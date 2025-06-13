Powered by RND
Barstool Sports
True Crime
  Season 2: Sandra Birchmore Story Update
    Kirk provides an update to Season 2's case involving Sandra Birchmore. It was reported yesterday in the local media that two sources are claiming that DNA testing shows Matthew Farwell was not the father to Sandra Birchmore's unborn child.
    13:48
  Matthew Farwell Indicted On Charges Of Killing Sandra Birchmore
    Matthew Farwell was arrested Wednesday and arraigned in Federal Court on charges of killing Sandra Birchmore. Farwell first engaged with Birchmore when she was a 13 year old Stoughton Police Explorer. According to court documents filed Tuesday, Farwell strangled Birchmore to death after being told he was the father of her child.
    30:59
  Update: A Talk With Turtleboy About Sandra Birchmore and Karen Read
    Kirk sits down with Turtleboy to discuss the the familiar faces in the death of Sandra Birchmore and the Karen Read trial. Follow The Case on Twitter, Instagram & TikTok @TheCasePodcast. For more information about The Case, visit TheCasePodcast.com. If you have information about Sandra Birchmore or anything related to this case, you can reach us on all social platforms or email us at [email protected]
    47:44
  A Noble Failure
    In the Season Two finale of The Case, Kirk describes the hurdles in pursuing justice for Sandra Birchmore. Some new information has come to light from the crime scene and Sandra's family representatives continue to amend the wrongful death lawsuit following new information brought forth in this podcast. Follow The Case on Twitter, Instagram & TikTok @TheCasePodcast. For more information about The Case, visit TheCasePodcast.com. If you have information about Sandra Birchmore or anything related to this case, you can reach us on all social platforms or email us at [email protected]
    21:36
  Explorers
    Police Exploring has been around since the 1950's through the Boy Scouts and its subsidiary Learning for Life. The programs purpose is to introduce youth to Law Enforcement but its history is plagued by sexual abuse and misconduct. It's this program where Sandra Birchmore met Matthew Farwell & other police officers who took advantage of her and ultimately led to her death. Follow The Case on Twitter, Instagram & TikTok @TheCasePodcast. For more information about The Case, visit TheCasePodcast.com. If you have information about Sandra Birchmore or anything related to this case, you can reach us on all social platforms or email us at [email protected]
    34:06

On February 4th, 2021, 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore was found dead in her apartment by the Canton Police. The Medical Examiner ruled it a suicide but friends and family have their doubts. 19 months later, three Stoughton Police officers have resigned including one who is the last known person to see Sandra alive.
