Learn more about Prairie Estates Genetics.



Dairy Stream and the Menn Law Firm are proud to present the third annual “How We Got Here” podcast series featuring dairy farmers sharing the history of their farm and steps they have taken to get to where they are today.



Dairy Stream host Joanna Guza and guests, Dave and Chris Buck, fourth and fifth generations at Buck's Unlimited, discuss early influences, improvements to be better the farm, challenges, financial preparations and the future for the farm and dairy industry.



This three-part series is sponsored by the Menn Law Firm.



About the guests:



Dave Buck, fourth generation to own Buck's Unlimited in Minnesota, where they milk 1,700 cows and farm 2,000 aces.



Chris Buck, fifth generation, along with his brother DJ, to own Buck's Unlimited. Chris’s role on the farm is day-to-day manager of feed, young stock and feedlot.



Season 1: How We Got Here (2024):



How We Got Here: Norm E Lane in Chili, Wisconsin



How We Got Here: Solhawk Dairy in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin



How We Got Here: Verhasselt Farms in Kaukauna, Wisconsin



Season 2: How We Got Here (2025):



How We Got Here: Ocooch Dairy in Hillsboro, Wisconsin



How We Got Here: Melichar Broad Acres in Port Washington, Wisconsin



How We Got Here: Scheps Dairy in Almena, Wisconsin



Season 3: How We Got Here (2026):



How We Got Here: Bomaz Farms in Hammond, Wisconsin



How We Got Here: Ripp's Dairy Valley in Dane, Wisconsin



Step away from the day-to-day and focus on what’s ahead at Dairy Strong, January 13 and 14 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Gain perspective on the markets, policies and innovations shaping dairy. Compare ideas with other farmers, bring your team into the conversation and return home better prepared to make strong decisions for your business. Register today for DairyStrong.org.



Compeer Financial is proud partner of Dairy Stream. Learn more about Dairy Stream sponsorship.



This podcast is produced by the Voice of Milk, a collaboration of individual dairy organizations working to improve the future of dairy farm families. Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing podcast@dairyforward.com.