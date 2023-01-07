Battle of Gettysburg 160th Anniversary Special- July 1, 1863

Historian Codie Eash and Licensed Town Guide Rosanne Zajko join Matt and Six Question Lentz on the western slop of Seminary Ridge to discuss the first day of the Battle of Gettysburg with a focus on the action in and around the Lutheran Theological Seminary. This year, we've added a new element to all three of the battle anniversary episodes by including the civilian experience with a Licensed Town Guide. From the Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center Website: "The Battle of Gettysburg. The Cupola of the Seminary building is utilized as a lookout post by Brigadier General John Buford and his Signal Officer, Lt. Aaron Jerome. From the evening of July 1 to July 5, the building is in Confederate hands, but is occupied by hundreds of wounded United States soldiers. The U.S. Army retakes the building after the Confederate retreat and, until mid-September, the building is one of the largest field hospitals in Gettysburg. After the last patient leaves the building on September 16, classes begin within eight days." Be sure to visit their website, donate or become a member and definitely visit it when you come to Gettysburg. Make sure you get a cupola tour so you can yell down to the lawn: "There's a Devil to pay!" And, while you're here, hire a Licensed Town Guide who will share dozens of civilian stories that will most likely be new to you and will help you get a fuller picture of the Battle of Gettysburg.