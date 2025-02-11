Answering the Call to Lead

In our first episode, “Answering the Call to Lead,” we sit down with Chief David Hoback and Deputy Chief Andy Foley to discuss leadership, service, and the history of the department. Chief Hoback shares his journey that started in 1980 when he was a volunteer at Roanoke Life Saving Crew. Now Chief of Roanoke Fire-EMS, he shares stories of his mentors and experiences, offering insights on his experience as a leader in the fire service.Deputy Chief Foley shares his experience coming up through the department, highlighting how things have changed and grown over the years to meet the needs of the community. With experience serving on the North and South side of the City, his passion for learning and helping others succeed is evident as he talks about challenges that come with the job, as well as how to overcome those hurdles.Join your hosts Firefighter/Paramedic Casey Fury and PIO Hope Escobar as they explore the stories behind the sirens and what it truly means to answer the call.Follow the Ringdown Podcast for more episodes featuring the people and the moments that shape Roanoke Fire-EMS.Follow Roanoke Fire-EMS on Facebook and Instagram for behind-the-scenes content, incident highlights, and more!