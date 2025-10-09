Secret WWII: Spies & Special Ops

In November 1942, the Allies make their first major move against Adolf Hitler’s empire with Operation Torch, an amphibious assault in French North Africa. Operatives from the OSS are already on the ground gathering intelligence to lay the groundwork for a successful operation, but the complex dynamics between occupied and unoccupied France thwart many of their efforts. Meanwhile, British spies and operatives increasingly work alongside their American allies, including several who will go on to prominent postwar careers. Host Bradley W. Hart is joined by Peter Crean, Michael Bell, John Curatola, Mary Kathryn Barbier, and Nick Reynolds.
40:10
Part 3: Top Secret Warfare
A new type of American warfare is about to begin, combining intelligence with guerrilla operations in the Pacific. Under the command of Carl F. Eifler, OSS Detachment 101 links up with local fighters to help tie down Japanese forces in Burma, but at a heavy cost. Thousands of miles away, the Germans continue their efforts to infiltrate Britain and the United States using an operative named Duško Popov—who turns out to be one of the most effective double agents of the war. Host Bradley W. Hart is joined by authors Nicholas Reynolds and Jeffrey Rogg, and historian Mary Kathryn Barbier, author of Spies, Lies and Citizenship: The Hunt for Nazi Criminals. Plus, hear firsthand accounts from the Oral History Collection of The National WWII Museum.
36:37
Part 2: Breaking the Midway Code
Six months after Pearl Harbor, the United States makes an important advance in understanding the Japanese naval code ahead of the Battle of Midway, which becomes a major turning point in the Pacific war. Meanwhile, President Franklin Roosevelt establishes the country's first intelligence agency, the Office of Strategic Services, and German agents target the United States in a bold sabotage plot—Operation Pastorius. Host Bradley W. Hart is joined by historians and authors Michael Bell, John Curatola, Nick Reynolds, Jeff Rogg, and John Fox.
39:41
Part 1: America Goes to War
On December 7, 1941, a surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor stuns the nation. In this episode, we explore the aftermath of Pearl Harbor and its impact on the American intelligence community, the creation of a new spy organization, and the extent of Nazi espionage in the United States. Host Bradley W. Hart is joined by guests Nicholas Reynolds, author of Need to Know: World War II and the Rise of American Intelligence; Jeffrey Rogg, author of The Spy and the State; and John Fox, official historian for the FBI.
51:49
Secret WWII: Spies & Special Ops Trailer
World War II was fought on battlefields all over the globe. But it was also fought in the shadows—in covert operations that didn’t make the headlines, both at home and overseas.
The National WWII Museum presents Secret WWII: Spies & Special Ops, a new podcast series exploring wartime tales of espionage and intrigue.
Hosted by Museum Senior Historian Bradley W. Hart, PhD, tune in to hear from expert historians and listen to the stories of the people who were there to uncover the secret World War II.