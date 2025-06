Explorers

Police Exploring has been around since the 1950's through the Boy Scouts and its subsidiary Learning for Life. The programs purpose is to introduce youth to Law Enforcement but its history is plagued by sexual abuse and misconduct. It's this program where Sandra Birchmore met Matthew Farwell & other police officers who took advantage of her and ultimately led to her death. Follow The Case on Twitter, Instagram & TikTok @TheCasePodcast. For more information about The Case, visit TheCasePodcast.com. If you have information about Sandra Birchmore or anything related to this case, you can reach us on all social platforms or email us at [email protected] can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thecasepodcast