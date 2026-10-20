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Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Media, Inc. + Audacy
DocumentarySociety & Culture
Unsolved Mysteries
Latest episode

92 episodes

  • Unsolved Mysteries

    Welcome to a new season of the official Unsolved Mysteries podcast

    10/20/2026 | 1 mins.
    The Unsolved Mysteries podcast is back with all-new original episodes!  Join host Jordan Murphy each week as he explores mysterious murders, strange disappearances, wanted fugitives, unexplained deaths, and updates on past cases. From the original creators of the iconic television series, presented by Audacy. Because someone knows the truth.
  • Unsolved Mysteries

    Update: Recruiter on the Run

    10/23/2024 | 2 mins.
    There has been a new development in Season 1: Episode 35, Recruiter on the Run, regarding fugitive John Blauvelt.
  • Unsolved Mysteries

    Update: The Scott Family Massacre

    01/10/2024 | 3 mins.
    There has been a new development in Season 2: Episode 75 regarding the arrests of Amy and Ross Vilardi.
  • Unsolved Mysteries

    Update: Texts from a Killer?

    10/18/2023 | 1 mins.
    There has been a new development in Season 1: Episode 15, regarding fugitive Eric Arceneaux.
  • Unsolved Mysteries

    Update: The Nameless Victims and Lured From Home

    08/09/2023 | 3 mins.
    There have been new developments in two of our episodes: Adam Doe (Season 1, Episode 11) has been identified, and Alicia Navarro (Season 2, Episode 69) has come forward.
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About Unsolved Mysteries
The Unsolved Mysteries podcast is back! From the original creators of the iconic television series, presented by Audacy. Join new host Jordan Murphy each week as he explores mysterious murders, strange disappearances, wanted fugitives, unexplained deaths, and updates on past cases. Because someone knows the truth.New episodes every week.Hit Follow so you never miss a case.Join the YouTube community at @OfficialUnsolvedMysteries for full video episodes.
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DocumentarySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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