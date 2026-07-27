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Valley Forge Field Study with Ken Gavin- September 12-13, 2026 EXPLORE WITH US!07/27/2026 | 31 mins.Limited to 40 seats
Deadline to donate: August 29 @11:59pm
Field Study at Valley Forge Fall Fundraiser
Led by historian Ken Gavin
Saturday–Sunday, September 12–13, 2026
Join us for a special weekend exploring the history of the Valley Forge encampment through its military, political, economic, social, and cultural significance. Led by historian Ken Gavin, this fundraising field study will include rarely visited locations, well-known landmarks, and fascinating connections between Valley Forge and Gettysburg.
Saturday, September 12
Dinner at the Historic Black Powder Tavern
5:30–6:00 p.m. — Arrival
6:00 p.m. — Buffet Dinner
8:00 p.m. — Program Concludes
Black Powder Tavern
1164 Valley Forge Road
Wayne, PA 19087
Portions of the Black Powder Tavern date to approximately 1747, allowing participants to dine inside a building that witnessed the Valley Forge encampment. Dinner will be served buffet-style. Soft drinks are included, and a cash bar will be available.
The tavern stands across the street from the site of the **Stone Chimney Picket**, an important but rarely visited location associated with the encampment. During the winter of 1777–1778, the Continental Army used the surviving chimney of a burned home as a picket post guarding a key roadway. The site also hosted one of the army's biweekly markets, where local civilians sold food to soldiers at regulated prices.
Sunday, September 13
Participants will have the morning free to eat breakfast before gathering for the field study. You are responsible for transportation to the visitor center at VFNHP.
8:30–9:00 a.m. — Gather at the Valley Forge National Historical Park Visitor Center**
1400 North Outer Line Drive
King of Prussia, PA 19406
9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. — Valley Forge Field Study with Ken Gavin**
**Participants will travel between tour stops aboard a reserved bus.**
This comprehensive tour will examine the encampment from multiple perspectives, with stops including:
Muhlenberg Brigade Huts
National Memorial Arch
Washington's Headquarters Complex
The Grand Parade
Ken will also highlight individuals, monuments, and stories that create unique connections between Valley Forge and Gettysburg.
1:00 p.m. — Tour concludes at the Visitor Center. Thank you for joining us and for your support!
## Transportation and Lodging
Participants must arrange their own transportation to and from the Valley Forge area and secure their own hotel accommodations.
Bus transportation between locations within Valley Forge National Historical Park during Sunday's field study is included.
Ask A Gettysburg Guide #133- "Ten Crucial Days"- with Ken Gavin and Ralph Siegel- America25007/23/2026 | 2h 29 mins.As we've always said, Gettysburg history is fascinating. So are other parts of American history and, during America250, we're inviting you to step out of Gettysburg with us one more time as *Ask A Gettysburg Guide* heads to the American Revolution! In this live, unscripted episode, Kenneth Gavin and Ralph Siegel explore the **"Ten Crucial Days"**—from Washington's Christmas-night crossing of the Delaware through the battles of Trenton, Assunpink Creek, and Princeton, December 25, 1776–January 3, 1777. In little more than a week, a battered Continental Army turned desperation into renewed momentum and transformed the course of the war. How did Washington keep his army together? What risks made this remarkable campaign possible? Join us live, bring your questions, and take another trip beyond Gettysburg with Addressing Gettysburg.
Support the Show:
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Equipment upkeep and replacement (among other things) is made possible by our monthly small-dollar donations to our non-profit partner, The Digital History Pioneers Foundation at www.dhpioneers.com
Sincerely, Jeffrey Pasnik AG LOTY 2025
- THIS FIELD TALK IS RESERVED FOR AG PATREON MEMBERS ONLY.
JOIN OUR PATREON TO PARTICIPATE! - https://www.patreon.com/c/AddressingGettysburg
August 15, 2026 – 10:00 a.m.
Major General Daniel Sickles - July 2, 1863
Led by LBG Lewis Trott
Could Major General Sickles have properly defended his assigned line or was his movement forward a necessary tactical move? Was the risk of breaking the Union line worth the gambit of seizing the Peach Orchard and altering Confederate operational plans?
Why Muskets and Other Small Arms Were Devastating at Gettysburg | Gettysburg163 | America25007/14/2026 | 2h 4 mins.***A brief departure from Ask A Gettysburg Guide for the 163rd Anniversary week*** Battle Anniversary Week Special | Small Arms at Gettysburg with Phil Spaugy As part of **Addressing Gettysburg's Battle Anniversary Week of Specials**, Matt welcomes firearms expert **Phil Spaugy** for an in-depth look at the small arms that shaped the Battle of Gettysburg.
When most people think of Civil War weaponry, they picture cannon fire and massive artillery duels. But the vast majority of the fighting at Gettysburg was carried out with **small arms**—the rifles, muskets, carbines, and pistols carried by the soldiers themselves.
In this episode, Phil and Matt explore the weapons that Union and Confederate soldiers relied upon during the three-day battle, including: 🔹 The legendary **Springfield Model 1861 Rifle-Musket** 🔹 The imported **Pattern 1853 Enfield Rifle-Musket** 🔹 Sharps, Spencer, Burnside, and other cavalry carbines 🔹 Colt revolvers and other sidearms carried by officers and cavalrymen 🔹 The advantages and disadvantages of different weapons systems 🔹 How weapon technology influenced tactics and battlefield effectiveness 🔹 Myths and misconceptions about Civil War firearms
Whether you're a seasoned Civil War enthusiast, a collector, a reenactor, or simply curious about the tools soldiers carried into battle, this conversation offers fascinating insights into the weapons that helped decide the outcome at Gettysburg.
Join the Addressing Gettysburg Community Addressing Gettysburg isn't just a podcast or YouTube channel—it's a community of people who love history, enjoy great conversations, and appreciate exploring Gettysburg beyond the textbook narrative. By becoming a Patron, you'll gain access to exclusive content, special events, behind-the-scenes opportunities, and a welcoming community of fellow Gettysburg enthusiasts from around the world.
👉 **Become a Patron:** **[https://www.patreon.com/addressinggettysburg](https://www.patreon.com/addressinggettysburg)** Your support helps us continue producing regular content, hosting live events, and creating new ways for people to engage with the history of Gettysburg. --- ### Help Us Build the Future of Digital History If you'd like to support the production of ambitious history videos, educational programming, and innovative digital history projects, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the **Digital History Pioneers Foundation**. The Foundation helps fund projects that preserve, interpret, and share history with audiences everywhere. 👉 **Donate here:** **[https://www.dhpioneers.com](https://www.dhpioneers.com)** *Donations may be tax-deductible as allowed by law.* --- 📍 Visit Gettysburg with us 🎙️ Listen to the podcast 📚 Explore our archives 🤝 Join our community **Addressing Gettysburg — History Told Differently.** #Gettysburg #CivilWar #BattleOfGettysburg #PhilSpaugy #Springfield1861 #EnfieldRifle #CivilWarWeapons #SmallArms #AmericanHistory #AddressingGettysburg #BattleAnniversary #LivingHistory #MilitaryHistory #CivilWarFirearms #HistoryPodcast
Ask A Gettysburg Guide #132- Leadership Styles Lee vs Meade with Jasan Hileman07/13/2026 | 2h 41 mins.🔴Ask a Gettysburg Guide 132 Leadership Styles Lee vs Meade with Jasan Hileman - July 8, 2026
Topics Discussed: Jasan's other shows Where the show idea came from Why start comparing them at the start of May 1863? Lee's invasion of the North Campaign purpose and goals Lee's previously hollow victories Life in Virginia up to the summer of 1863, how had the landscape been stripped of resources? Confederate President Davis's concerns about a Northern Campaign The truth behind the plan to draw troops away from Vicksburg. Lee's leadership strength of learning and understanding enemy Meade's background as leader of Fifth Corp Story or Hooker's release and Meade's promotion. Hooker and Meade transfer of command meeting and lessons learned Is Lee to blame for Stuart? Examining the orders given Lees orders on July 1 and their consequences Health impacts on both Generals Meade in July 1 choices of leadership Empowering subordinates to make decisions Meade's orders from Washington. Armies supply trains and its impact on decisions How the Civil War can be viewed as a changing of old world to new world tactics Lee's contingent plan for Gettysburg Both Generals's plans for July 3 and how leadership styles lead to the outcome
Show References: The Gettysburg Foundation www.gettysburgfoundation.org Battle Tested!: Gettysburg Leadership Lessons for 21st Century Leaders - Jeffrey D. McCausland & Tom Vossler Chancellorsville - Stephen Sears The Maps of Gettysburg: An Atlas of the Gettysburg Campaign, June 3 - July 13, 1863 - Bradley M. Gottfried Gettysburg Campaign Atlas - Philip Laino Union General Daniel Butterfield: A Civil War Biography - James S. Pula
Support the Show: For the Historian https://forthehistorian.webstoreplace.com - Mention Addressing Gettysburg to get 20% off Addressing Gettysburg Patreon: Join Today! www.patreon.comAddressing Gettysburg Addressing Gettysburg: Little Ground Top Coffee https://www.addressinggettysburg.com/cafe/
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About Addressing Gettysburg
As seen on NBC's TODAY Show. Gettysburg's Flagship podcast dedicated to telling the stories of Gettysburg. The show has taken on a few different formats. 1. The Narrative episodes: Tell the history of the Gettysburg Campaign starting with the battle of Antietam, and going through the Battle of Gettysburg and beyond. These are researched and written with the help of local historians and will feature original music, and guest voiceovers. 2. Ask a Gettysburg Guide: We host a variety of different Licensed Battlefield Guides and ask them questions (submitted by our Patreon Patrons) about the Battle of Gettysburg. If you have a question you'd like answered, please become a Patron at www.patreon.com/addressinggettysburg 3. Gettysburg NPS Winter Lecture Series: We record as many Winter Lectures as we are able to. Those who can't attend these lectures will be able to hear these amazing talks with some of the best authors, Rangers, and Guides Gettysburg has to offer. 4. Premium Content: The premium content will take many forms. The content can be accessed by being a Patreon supporter. If you are interested in supporting the podcast and accessing this great content visit www.Patreon.com/addressinggettysburg Thank You for listening.Podcast website
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