The Guy Benson Show 11-19-2024
2:03:13
BENSON BYTE: Joe Concha Joins the Show and DRAGS Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezenski's Panicked Trump Flip-Flop
Joe Concha, Fox News Contributor and author of Progressively Worse: Why Today's Democrats Ain't Your Daddy's Donkeys, joined The Guy Benson Show today to break down the shocking pivot by "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski--from likening Trump to "Hitler" to now requesting a meeting with him. Concha and guest host Jason Chaffetz also analyzed the left's self-destructive infighting and blatant hypocrisy, including Jon Stewart's reaction to Mika and Joe's about-face. Listen to the full interview below!
12:27
BENSON BYTE: Miranda Devine on Biden's G20, Amazon Rainforest Gaffes - "He Really is a Spectacle and an Embarrassment"
Miranda Devine, Fox News Contributor, New York Post columnist, and author of The Big Guy: How a President and His Son Sold Out America, joined The Guy Benson Show today to emphasize the importance of continued scrutiny on the Biden administration during its final weeks in office. Devine also discussed President Biden’s apparent delight in meeting with Trump, speculating it reflects his satisfaction over Obama and Pelosi’s political miscalculations leading to Kamala Harris’ loss. She further explored how deep state corruption paved the way for Biden’s downfall and Trump’s re-election. Listen to the full interview below!
14:32
Where Did Kamala’s $1.5 Billion Go?
The Guy Benson Show 11-18-2024
2:03:14
BENSON BYTE: Mary Katharine Ham Joins the Show and Discusses Her Latest "Real Time" Appearance, Morning Joe's Ridiculous Pivot
Mary Katharine Ham, Fox News Contributor, OutKick columnist, and co-author of End of Discussion, joined The Guy Benson Show today to reflect on her weekend appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, where she confronted election lies from the left and participated in a discussion about fast food, where MK might have strongly disagreed with many of the other liberal panelists. Ham and Benson also reminisced about their first time behind the scenes on Maher's show, and finally, MKH and Benson discussed the bizarre pivot of Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough from likening Trump to "Hitler" to accepting an invitation to meet with the president elect. Listen to the full interview below!
The Guy Benson Show offers listeners smart, fast-paced political and cultural insights from a right-leaning perspective. The Guy Benson Show blends major news-maker guests, a steady stream of Fox News stars, passionate and informative monologues, and perspectives from callers.