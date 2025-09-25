Austin Bound – A Conversation with ABOTA National President Jennifer H. Doan

Host Jill M. Webb of the Illinois Chapter sits down with ABOTA National President Jennifer H. Doan for a special preview of the upcoming ABOTA National Conference in Austin, Texas. Together, they discuss what members can look forward to at this year’s gathering—from dynamic programming and distinguished speakers to the unique opportunities for connection and camaraderie that make ABOTA events so memorable.Whether you’re a longtime member or attending your first conference, this episode offers an inside look at the purpose and vision behind the meeting.New episodes of ABOTA Speaks release every Wednesday.