Behind The Knife: The Surgery Podcast

Clinical Challenges in Colorectal Surgery: Management of Enterocutaneous Fistulas
Join Drs. Galandiuk, Bolshinsky, Kavalukas, and Simon as they discuss non-operative and operative management of enterocutaneous fistula. Come with us as we navigate through tips and tricks for preventing and managing enterocutaneous fistulas!
Hosts:
- Susan Galandiuk, University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, @DCREdInChief
- Vladimir Bolshinsky, Peninsula Health, Victoria, Australia, @bolshinskyv
- Sandy Kavalukas, University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, @sandykava
- Hillary Simon, University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, @HillaryLSimon
Producer:
- Manasa Sunkara MS4, University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, @manasasunkara12
Learning objectives:
- Review causes of enterocutaneous (EC) fistulas.
- Understand EC fistula prevention and management tenets.
- Discuss surgical tips and tricks for tackling EC fistulas.
