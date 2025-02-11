Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentThe Ringdown Podcast
Listen to The Ringdown Podcast in the App
Listen to The Ringdown Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Ringdown Podcast

Podcast The Ringdown Podcast
City of Roanoke
Welcome to the Ringdown Podcast, a tribute to the sound that starts it all. Together we will explore the rich traditions, unforgettable calls, and firefighter c...
Government

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Answering the Call to Lead
    In our first episode, “Answering the Call to Lead,” we sit down with Chief David Hoback and Deputy Chief Andy Foley to discuss leadership, service, and the history of the department. Chief Hoback shares his journey that started in 1980 when he was a volunteer at Roanoke Life Saving Crew. Now Chief of Roanoke Fire-EMS, he shares stories of his mentors and experiences, offering insights on his experience as a leader in the fire service.Deputy Chief Foley shares his experience coming up through the department, highlighting how things have changed and grown over the years to meet the needs of the community. With experience serving on the North and South side of the City, his passion for learning and helping others succeed is evident as he talks about challenges that come with the job, as well as how to overcome those hurdles.Join your hosts Firefighter/Paramedic Casey Fury and PIO Hope Escobar as they explore the stories behind the sirens and what it truly means to answer the call.Follow the Ringdown Podcast for more episodes featuring the people and the moments that shape Roanoke Fire-EMS.Follow Roanoke Fire-EMS on Facebook and Instagram for behind-the-scenes content, incident highlights, and more!
    --------  
    37:38

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Ringdown Podcast

Welcome to the Ringdown Podcast, a tribute to the sound that starts it all. Together we will explore the rich traditions, unforgettable calls, and firefighter culture that drives Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Podcast website

Listen to The Ringdown Podcast, The Damage Report with John Iadarola and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/12/2025 - 10:13:43 PM