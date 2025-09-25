Powered by RND
ABOTA Speaks
ABOTA Speaks
American Board of Trial Advocates
GovernmentHistory
  • Austin Bound – A Conversation with ABOTA National President Jennifer H. Doan
    Host Jill M. Webb of the Illinois Chapter sits down with ABOTA National President Jennifer H. Doan for a special preview of the upcoming ABOTA National Conference in Austin, Texas. Together, they discuss what members can look forward to at this year’s gathering—from dynamic programming and distinguished speakers to the unique opportunities for connection and camaraderie that make ABOTA events so memorable.Whether you’re a longtime member or attending your first conference, this episode offers an inside look at the purpose and vision behind the meeting.New episodes of ABOTA Speaks release every Wednesday.
About ABOTA Speaks

ABOTA Speaks is the official podcast of the American Board of Trial Advocates, where history, law, and storytelling meet. Each week, ABOTA members sit down with world-renowned historians, legal experts, and accomplished trial lawyers and judges for insightful conversations about justice, the rule of law, and the art of advocacy. New episodes release every Wednesday.
