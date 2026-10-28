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166 episodes
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For six terrifying years, Black women were turning up murdered on Chicago’s South Side, and a dangerous predator was hiding in plain sight.
Andre Crawford was no stranger to the neighborhood—or to law enforcement. But as the bodies continued to pile up, disturbing patterns began to emerge, raising questions about missed opportunities, overlooked victims, and a killer who seemed to be operating without fear.
In this Halloween episode of Melanin Mayhem, Your Favorite Country Girl takes Noir Nation into one of Chicago’s most depraved true crime cases. And trust me, the deeper we dig, the more disgusting this story gets.
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In the 1970s, a wave of gruesome murders terrorized the streets of Los Angeles. The victims were men, the crime scenes were disturbing, and the killer's bizarre signature left investigators scratching their heads.
Meet Vaughn Orrin Greenwood, better known as Blacula, the Head Chopper, one of California's most chilling and lesser-known serial killers.
But as the investigation unfolded, questions emerged that would cast doubt on everything authorities thought they knew.
Was justice served, or was there more to the story?
Join Your Favorite Country Girl, Renee Davis, as we revisit this haunting chapter of Black true crime history on the Melanin Mayhem Podcast.
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What happens when a successful businessman with a military background develops a taste for bank robbery?
Meet Billie Austin Bryant, a Washington, D.C. bank robber whose criminal exploits in the 1960s would earn him a notorious place in FBI history.
Bank robberies, a daring prison escape, and a manhunt that made headlines across the nation. Billie wasn't your average criminal, and his story is anything but ordinary.
Join Your Favorite Country Girl, Renee Davis, for another wild ride through Black true crime history on the Melanin Mayhem Podcast.
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Power. Betrayal. Bloodlines. And a mother who was NOT to be played with.
This week, your favorite country girl takes Noir Nation all the way to 19th-century Rwanda for some royal shenanigans of the highest order introducing you to Queen Mother Nyirayuhi V Kanjogera, a woman whose legacy should be synonymous with power, ambition, and controversy. Was she a devoted mother, a political mastermind, or something far more sinister?
Baby, the ancestral tea is HOT!
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For years, elderly women across the Dallas area were dying in their homes and upscale senior living communities. Their deaths seemed natural—after all, they were in their 80s and 90s. But grieving families kept noticing something strange: jewelry was missing. Cash had disappeared. And little details surrounding some of the deaths just didn't sit right.
Meanwhile, a man with experience working around seniors was moving through these communities, sometimes using another name and repeatedly finding himself exactly where he wasn't supposed to be.
This week on Melanin Mayhem, we're digging into the disturbing case of Billy Chemirmir, the suspected serial killer who allegedly preyed on elderly women throughout North Texas while their deaths continued to be written off as natural causes.
How many warning signs were missed? How many families knew something wasn't right? And how long can a predator operate when nobody realizes they're looking at a crime scene?
Baby, this one is going to unlock a whole new fear.
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About Melanin Mayhem Podcast
A true crime podcast with a melanated leading cast. Melanin Mayhem shines a spotlight on some of the most intriguing and lesser-known criminal masterminds you've never heard of. podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/renee-davis07 instagram.com/@MelaninMayhemPodcast facebook.com/melaninmayhempodcast twitter.com/MelaninMayhemPC youtube.com/@melaninmayhempodcastPodcast website
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