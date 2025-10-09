Secret WWII: Spies & Special Ops

Part 3: Top Secret Warfare

A new type of American warfare is about to begin, combining intelligence with guerrilla operations in the Pacific. Under the command of Carl F. Eifler, OSS Detachment 101 links up with local fighters to help tie down Japanese forces in Burma, but at a heavy cost. Thousands of miles away, the Germans continue their efforts to infiltrate Britain and the United States using an operative named Duško Popov—who turns out to be one of the most effective double agents of the war. Host Bradley W. Hart is joined by authors Nicholas Reynolds and Jeffrey Rogg, and historian Mary Kathryn Barbier, author of Spies, Lies and Citizenship: The Hunt for Nazi Criminals. Plus, hear firsthand accounts from the Oral History Collection of The National WWII Museum.