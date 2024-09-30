BENSON BYTE: Miranda Devine on Biden's G20, Amazon Rainforest Gaffes - "He Really is a Spectacle and an Embarrassment"

Miranda Devine, Fox News Contributor, New York Post columnist, and author of The Big Guy: How a President and His Son Sold Out America, joined The Guy Benson Show today to emphasize the importance of continued scrutiny on the Biden administration during its final weeks in office. Devine also discussed President Biden’s apparent delight in meeting with Trump, speculating it reflects his satisfaction over Obama and Pelosi’s political miscalculations leading to Kamala Harris’ loss. She further explored how deep state corruption paved the way for Biden’s downfall and Trump’s re-election. Listen to the full interview below! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices