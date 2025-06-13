Matthew Farwell was arrested Wednesday and arraigned in Federal Court on charges of killing Sandra Birchmore. Farwell first engaged with Birchmore when she was a 13 year old Stoughton Police Explorer. According to court documents filed Tuesday, Farwell strangled Birchmore to death after being told he was the father of her child.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thecasepodcast

Kirk provides an update to Season 2's case involving Sandra Birchmore. It was reported yesterday in the local media that two sources are claiming that DNA testing shows Matthew Farwell was not the father to Sandra Birchmore's unborn child.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thecasepodcast

About The Case

On February 4th, 2021, 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore was found dead in her apartment by the Canton Police. The Medical Examiner ruled it a suicide but friends and family have their doubts. 19 months later, three Stoughton Police officers have resigned including one who is the last known person to see Sandra alive.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/thecasepodcast