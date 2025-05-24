Police decide to release the tape to the public, hoping someone will recognize the voice of the man who was with Amber when she disappeared. Amber’s remains are found in a field outside the city, close to where four other women have been found, raising the spectre of a serial killer. A raven visits.Email the reporter, Jana Pruden, at [email protected]
more about this podcast at https://www.theglobeandmail.com/podcasts/inherdefence/#01Our cover art is a painting of Amber by Lauren Crazybull. Our theme song is No Surrender by Ms.PAN!K. Episode titles were translated into Plains Cree by Dorothy Thunder.Individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls can contact the MMIWG Crisis Line toll-free at 1-844-413-6649.Support for families impacted by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is also available through the Indian Residential School Survivors Society at irsss.caIn Her Defence: 50th Street is recorded at Gabby Road Studio on Treaty 6 territory in Edmonton, also known as amiskwaciy-wâskahikan, or Beaver Hills House.