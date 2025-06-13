Update: The Norcross Enterprise Takes a Hit

Big news for Dead End listeners.On Monday, June 17, George Norcross was charged in a 13-count indictment from the attorney general of New Jersey, Matthew J. Platkin. Norcross, whose entry into politics was chronicled in the fifth episode of Dead End, was once widely regarded as the most powerful unelected person in New Jersey.The indictment says the longtime Democratic power broker led a "criminal enterprise" that used threats and extortion to promote business and political interests in his home turf of Camden County, securing lucrative tax credits and development rights along the Camden waterfront.In this episode, host Nancy Solomon talks with WNYC’s Sean Carlson about the news.Expect a longer episode about what this indictment means for the Sheridan case, and for New Jersey, coming soon.