Podcast Dairy Stream
Dairy Stream focuses on policy, sustainability, market trends, new technology and farmer involvement. This podcast is co-produced by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.
Government
Available Episodes

5 of 86
  • Learning Spanish and impact on your farm
    Learning how to speak Spanish can help build relationships and take your farm to the next level.  Spanish instructor Katie Dotterer and dairy farmer Walt Moore share the impact and how to get started with learning Spanish. Dairy Stream host Joanna Guza dives into the topics below with Katie and Walt: 2:03: Impact of learning Spanish 5:02: Vulnerability of learning Spanish 6:33: Learning Spanish and turnover rate 7:40: Encouraging non-Spanish speaking employees to learn Spanish     9:25: Important to bring a fluent Spanish speaker to the farm 13:33: Cultures and traditions of Spanish speakers 16:40: Embracing the Spanish culture on your farm 18:35: Spanish resources in the community 23:42: Mindset with learning Spanish  26:35: Challenges with learning Spanish 28:30: How long does it take to learn Spanish 31:30: How to continue learning and practicing Spanish 34:35: Dialects and slang of the Spanish language   36:27: Encouraging Spanish-speakers to learn English 39:45: Advice for learning Spanish Special thanks to The Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin for sponsoring this episode. About the guests Meet Katie Dotterer: A life-long advocate for agriculture and education, Katie enjoys finding ways to infuse the two together. Her love for agriculture and the Spanish language developed through her upbringing as part of the third generation on her family’s dairy farm in central PA. Katie has degrees in Business Management and Marketing, Secondary Education, and Spanish, and is certified in ESL: English as a Second Language. Recognizing a need to bridge an industry wide communication gap, she developed online Spanish Courses tailored specifically to agriculture, through her educational and advocacy business, AgvoKate (a play on her name & advocating for agriculture). Additionally, she rarely turns down an opportunity to advocate and engage with the 98% of the population who are removed from agriculture. She has done this through on-farm tours (in-person and virtual) when she co-owned and operated a dairy farm as a first-generation farmer, public speaking engagements, news segments and through her social media platforms. When she’s not teaching or advocating, Katie loves traveling, dancing, playing piano and guitar, history, palm trees, dark chocolate and tea! Learn more about Katie’s online Spanish courses here or email her at [email protected]. Walt Moore: Walt is President and General Manager of Walmoore Holsteins, Inc. The family farm has been in operation over 113 years and 5 generations.  Walt is in partnership with his wife Ellen.  Walmoore Holsteins, Inc. milks 1050 cows with a 31,000-pound herd average (producing in excess of 3.6 million gallons of milk annually), raises 880 replacement young stock, 100 Wagyu crosses, farms 1700 acres of corn for silage and grain, alfalfa, soybeans and Triticale.  Walmoore employs 15 full time and several part-time people.  Walt is also the General Partner of Moore Family Farm LP which was formed as a land holding company.  Additionally, Walt and Ellen with partners Duane and Marilyn Hershey started Moocho Milk Transportation Inc. in 2006 to haul their own milk.  Walt and Ellen along with Son Jake and his wife own Moore Meats LLC a premium American Wagyu farm to fork beef company.  Walt has traveled to other states and China helping to educate other producers on Best Management Practices.  Walt also serves on several committees including the Chester County Conservation District Board, London Grove Friends Finance Committee, American Dairy Coalition currently serving as President and On the Center for Dairy Excellence Board currently serving as President. He also served on the PDMP board as the Vice-President and President.  Walt also enjoys spending time with his family, attending PSU football games, hunting, boating and traveling.  This podcast is co-produced by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, sister organizations that fight for effective dairy policy in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.  Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing [email protected]
    7/26/2023
    42:34
  • Dairy Streamlet: Learning Spanish and impact on your farm
    The Dairy Streamlet is a new, condensed version of Dairy Stream that takes the long episode and covers just the high-level points of the conversation. If this topic interests you, we encourage you to listen to the July 26 episode.  Dairy Stream host Joanna Guza talked with Spanish instructor Katie Dotterer and dairy farmer Walt Moore about the impact of speaking Spanish and how to get started with learning the language. Special thanks to The Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin for sponsoring this episode. About the guests Meet Katie Dotterer: A life-long advocate for agriculture and education, Katie enjoys finding ways to infuse the two together. Her love for agriculture and the Spanish language developed through her upbringing as part of the third generation on her family’s dairy farm in central PA. Katie has degrees in Business Management and Marketing, Secondary Education, and Spanish, and is certified in ESL: English as a Second Language. Recognizing a need to bridge an industry wide communication gap, she developed online Spanish Courses tailored specifically to agriculture, through her educational and advocacy business, AgvoKate (a play on her name & advocating for agriculture). Additionally, she rarely turns down an opportunity to advocate and engage with the 98% of the population who are removed from agriculture. She has done this through on-farm tours (in-person and virtual) when she co-owned and operated a dairy farm as a first-generation farmer, public speaking engagements, news segments and through her social media platforms. When she’s not teaching or advocating, Katie loves traveling, dancing, playing piano and guitar, history, palm trees, dark chocolate and tea! Learn more about Katie’s online Spanish courses here or email her at [email protected]. Walt Moore: Walt is President and General Manager of Walmoore Holsteins, Inc. The family farm has been in operation over 113 years and 5 generations.  Walt is in partnership with his wife Ellen.  Walmoore Holsteins, Inc. milks 1050 cows with a 31,000-pound herd average (producing in excess of 3.6 million gallons of milk annually), raises 880 replacement young stock, 100 Wagyu crosses, farms 1700 acres of corn for silage and grain, alfalfa, soybeans and Triticale.  Walmoore employs 15 full time and several part-time people.  Walt is also the General Partner of Moore Family Farm LP which was formed as a land holding company.  Additionally, Walt and Ellen with partners Duane and Marilyn Hershey started Moocho Milk Transportation Inc. in 2006 to haul their own milk.  Walt and Ellen along with Son Jake and his wife own Moore Meats LLC a premium American Wagyu farm to fork beef company.  Walt has traveled to other states and China helping to educate other producers on Best Management Practices.  Walt also serves on several committees including the Chester County Conservation District Board, London Grove Friends Finance Committee, American Dairy Coalition currently serving as President and On the Center for Dairy Excellence Board currently serving as President. He also served on the PDMP board as the Vice-President and President.  Walt also enjoys spending time with his family, attending PSU football games, hunting, boating and traveling.  This podcast is co-produced by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, sister organizations that fight for effective dairy policy in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.  Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing [email protected]
    7/24/2023
    6:27
  • Workable Workforce Series: HR management and legal matters
    In the fourth and final part of the Workable Workforce Series, we cover general HR management from a legal standpoint.  Employment Law Attorney Troy Thompson of Axley Brynelson Law Firm shares insight on farm employment policies, avoiding claims in the hiring process, worker compensation, strategies for dealing with an underperforming employee and terminating employment. Dairy Stream host Joanna Guza dives into the topics below with Troy: 1:25: Four categories of farm employment policies 6:15: Displaying employment HR items 7:42: Helping farm managers and supervisors be successful with HR items 12:20: Common HR mistakes 20:53: Avoid employment discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims 26:35: Documentation of claims 26:04: Protecting your farm from unfair competition 30:47: How to stay organized with HR matters and foreign labor 32:38: HR management with seasonal workers 35:16: Worker compensation claims 40:21: Reasonable accommodations or medical leave of absence 43:54: Handling underperforming employees 46:08: Professionally terminating an employee 47:44: Disputing unemployment claims Special thanks to Compeer Financial for sponsoring this episode. About the guest Troy Thompson is a management-side employment attorney with Axley Brynelson Law Firm in Madison, Wisconsin, where he also serves as the firm’s Labor and Employment Practice Group Leader. Axley is one of Wisconsin’s historic full service law firms [founded in 1885] with extensive experience representing businesses in the dairy industry including: (1) closely held family businesses, (2) agricultural cooperatives, (3) food manufacturers and packagers, and (4) international dairy equipment and robotics manufacturers. Troy is a 1994 graduate of UW-Madison and a 1998 graduate of Marquette Law School. He grew up in a small farming community in south-central Wisconsin [City of Waterloo; Jefferson County] and paid his way through school by working for several agri-businesses.  Today, he represents his clients in a broad range of labor and employment, risk avoidance, and business litigation matters. Dairy Stream has dedicated four episodes to focus on an asset on your farm, your workforce. The four episodes of the Workable Workforce Series will cover recruiting, engaging, coaching and HR legal items. The series is sponsored by Syngenta and Compeer Financial. May 3: Workable Workforce Series: Recruiting and Onboarding Talent | LISTEN HERE May 24: Workable Workforce Series: Retention and Engagement | LISTEN HERE June 14: Workable Workforce Series: Coaching and Counseling | LISTEN HERE This podcast is co-produced by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, sister organizations that fight for effective dairy policy in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing [email protected]
    7/5/2023
    51:11
  • Dairy Streamlet: Workable Workforce Series: HR management and legal matters
    The Dairy Streamlet is a new, condensed version of Dairy Stream that takes the long episode and covers just the high-level points of the conversation. If this topic interests you, listen to the full episode on July 5.  In the fourth and final part of the series, Dairy Stream host Joanna Guza talked with Employment Law Attorney Troy Thompson about general HR management, worker compensation, discipline, leave of absence and termination.   Special thanks to Compeer Financial for sponsoring this episode. About the guest Troy Thompson is a management-side employment attorney with Axley Brynelson Law Firm in Madison, Wisconsin, where he also serves as the firm’s Labor and Employment Practice Group Leader. Axley is one of Wisconsin’s historic full service law firms [founded in 1885] with extensive experience representing businesses in the dairy industry including: (1) closely held family businesses, (2) agricultural cooperatives, (3) food manufacturers and packagers, and (4) international dairy equipment and robotics manufacturers. Troy is a 1994 graduate of UW-Madison and a 1998 graduate of Marquette Law School. He grew up in a small farming community in south-central Wisconsin [City of Waterloo; Jefferson County] and paid his way through school by working for several agri-businesses.  Today, he represents his clients in a broad range of labor and employment, risk avoidance, and business litigation matters. Dairy Stream has dedicated four episodes to focus on an asset on your farm, your workforce. The four episodes of the Workable Workforce Series will cover recruiting, engaging, coaching and HR legal items. The series is sponsored by Syngenta and Compeer Financial. May 3: Workable Workforce Series: Recruiting and Onboarding Talent | LISTEN HERE May 24: Workable Workforce Series: Retention and Engagement | LISTEN HERE June 14: Workable Workforce Series: Coaching and Counseling | LISTEN HERE This podcast is co-produced by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, sister organizations that fight for effective dairy policy in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing [email protected]
    7/3/2023
    9:55
  • Workable Workforce Series: Coaching and Counseling
    In the third part of the Workable Workforce Series, we cover coaching and counseling employees. HR professional Michelle Gubser and dairy farmer Christine Bender share experiences, recommendations and tips for coaching all types of employees (entry-level to manger), handling poor performance versus bad behavior and scenarios on handling difficult situations. Dairy Stream host Joanna Guza dives into the topics below with Michelle and Christine: 1:52: Difference between coaching and counseling    3:26: Christine shares her perspective of coaching and counseling   6:05: What coaching should look like with for an entry-level to manager position 9:58: Coaching environment 14:41: Address a common problem with the whole team 17:00: Poor performance versus bad behavior     21:12: Professional way to talk about performance    22:31: How employees can share concerns about issues    25:40: Employee feedback, audits 29:05: Resources for coaching and counseling employees 33:25: How to handle the constant-problem employee 36:50: How to handle a late employee    40:03: How to handle an employee that calls in sick that isn’t sick 42:25: How to handle an employee that keeps breaking items 45:39: How to handle an employee that isn’t making progress 48:37: How to handle a challenge with a family member on the farm 51:23: How to handle a common problem with the whole group     Special thanks to Syngenta for sponsoring this episode. About the guests Christine Bender was born and raised on her family’s dairy farm, McFarlandale Dairy LLC. in Watertown, Wisconsin. She graduated from UW-Madison in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Dairy Science and Life Sciences Communication. Following graduation she worked for CP Feeds as a dairy nutritionist for about three and a half years before returning home full-time to the family farm. McFarlandale Dairy LLC is currently home to about 1,100 cows and 15 full-time employees. Christine currently serves as the herd manager, overseeing the health of all animals at the farm as well managing all the employees.  Michelle Gubser has over 20 years of experience in human resources and leadership.  She currently serves as the Chief Talent Officer at ProVision Partners Cooperative in Marshfield, WI.  In this role, she leads the cooperative’s talent strategies and is responsible for creating and building high-performing teams.  Michelle has an undergraduate degree in Human Resources from the University of Northwestern - St. Paul and is currently pursuing an MBA in Agribusiness at North Dakota State University.    Dairy Stream has dedicated four episodes to focus on an asset on your farm, your workforce. The four episodes of the Workable Workforce Series will cover recruiting, engaging, coaching and HR legal items. The series is sponsored by Syngenta and Compeer Financial. May 3: Workable Workforce Series: Recruiting and Onboarding Talent | LISTEN HERE May 24: Workable Workforce Series: Retention and Engagement | LISTEN HERE July 5: Workable Workforce Series: HR Management and Legal Matters This podcast is co-produced by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, sister organizations that fight for effective dairy policy in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing [email protected]
    6/14/2023
    55:25

About Dairy Stream

Dairy Stream focuses on policy, sustainability, market trends, new technology and farmer involvement. This podcast is co-produced by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, sister organizations that fight for effective dairy policy in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.
