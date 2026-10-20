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92 episodes
- The Unsolved Mysteries podcast is back with all-new original episodes! Join host Jordan Murphy each week as he explores mysterious murders, strange disappearances, wanted fugitives, unexplained deaths, and updates on past cases. From the original creators of the iconic television series, presented by Audacy. Because someone knows the truth.
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About Unsolved Mysteries
The Unsolved Mysteries podcast is back! From the original creators of the iconic television series, presented by Audacy. Join new host Jordan Murphy each week as he explores mysterious murders, strange disappearances, wanted fugitives, unexplained deaths, and updates on past cases. Because someone knows the truth.New episodes every week.Hit Follow so you never miss a case.Join the YouTube community at @OfficialUnsolvedMysteries for full video episodes.Podcast website
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