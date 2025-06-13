Kirk sits down with Turtleboy to discuss the the familiar faces in the death of Sandra Birchmore and the Karen Read trial.
Follow The Case on Twitter, Instagram & TikTok @TheCasePodcast. For more information about The Case, visit TheCasePodcast.com. If you have information about Sandra Birchmore or anything related to this case, you can reach us on all social platforms or email us at [email protected]
