiast.

    ABOUT GRANTWIN:

    GrantWin is a grant consulting and training firm based in Atlanta, GA that provides pre- and post-award services to support our clients as they find, obtain, manage and comply with federal grants. For over six years, we have provided a range of services for our nonprofit, university, for profit, and local government clients. Our staff has a combined 80 years of experience, and we have obtained and managed federal grants from the perspectives of a recipient, subrecipient, and passthrough entity from over 20 federal and other government agencies.

    We support all types of organizations as they navigate the federal grant funding landscape. GrantWin Consulting's mission is to help organizations find, obtain, manage, and keep federal grants that positively impact people and communities.

    LINKS:

    Consulting Firm: https://grantwinconsulting.com/

    Case Studies: https://grantwinconsulting.com/case-studies/

    Academy: https://www.grantsworksacademy.com/

    Access Our Top Training About Federal Grants: https://bit.ly/40E

    Book Me As Your Next Speaker: https://grantwinconsulting.com/speaking-and-media/
  • Federal Grants Explained

    Ep 17: The United Way You've Never Heard Of: Inside Jamaica's Grant Economy | Grants Explained Around the World

    06/07/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Welcome to a brand-new era of Federal Grants Explained.

    In this premiere episode of our "Grants Explained Around the World" series, host Patrice Davis (CEO of GrantWin Consulting) takes a brief detour from the US federal grant system and heads to Jamaica—an upper-middle-income Caribbean powerhouse in culture and business.

    Jamaica isn't just reggae, beaches, and Usain Bolt — it's home to a sophisticated grant ecosystem moving millions from local corporate and individual donations, local foundations, as well as EU, IDB, and bilateral funding into innovation, social impact, and small business growth.

    But here's the twist:

    We're not just talking about grants in Jamaica.

    We're talking to the woman running a transparent, accountable, and impact-driven grant organization.

    Meet Kerry-Lee Lynch, CEO of the United Way of Jamaica (UWJ).

    In this episode, you'll discover:
    • How UWJ acts as both a grant recipient AND a subgrantor to local organizations
    • Their Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) framework and how it differs from—and stands alongside—global best practices
    • How they've diversified revenue streams beyond traditional fundraising
    • Real disaster response frameworks for farmers, fisherfolk, and youth
    • The IGNITE Grant for agritech, software, and climate innovation
    • The Innovation Grant Fund (IGF)
    • The Rehabilitation Assistance Grant

    WHY THIS EPISODE MATTERS:

    If you've only studied US federal grants (NOFOs, Uniform Guidance, compliance), you're missing half the global picture.

    This episode proves that grant ecosystems outside the US are equally sophisticated, differently structured, and absolutely fundable.

    UNITED WAY OF JAMAICA:
    Website: https://www.unitedwayofjamaica.org/
    Donate: https://www.unitedwayofjamaica.org/donate/
    Support UWJ's Hurricane Melissa Disaster Restoration & Rehabilitation Fund: https://bit.ly/4f2bosr
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unitedwayofjamaica/

    SHOULD WE CHANGE THE NAME OF THE PODCAST?
    VOTE HERE:
    https://grantwin.typeform.com/to/TlRt0IhT

    LEARN ABOUT GRANTWIN'S NEXT COHORT:
    https://grantwinconsulting.com/cohort-based-training/

    RESOURCES:
    United Way of Jamaica: https://www.unitedwayofjamaica.org/
    Planning Institute of Jamaica report: https://www.pioj.gov.jm/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/FCG-AF-CON-10-0_National-Services-Policy_TOR_FINAL.pdf
    IGNITE grant information: https://thinkbigee.com/ignite/
    INNOVATION Grant Fund: https://thinkbigee.com/innovation-grant-fund-igf/
    Rehabilitation Assistance Fund: https://www.mlss.gov.jm/departments/rehabilitation/

    ABOUT ME:
    I'm the founder and CEO of GrantWin™️ Consulting (formerly Grants Works) and the lead trainer for GrantWin Academy. I have over 18 years of federal grants experience.

    Before starting the firm, I obtained and managed multimillion dollar federal and other government grants for nonprofits and managed grants as a research program manager at a top research university. I'm also a former CDC employee who worked with grantees.

    I'm one of approximately 313 Certified Grants Management Specialists (CGMS) in the US, a member of the Thompson Grants Expert Panel, and the creator of a 4.7 out of 5 star rated federal grant management training series for a federal agency.

    I'm a mom of three who enjoys international fiction and foreign films, and I'm a world travel enthusiast.

    ABOUT GRANTWIN:
    GrantWin is a grant consulting and training firm based in Atlanta, GA that provides pre- and post-award services to support our clients as they find, obtain, manage and comply with federal grants..

    LINKS:
    Consulting Firm: https://grantwinconsulting.com/
    Case Studies: https://grantwinconsulting.com/case-studies/
    Academy: https://www.grantsworksacademy.com/
    Book Me As Your Next Speaker: https://grantwinconsulting.com/speaking-and-media/
  • Federal Grants Explained

    Ep 16: Single Audit Anxiety? The Mistakes Grantees Make (And How To Avoid Them)

    05/10/2026 | 53 mins.
    Has your organization spent $1M+ in federal grant funds this year? Then a Single Audit applies to you—whether you're ready or not.

    In this episode of Federal Grants Explained, I provide an overview of single audits, why auditors care about your internal controls and documentation, and some of the most common findings that trigger corrective action plans.

    PREFER TO WATCH THE EPISODE?

    Use this link: https://youtu.be/MkcvNGzIWfk

    YOU'LL LEARN:

    What the OMB Compliance Supplement is (and why some grantees ignore it at their own risk)

    One of the primary documents requested by auditors during a Single Audit

    How to move from audit anxiety to audit readiness

    Plus: I share real examples from my 20+ years managing federal grants.

    GRAB THE PRIMER:

    https://keap.page/qlc809/grant-compliance-advisory.html

    LEARN ABOUT OUR NEXT COHORT (May 14 – June 4, 2026):

    https://www.grantsworksacademy.com/offers/Eh7F4572/checkout

    OUR TRAINING CALENDAR:

    Find cohort-based, on-demand, and member-based training options here: https://www.grantsworksacademy.com/store

    RESOURCES:

    State of TN Single Audit (for the year ended June 30, 2024): https://digitaltennessee.tnsos.gov/ct_single_audit_reports/27/

    2 CFR 200 Subpart F: https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-2/subtitle-A/chapter-II/part-200/subpart-F

    ABOUT ME:

    I'm the founder and CEO of GrantWin™️ Consulting (formerly Grants Works) and the lead trainer for GrantWin Academy. I have over 18 years of federal grants experience.

    Before starting the firm, I obtained and managed multimillion dollar federal and other government grants for nonprofits and managed grants as a research program manager at a top research university. I'm also a former CDC employee who worked with grantees.

    I'm one of approximately 313 Certified Grants Management Specialists (CGMS) in the US, a member of the Thompson Grants Expert Panel, and the creator of a 4.7 out of 5 star rated federal grant management training series for a federal agency.

    I'm a mom of three who enjoys international fiction and foreign films, and I'm a world travel enthusiast.

    ABOUT GRANTWIN:

    GrantWin is a grant consulting and training firm based in Atlanta, GA that provides pre- and post-award services to support our clients as they find, obtain, manage and comply with federal grants. For over six years, we have provided a range of services for our nonprofit, university, for profit, and local government clients. Our staff has a combined 80 years of experience, and we have obtained and managed federal grants from the perspectives of a recipient, subrecipient, and passthrough entity from over 20 federal and other government agencies.

    We support all types of organizations as they navigate the federal grant funding landscape. GrantWin Consulting's mission is to help organizations find, obtain, manage, and keep federal grants that positively impact people and communities.

    LINKS:

    Consulting Firm: https://grantwinconsulting.com/

    Case Studies: https://grantwinconsulting.com/case-studies/

    Academy: https://www.grantsworksacademy.com/

    Access Our Top Training About Federal Grants: https://bit.ly/40E

    Book Me As Your Next Speaker: https://grantwinconsulting.com/speaking-and-media/
  • Federal Grants Explained

    Ep 15: What the $250 Million Fraud Case Can Teach Us About Protecting Federal Grants

    03/28/2026 | 30 mins.
    A nonprofit leader convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bribery and federal programs bribery.

    The primary co-conspirator convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, bribery, and conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.

    USDA grant funds used to buy vehicles, electronics, international travel, and even homes in Ohio and Kentucky as well as homes in Turkey and Kenya. Shell companies were created and some co-conspirators are reported to have received more than $18 million in "administrative fees."

    So far, there have been 79 indictments, of which 50 people pled guilty and 7 have been convicted including Feeding Our Future founder and CEO Aimee Bock.

    Hi, I'm Patrice Davis, and on Federal Grants Explained, I break down federal grants.

    In this episode, I use the Feeding Our Future fraud (USDA's SFSP and CACFP programs) to illustrate how federal grant funds can be misused.

    #feedingourfuture #federalgrants #grantfraud #grants #minnesota #grantsmanagement

    YOU'LL LEARN:

    --- How Feeding Our Future operated as a sponsor and allegedly defrauded the system.

    --- Some of the regulatory requirements for monitoring subrecipients.

    LEARN ABOUT OUR NEXT COHORT:

    Evaluating and Monitoring Your Subrecipients and Grant-funded Contractors

    https://www.grantsworksacademy.com/offers/aQq7Fr8A/checkout

    OUR TRAINING CALENDAR:

    Find cohort-based, on-demand, and member-based training options here: https://www.grantsworksacademy.com/store

    SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER:

    https://keap.page/qlc809/subscribe-to-grantwin.html

    ABOUT ME:

    I'm the founder and CEO of GrantWin® Consulting (formerly Grants Works) and the lead trainer for GrantWin Academy and I have over 18 years of federal grants experience.

    Before starting the firm, I obtained and managed multimillion dollar federal and other government grants for nonprofits and managed grants as a research program manager at a top research university.

    I'm one of approximately 313 Certified Grants Management Specialists (CGMS) in the US, a member of the Thompson Grants Expert Panel, the creator of a 4.7 out of 5 star rated federal grant management training series for a federal agency.

    I'm a mom of three who enjoys international fiction and foreign films, and I'm a world travel enthusiast.

    ABOUT GRANTWIN®:

    GrantWin® is a grant consulting and training firm based in Atlanta, GA that provides pre- and post-award services to support our clients as they find, obtain, manage and comply with federal grants.

    For over six years, we have provided a range of services for our nonprofit, university, for profit, and local government clients. Our staff has a combined 80 years of experience, and we have obtained and managed federal grants from the perspectives of a recipient, subrecipient, and passthrough entity from over 20 federal and other government agencies.

    We support all types of organizations as they navigate the federal grant funding landscape. GrantWin® Consulting's mission is to help organizations find, obtain, manage, and keep federal grants that positively impact people and communities.

    LINKS:

    Consulting Firm: https://grantwinconsulting.com/

    Case Studies: https://grantwinconsulting.com/case-studies/

    Academy: https://www.grantsworksacademy.com/

    Access Our Top Training About Federal Grants: https://bit.ly/40E

    Book Me As Your Next Speaker: https://grantwinconsulting.com/speaking-and-media/
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About Federal Grants Explained
When federal grant guidance and policy changes feels murky, we make it make sense. If you’ve ever wished someone would just explain federal grants clearly without the jargon, without the guessing, and without the overwhelm this podcast was created for you. Federal Grants Explained is the official podcast from GrantWin™️ (formerly Grants Works) and an extension of our YouTube series. Hosted by Patrice Davis, a nationally recognized federal grants authority, each episode is packed with straightforward guidance, timely insights, and real-world examples. We cover topics such as: >>> Funding terminations, agency reorganizations, and relevant executive orders >>>. What 2 CFR 200 actually means for your team . >>>Preparing for a single audit without panic >>>. Red flags that could cost you your funding >>>. How to build systems that strengthen your grant strategy not slow it down Whether you're in local government, a nonprofit leader, or managing a federal grant for the first time, this podcast meets you where you are and gives you the tools to move forward confidently. 🎧 Start listening today.
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