***A brief departure from Ask A Gettysburg Guide for the 163rd Anniversary week*** Battle Anniversary Week Special | Small Arms at Gettysburg with Phil Spaugy As part of **Addressing Gettysburg's Battle Anniversary Week of Specials**, Matt welcomes firearms expert **Phil Spaugy** for an in-depth look at the small arms that shaped the Battle of Gettysburg.

When most people think of Civil War weaponry, they picture cannon fire and massive artillery duels. But the vast majority of the fighting at Gettysburg was carried out with **small arms**—the rifles, muskets, carbines, and pistols carried by the soldiers themselves.

In this episode, Phil and Matt explore the weapons that Union and Confederate soldiers relied upon during the three-day battle, including: 🔹 The legendary **Springfield Model 1861 Rifle-Musket** 🔹 The imported **Pattern 1853 Enfield Rifle-Musket** 🔹 Sharps, Spencer, Burnside, and other cavalry carbines 🔹 Colt revolvers and other sidearms carried by officers and cavalrymen 🔹 The advantages and disadvantages of different weapons systems 🔹 How weapon technology influenced tactics and battlefield effectiveness 🔹 Myths and misconceptions about Civil War firearms

Whether you're a seasoned Civil War enthusiast, a collector, a reenactor, or simply curious about the tools soldiers carried into battle, this conversation offers fascinating insights into the weapons that helped decide the outcome at Gettysburg.

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