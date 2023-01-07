As seen on NBC’s TODAY Show. Gettysburg's Flagship podcast dedicated to telling the stories of Gettysburg. The show has taken on a few different formats.
1. T...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 370
Battle of Gettysburg 160th Anniversary Special- July 2, 1863
LBG Lewis Trott and LTG (Licensed Town Guide) Rosanne Zajko join us from Brooke Avenue in GNMP to discuss the action on the battlefield & in the town on July 2, 1863. (From the Library of Congress): "On July 2, 1863, the lines of the Battle of Gettysburg, now in its second day, were drawn in two sweeping parallel arcs. The Confederate and Union armies faced each other a mile apart. The Union forces extending along Cemetery Ridge to Culp’s Hill, formed the shape of a fish-hook, and the Confederate forces were spread along Seminary Ridge..." Read more here This episode is brought to you without commercial interruption by TR Historical . Help keep the show going and growing by becoming a Patron. Patrons get up to 4 episodes a month (depending on tier), discounts on ticketed events, early access to specials and more! Go to www.patreon.com/addressinggettysburg to join the community today! We thank you in advance
7/2/2023
1:47:03
Battle of Gettysburg 160th Anniversary Special- July 1, 1863
Historian Codie Eash and Licensed Town Guide Rosanne Zajko join Matt and Six Question Lentz on the western slop of Seminary Ridge to discuss the first day of the Battle of Gettysburg with a focus on the action in and around the Lutheran Theological Seminary. This year, we've added a new element to all three of the battle anniversary episodes by including the civilian experience with a Licensed Town Guide. From the Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center Website: "The Battle of Gettysburg. The Cupola of the Seminary building is utilized as a lookout post by Brigadier General John Buford and his Signal Officer, Lt. Aaron Jerome. From the evening of July 1 to July 5, the building is in Confederate hands, but is occupied by hundreds of wounded United States soldiers. The U.S. Army retakes the building after the Confederate retreat and, until mid-September, the building is one of the largest field hospitals in Gettysburg. After the last patient leaves the building on September 16, classes begin within eight days." Be sure to visit their website, donate or become a member and definitely visit it when you come to Gettysburg. Make sure you get a cupola tour so you can yell down to the lawn: "There's a Devil to pay!" And, while you're here, hire a Licensed Town Guide who will share dozens of civilian stories that will most likely be new to you and will help you get a fuller picture of the Battle of Gettysburg.
7/1/2023
2:18:06
Matt Borders' History of the Army of the Potomac- 1863
It's the year we Gettysnerds love: 1863! Our buddy Matt Borders (author/historian/ranger/cohost of the History Things Podcast) joins Matt at Meade's Headquarters in GNMP. 1863 was a transformative year for the Army of the Potomac and Matty B does a great jobs laying it all out there for us. Check out The History Things Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts. Support the Show by: Becoming a Patron- https://www.patreon.com/addressinggettysburg Grabbing some merch- https://www.addressinggettysburg.com/shop Getting a book- https://www.addressinggettysburg.com/books Joining our book club. Email [email protected] Supporting Our Sponsors: The Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides https://gettysburgtourguides.org/albgseminar/ Mike Scott Voice- https://www.mikescottvoice.com The Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides- https://gettysburgtourguides.org/ Seminary Ridge Museum- https://www.seminaryridgemuseum.org/ For the Historian- Mention us for 20% off retail sales (in store) plus free shipping (online)- https://www.forthehistorian.com The Badgemaker- https://www.civilwarcorpsbadges.com Civil War Trails- https://www.civilwartrails.com Bantam Roasters Use "HANCOCK" for 10% off your order https://www.raggededgerc.com/ Buy Billy Webster's Music- Billy Webster arranged and performed the rendition of "Garryowen" that you hear at the end of the show. https://billysongs.com Music possibly by: "Garryowen" by Billy Webster Camp Chase Fifes & Drums and our website is https://www.campchasefifesanddrums.org California Consolidated Drum Band check them out here: https://www.facebook.com/CCDrumBand Kevin MacLeod www.incompetech.com
6/30/2023
1:35:07
SPOTLIGHT ON: LBG Lewis Trott
My buddy and yours, Lewis Trott, came up from his home in Virginia last Winter to record his "Spotlight On". You may have attended one of our many Get Out of the Car Tours that Lewis puts together and guides us on. Maybe you had a conversation with him at lunch afterwards. Now, get to know more about Lewie in this interview. Become a patron to help keep Ag going! Go to www.patreon.com/addressinggettysburg
6/26/2023
15:21
Ask A Gettysburg Guide- TOP 10 Things To Experience in Gettysburg- with LBG Mike Rupert
LBG Mike Rupert and I sat down at the Alabama Monument to discuss his top 10 list of things to experience in Gettysburg. This list is from the book Top Ten at Gettysburg, which you can find at For the Historian. Just in time for your anniversary or Summer 2023 trip! Support the Show by: Becoming a Patron- https://www.patreon.com/addressinggettysburg Grabbing some merch- https://www.addressinggettysburg.com/shop Getting a book- https://www.addressinggettysburg.com/books Joining our book club. Email [email protected] Supporting Our Sponsors: Mike Scott Voice- https://www.mikescottvoice.com The Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides- https://gettysburgtourguides.org/ Seminary Ridge Museum- https://www.seminaryridgemuseum.org/ For the Historian- Mention us for 20% off retail sales (in store) plus free shipping (online)- https://www.forthehistorian.com The Badgemaker- https://www.civilwarcorpsbadges.com Civil War Trails- https://www.civilwartrails.com Bantam Roasters Use "HANCOCK" for 10% off your order https://www.raggededgerc.com/ Buy Billy Webster's Music- Billy Webster arranged and performed the rendition of "Garryowen" that you hear at the end of the show. https://billysongs.com Music possibly by: "Garryowen" by Billy Webster Camp Chase Fifes & Drums and our website is https://www.campchasefifesanddrums.org California Consolidated Drum Band check them out here: https://www.facebook.com/CCDrumBand Kevin MacLeod www.incompetech.com
As seen on NBC’s TODAY Show. Gettysburg's Flagship podcast dedicated to telling the stories of Gettysburg. The show has taken on a few different formats.
1. The Narrative episodes: Tell the history of the Gettysburg Campaign starting with the battle of Antietam, and going through the Battle of Gettysburg and beyond. These are researched and written with the help of local historians and will feature original music, and guest voiceovers.
2. Ask a Gettysburg Guide: We host a variety of different Licensed Battlefield Guides and ask them questions (submitted by our Patreon Patrons) about the Battle of Gettysburg. If you have a question you’d like answered, please become a Patron at www.patreon.com/addressinggettysburg
3. Gettysburg NPS Winter Lecture Series: We record as many Winter Lectures as we are able to. Those who can’t attend these lectures will be able to hear these amazing talks with some of the best authors, Rangers, and Guides Gettysburg has to offer.
4. Premium Content: The premium content will take many forms. The content can be accessed by being a Patreon supporter. If you are interested in supporting the podcast and accessing this great content visit www.Patreon.com/addressinggettysburg
Thank You for listening.