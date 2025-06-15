**Announcement** “The Sickle and the Hammer” guest spots!
Episode 12 - Building Momentum
Episode 12 - Building Momentum

It's the home stretch of the revolution, folks.
Episode 11 - The People’s Defense
Episode 11 - The People's Defense

Everyone loves an underdog story.
Episode 10 - Kerensky’s farce
Episode 10 - Kerensky's farce

The government puts on a show in Moscow. Too bad there's no popcorn.
About The Sickle and the Hammer: A Socialist History of the Soviet Union
We are often told the USSR was an oppressive, authoritarian society, lacking freedom and democracy. There were endless purges that claimed the lives of millions of “dissidents,” purges that were designed for one thing and one thing only: to keep power in the hands of those who wielded it.And as we all know, the economy was based on socialist and communist principles, which is why it barely functioned at all. There were endless famines, genocides against minorities within the nation, and an industrial base that was constantly tottering on the edge of collapse.But instead of trying to address these issues at home, the leaders of the USSR were fixated only on world domination, on spreading communism in order to destroy freedom around the world. From Europe and Asia to Latin America and Africa, the Communists were a threat to freedom the world over.…. Or were they?Learn the story of the Union of Soviet Socialists Republic you’ve never heard! What was life really like in the Soviet Union? How authoritarian was it? Did a “totalitarian” state really exist? How did the economy function to meet the needs of its citizens? How were the governing apparatus structured? And were the Soviets hell-bent on world domination…. Or world liberation? Or neither?Subscribe to find out!