Justice Jackson's DEI Experience Exposed, SCOTUS Victories, & Poop Cruise Nightmare

Justice Amy Coney Barrett absolutely SHREDS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's opinion in the ruling about universal injunctions used by rogue district court judges. An MSNBC Host says there will be no more farm workers or someone to clear your plate at a restaurant without illegal aliens. Zohran Mamdani continues to propose city-run grocery stores and taxing White neighborhoods in New York City. The Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration in its requests to partially enforce its birthright citizenship order. A cruise from Texas to Mexico spiraled into chaos after an engine room fire triggered a massive electrical failure, leaving over 4,000 passengers and crew wading through urine and feces, and camping on deck. The Senate continues to debate Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill to pass before July 4th. An unelected Parliamentarian is blocking some key cuts in the bill. Dana doesn't like how the Bezos wedding has turned into a climate change function.