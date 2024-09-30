Powered by RND
Behind The Knife: The Surgery Podcast

Behind the Knife is the world’s #1 surgery podcast.  From high-yield educational topics to interviews with leaders in the field, Behind the Knife delivers the i...
  • Clinical Challenges in Colorectal Surgery: Management of Enterocutaneous Fistulas
     Join Drs. Galandiuk, Bolshinsky, Kavalukas, and Simon as they discuss non-operative and operative management of enterocutaneous fistula.  Come with us as we navigate through tips and tricks for preventing and managing enterocutaneous fistulas!  Hosts:  - Susan Galandiuk, University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, @DCREdInChief - Vladimir Bolshinsky, Peninsula Health, Victoria, Australia, @bolshinskyv - Sandy Kavalukas, University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, @sandykava - Hillary Simon, University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, @HillaryLSimon Producer:  - Manasa Sunkara MS4, University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, @manasasunkara12 Learning objectives:  - Review causes of enterocutaneous (EC) fistulas. - Understand EC fistula prevention and management tenets.  -  Discuss surgical tips and tricks for tackling EC fistulas.  References:  - Ellison EC, Upchurch GR, et al. Fischer’s Mastery of Surgery. 8th ed, Vol 1. Philadelphia, PA: Wolters Kluwer; 2024:1175-1182. - Fazio VW, et al. Current Therapy in Colon and Rectal Surgery. 8th ed. Philadelphia, PA: Elsevier; 2017:404-411. - Mulholland MW, et al. Operative Techniques in Surgery. Vol 2. Philadelphia, PA: Wolters Kluwer; 2015:934-942. - Steele SR, et al. Illustrated Tips and Tricks in Colon and Rectal Surgery.  Philadelphia, PA: Wolters Kluwer; 2021:263-269. Please visit https://behindtheknife.org to access other high-yield surgical education podcasts, videos and more.   If you liked this episode, check out our recent episodes here: https://app.behindtheknife.org/listen
    38:59
  • Behind the Knife ABSITE 2025 - Skin & Soft Tissue
    Behind the Knife ABSITE 2025 – Up-to-date and high yield learning to help you DOMINATE the exam. Don’t forget to check out our ABSITE Podcast Companion Book available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Knife-ABSITE-Podcast-Companion/dp/B0CLDQWZG3/ref=monarch_sidesheet Be sure to check out our brand new free study aid, which includes all 32 review episodes, brief written summaries, high yield images, and flash cards. Simply create an account on our iOS or Android app or on our website and you will find the entire course in your Library. Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/behind-the-knife/id1672420049 Google Play App Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.btk.app Behind the Knife would like to sincerely thank Medtronic for sponsoring the entire 2025 ABSITE podcast series.  Medtronic has a rich history of supporting surgical education, and we couldn’t be happier that they chose to partner with Behind the Knife.  Learn more at https://www.medtronic.com/en-us/index.html If you like the work that Behind the Knife is doing, please leave us a review wherever you listen to podcasts. Visit https://behindtheknife.org to access other high-yield surgical education podcasts, videos and more.  
    19:05
  • Behind the Knife ABSITE 2025 - Burns
    Behind the Knife ABSITE 2025 – Up-to-date and high yield learning to help you DOMINATE the exam. Don’t forget to check out our ABSITE Podcast Companion Book available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Knife-ABSITE-Podcast-Companion/dp/B0CLDQWZG3/ref=monarch_sidesheet Be sure to check out our brand new free study aid, which includes all 32 review episodes, brief written summaries, high yield images, and flash cards. Simply create an account on our iOS or Android app or on our website and you will find the entire course in your Library. Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/behind-the-knife/id1672420049 Google Play App Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.btk.app Behind the Knife would like to sincerely thank Medtronic for sponsoring the entire 2025 ABSITE podcast series.  Medtronic has a rich history of supporting surgical education, and we couldn’t be happier that they chose to partner with Behind the Knife.  Learn more at https://www.medtronic.com/en-us/index.html If you like the work that Behind the Knife is doing, please leave us a review wherever you listen to podcasts. Visit https://behindtheknife.org to access other high-yield surgical education podcasts, videos and more.  
    19:01
  • Behind the Knife ABSITE 2025 - Critical Care
    Behind the Knife ABSITE 2025 – Up-to-date and high yield learning to help you DOMINATE the exam. Don’t forget to check out our ABSITE Podcast Companion Book available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Knife-ABSITE-Podcast-Companion/dp/B0CLDQWZG3/ref=monarch_sidesheet Be sure to check out our brand new free study aid, which includes all 32 review episodes, brief written summaries, high yield images, and flash cards. Simply create an account on our iOS or Android app or on our website and you will find the entire course in your Library. Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/behind-the-knife/id1672420049 Google Play App Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.btk.app Behind the Knife would like to sincerely thank Medtronic for sponsoring the entire 2025 ABSITE podcast series.  Medtronic has a rich history of supporting surgical education, and we couldn’t be happier that they chose to partner with Behind the Knife.  Learn more at https://www.medtronic.com/en-us/index.html If you like the work that Behind the Knife is doing, please leave us a review wherever you listen to podcasts. Visit https://behindtheknife.org to access other high-yield surgical education podcasts, videos and more.  
    39:15
  • Behind the Knife ABSITE 2025 - Trauma - Part 2
    Behind the Knife ABSITE 2025 – Up-to-date and high yield learning to help you DOMINATE the exam. Don’t forget to check out our ABSITE Podcast Companion Book available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Knife-ABSITE-Podcast-Companion/dp/B0CLDQWZG3/ref=monarch_sidesheet Be sure to check out our brand new free study aid, which includes all 32 review episodes, brief written summaries, high yield images, and flash cards. Simply create an account on our iOS or Android app or on our website and you will find the entire course in your Library. Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/behind-the-knife/id1672420049 Google Play App Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.btk.app Behind the Knife would like to sincerely thank Medtronic for sponsoring the entire 2025 ABSITE podcast series.  Medtronic has a rich history of supporting surgical education, and we couldn’t be happier that they chose to partner with Behind the Knife.  Learn more at https://www.medtronic.com/en-us/index.html If you like the work that Behind the Knife is doing, please leave us a review wherever you listen to podcasts. Visit https://behindtheknife.org to access other high-yield surgical education podcasts, videos and more.  
    54:14

Behind the Knife is the world’s #1 surgery podcast.  From high-yield educational topics to interviews with leaders in the field, Behind the Knife delivers the information you need to know.  Tune in for timely, relevant, and engaging content designed to help you DOMINATE THE DAY! Behind the Knife is more than a podcast.  Visit http://www.behindtheknife.org to learn more.
