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164 episodes
- Learn more about Prairie Estates Genetics.
Dairy Stream and the Menn Law Firm are proud to present the third annual “How We Got Here” podcast series featuring dairy farmers sharing the history of their farm and steps they have taken to get to where they are today.
Dairy Stream host Joanna Guza and guests, Dave and Chris Buck, fourth and fifth generations at Buck's Unlimited, discuss early influences, improvements to be better the farm, challenges, financial preparations and the future for the farm and dairy industry.
This three-part series is sponsored by the Menn Law Firm.
About the guests:
Dave Buck, fourth generation to own Buck's Unlimited in Minnesota, where they milk 1,700 cows and farm 2,000 aces.
Chris Buck, fifth generation, along with his brother DJ, to own Buck's Unlimited. Chris’s role on the farm is day-to-day manager of feed, young stock and feedlot.
Season 1: How We Got Here (2024):
How We Got Here: Norm E Lane in Chili, Wisconsin
How We Got Here: Solhawk Dairy in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
How We Got Here: Verhasselt Farms in Kaukauna, Wisconsin
Season 2: How We Got Here (2025):
How We Got Here: Ocooch Dairy in Hillsboro, Wisconsin
How We Got Here: Melichar Broad Acres in Port Washington, Wisconsin
How We Got Here: Scheps Dairy in Almena, Wisconsin
Season 3: How We Got Here (2026):
How We Got Here: Bomaz Farms in Hammond, Wisconsin
How We Got Here: Ripp's Dairy Valley in Dane, Wisconsin
Step away from the day-to-day and focus on what’s ahead at Dairy Strong, January 13 and 14 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Gain perspective on the markets, policies and innovations shaping dairy. Compare ideas with other farmers, bring your team into the conversation and return home better prepared to make strong decisions for your business. Register today for DairyStrong.org.
Compeer Financial is proud partner of Dairy Stream. Learn more about Dairy Stream sponsorship.
This podcast is produced by the Voice of Milk, a collaboration of individual dairy organizations working to improve the future of dairy farm families. Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing podcast@dairyforward.com.
- Learn more about Prairie Estates Genetics.
Dairy Stream and the Menn Law Firm are proud to present the third annual “How We Got Here” podcast series featuring dairy farmers sharing the history of their farm and steps they have taken to get to where they are today. The Dairy Streamlet is a condensed version of a long Dairy Stream episode and covers the high-level points of the conversation. If this topic interest you, then listen to the full episode on Sept.9.
This three-part series is sponsored by the Menn Law Firm.
About the guests:
Dave Buck, fourth generation to own Buck's Unlimited in Minnesota, where they milk 1,700 cows and farm 2,000 aces.
Chris Buck, fifth generation, along with his brother DJ, to own Buck's Unlimited. Chris’s role on the farm is day-to-day manager of feed, young stock and feedlot.
Step away from the day-to-day and focus on what’s ahead at Dairy Strong, January 13 and 14 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Gain perspective on the markets, policies and innovations shaping dairy. Compare ideas with other farmers, bring your team into the conversation and return home better prepared to make strong decisions for your business. Register today for DairyStrong.org.
Compeer Financial is proud partner of Dairy Stream. Learn more about Dairy Stream sponsorship.
This podcast is produced by the Voice of Milk, a collaboration of individual dairy organizations working to improve the future of dairy farm families. Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing podcast@dairyforward.com.
- The topic of succession planning is something we will always continue to learn about and today we are taking a unique approach to succession planning and focusing on common misconceptions.
Dairy Stream host Joanna Guza and guest, Attorney Will McKinley, discuss the following topics:
Most common misconception
Who should be involved
Timeline
Estate plans
‘Fair means equal’
‘Sweat equity takes the place of wages’
Giving up control of the farm
Legal protection from outside forces
What you should be asking your attorney
Advice to young farmers
About the guest:
Will McKinley is the President and CEO of Menn Law Firm, a full-service law firm headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, with one of the state's largest agribusiness legal practices. Will focuses primarily on helping farms and ag-related businesses with a wide range of legal issues, but in particular, Will enjoys working with farms on business succession planning.
This is sponsored by the Menn Law Firm.
Resources:
Menn Law Firm Agribusiness resource
Contact Will: William-Mckinley@mennlaw.com
Compeer Financial is proud partner of Dairy Stream. Learn more about Dairy Stream sponsorship.
This podcast is produced by the Voice of Milk, a collaboration of individual dairy organizations working to improve the future of dairy farm families. Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing podcast@dairyforward.com.
- The Dairy Streamlet is a condensed version of a long Dairy Stream episode and covers the high-level points of the conversation. If this topic interest you, then listen to the full episode on Aug. 26.
Dairy Stream host, Joanna Guza, and guest, Will McKinley, President and CEO of Menn Law Firm, discuss the most common misconception of farm succession planning, timeline of transitioning a farm, sweat equity, what you should be asking your attorney and advice to young farmers.
This is sponsored by the Menn Law Firm.
Compeer Financial is proud partner of Dairy Stream. Learn more about Dairy Stream sponsorship.
This podcast is produced by the Voice of Milk, a collaboration of individual dairy organizations working to improve the future of dairy farm families. Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing podcast@dairyforward.com.
- Labor is the second biggest cost on the dairy farm. We want to help you analyze the labor on your farm to see what financially makes sense.
Dairy Stream host, Joanna Guza, and guest, Brad Herkenhoff, discuss the following topics:
Biggest money and time suckers on the dairy farm
Hidden cost with labor
Healthy labor-cost-per-hundredweight
Where to start when analyzing labor
Automation options and pros/cons
Low-hanging fruit with efficiency
Reviewing the balance sheet
Employee housing vs. paying higher wages
Effective incentive-based pay structures
Labor audits
Farm transition mistakes when it comes to labor team
Future of labor on the farm
About the guest
Brad Herkenhoff is a Senior Dairy Lending Specialist at Compeer Financial. His primary role at Compeer is to work closely with dairy clients providing industry expertise in finance strategy. He is committed to working with dairy farm families on identifying their goals and helping to work towards them. He works with dairies in MN and western WI. Brad was born and raised in central MN where his family continues to operate a dairy farm. His brother and sister-in-law have taken over the now 5th generation family farm; however, Brad is still active in the farm primarily helping with agronomy work as needed. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance at St. Cloud State University and has been in the Ag lending industry for 20 years. He is active in local and community events and has been involved in the dairy industry his whole life.
Learn more about Compeer Financial.
Compeer Financial is proud partner of Dairy Stream. Learn more about Dairy Stream sponsorship.
This podcast is produced by the Voice of Milk, a collaboration of individual dairy organizations working to improve the future of dairy farm families. Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing podcast@dairyforward.com.
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About Dairy Stream
Dairy Stream focuses on policy, sustainability, market trends, new technology and farmer involvement. This podcast is produced by the Voice of Milk, a collaboration of individual dairy organizations working to improve the future of dairy farm families. Become a sponsor, share an idea or feedback by emailing podcast@dairyforward.com.Podcast website
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