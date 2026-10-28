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For years, elderly women across the Dallas area were dying in their homes and upscale senior living communities. Their deaths seemed natural—after all, they were in their 80s and 90s. But grieving families kept noticing something strange: jewelry was missing. Cash had disappeared. And little details surrounding some of the deaths just didn't sit right.

Meanwhile, a man with experience working around seniors was moving through these communities, sometimes using another name and repeatedly finding himself exactly where he wasn't supposed to be.

This week on Melanin Mayhem, we're digging into the disturbing case of Billy Chemirmir, the suspected serial killer who allegedly preyed on elderly women throughout North Texas while their deaths continued to be written off as natural causes.

How many warning signs were missed? How many families knew something wasn't right? And how long can a predator operate when nobody realizes they're looking at a crime scene?

Baby, this one is going to unlock a whole new fear.

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