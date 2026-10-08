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The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart

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Health & WellnessMental Health
The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart
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10 episodes

  • The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart

    Cornell Case: The Survivors' Take with Kimberly Corban and JoDee Neil

    10/08/2026 | 34 mins.
    As the sexual assault allegations at Cornell University dominate the headlines, Elizabeth and fellow survivors Kimberly Corban and JoDee Neil engage in a challenging conversation about consent, reporting, bystanders, and what people still getting wrong about trauma. Plus the "Three D" rules for protecting young people at college parties.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart

    Taking Down the Serial Killer: Lisa Mae Part 2

    10/05/2026 | 27 mins.
    After surviving more than 26 hours in captivity, Lisa Mae reaches the police expecting them to help her — only to find herself fighting to convince investigators that her story is true. Then a news report about another murdered woman leads Lisa to a chilling realization: the man who abducted her is the serial killer terrorizing Tampa.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart

    I Made a Serial Killer Trust Me: Lisa Mae Part 1

    09/28/2026 | 28 mins.
    Seventeen-year-old Lisa Mae has already decided she doesn’t want to live. Then, riding her bike home through the darkness after a late shift, she notices a car sitting strangely in an empty church parking lot. Seconds later, a man lunges from the shadows, presses a gun to her head, and drags her into his car. Suddenly, the girl who had planned to end her own life is fighting desperately to keep it.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart

    Listener Q&A: Kara Robinson Chamberlain, Chris Cander and Kimberly Corban

    09/21/2026 | 36 mins.
    For the first time, Elizabeth sits down with three fellow survivors — Kara Robinson Chamberlain, Chris Cander and Kimberly Corban — to answer questions directly from listeners. They share new details from their remarkable stories, talk about facing dangerous situations after their attacks, and reveal what surviving taught them about spotting danger, trusting their instincts and staying alive when the unthinkable happens.
    For information and resources related to mental health, domestic and sexual abuse, child abuse, and human trafficking, go to ElizabethSmartFoundation.org
    We seek to bring hope, empowerment, and change in the fight against sexual violence.

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart

    Facing My Attacker: Kimberly Corban Part 2

    09/14/2026 | 30 mins.
    Three weeks after Kimberly Corban is attacked in her own bedroom, police bring in a suspect — but can Kimberly identify him, even though she never saw his face? In the finale of her story, Kimberly reveals how investigators uncovered why a complete stranger targeted her, what happened when she faced him in court, and how a day once defined by trauma would eventually become something very different: the day she was brave.
    For information and resources related to mental health, domestic and sexual abuse, child abuse, and human trafficking, go to ElizabethSmartFoundation.org
    We seek to bring hope, empowerment, and change in the fight against sexual violence.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart
Hosted by famed abduction survivor turned advocate Elizabeth Smart, The Survivor Files is a true crime podcast featuring firsthand accounts from ordinary people who were thrust into impossible circumstances. Targeted by serial killers, held-hostage, stalked, attacked, and controlled – their stories reveal what survival really looks like. Guided by Elizabeth’s uniquely personal perspective, each conversation explores the choices, instincts, and strength that helped survivors make it out alive and rebuild their lives.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMental HealthTrue Crime

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