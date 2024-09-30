#506 Jason Flom with Keith Harward

In the early morning hours of September 14, 1982, a man broke into a home in Newport News, Virginia and beat 30-year-old Jesse Perron to death with a crowbar. Then, over several hours, the attacker sexually assaulted Perron’s 22-year-old wife, Teresa, leaving bite marks during the assaults. Teresa and Jesse Perron’s home was located near the shipyard where the U.S.S. Carl Vinson was harbored and where Perron worked as a welder. Over several months bite mark impressions were taken from hundreds of sailors on the Carl Vinson. Police had no suspects at that time. Keith Harward had been among those whose teeth were examined in the immediate aftermath of the investigation, but he had been ruled out as the source of the bitemarks on Teresa by a civilian dental consultant working with the Newport News City medical examiner. When Harward came to court, Teresa was there, but could not identify him as the attacker. After police asked Harward to submit to a second procedure to perform bite mark analysis, they determined that Keith’s bite marks matched the ones found on Teresa. Harward was subsequently convicted of capital murder, rape, robbery and burglary and sentenced to life in prison. To learn more, visit: https://lavaforgood.com/podcast/388-wrongful-conviction-junk-science-bite-mark-evidence-update/ Wrongful Conviction is a production of Lava For Good™ Podcasts in association with Signal Co. No1. We have worked hard to ensure that all facts reported in this show are accurate. The views and opinions expressed by the individuals featured in this show are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Lava for Good. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.