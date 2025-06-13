As Menendez walks free from his first corruption trial, he meets a new love—Nadine Arslanian. Nadine was a stay at home mom in Englewood cliffs, New Jersey. She drove her kids to a private French school in Manhattan – and had been spotted with cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Within weeks of meeting the Senator, she’s arranging off-the-books meetings with Egyptian generals. What started as a rebound romance turns into the centerpiece of an international bribery case.
23:16
The Fighter
We trace Bob Menendez’s rise from a tough New Jersey neighborhood to the heights of U.S. politics. With stories from those who knew and worked with him, we explore his brand as a relentless fighter—and how an earlier bribery indictment in 2015 sent him off the rails.
14:31
Dismissal
It’s been eight months since the New Jersey State Attorney General indicted George Norcross on racketeering, extortion and political corruption charges. The 111-page indictment alleged that Norcross and his brother Phil ran a criminal enterprise that used political power to force individuals to give up their development rights on the Camden waterfront. But that case has hit a roadblock.
5:31
George Norcross Takes a Front Row Seat for His Own Indictment
On June 17, the New Jersey state attorney general announced an indictment of George Norcross, and the powerful party boss showed up. It was a remarkable moment because Norcross is charged in a racketeering case that, by definition, involves intimidation. The 111-page indictment alleges that Norcross and five others run a criminal enterprise to “extort others through threats and fear of economic and reputational harm.”Note: This episode does contain some foul language.
23:27
Update: The Norcross Enterprise Takes a Hit
Big news for Dead End listeners.On Monday, June 17, George Norcross was charged in a 13-count indictment from the attorney general of New Jersey, Matthew J. Platkin. Norcross, whose entry into politics was chronicled in the fifth episode of Dead End, was once widely regarded as the most powerful unelected person in New Jersey.The indictment says the longtime Democratic power broker led a "criminal enterprise" that used threats and extortion to promote business and political interests in his home turf of Camden County, securing lucrative tax credits and development rights along the Camden waterfront.In this episode, host Nancy Solomon talks with WNYC’s Sean Carlson about the news.Expect a longer episode about what this indictment means for the Sheridan case, and for New Jersey, coming soon.
Dead End is where true crime meets political corruption. From the shocking murder of a politically connected couple to the unraveling of one of the most powerful figures in Washington, Season 2 exposes how power, ambition, and secrecy collide in New Jersey and beyond. In Season 1, we investigated the mysterious deaths of John and Joyce Sheridan, and the political machine connected to them. Now, we trace Senator Bob Menendez’s rise and fall, and the romance and Egyptian spies at the center of his ruin.
Episodes release every Tuesday.