Welcome to the official Unsolved Mysteries podcast from the original creators of the iconic television series, presented by Cadence13. Join our host Steve Frenc... More
Available Episodes
5 of 88
Road Trip to Murder
What started out as the cross-country road trip of a lifetime for 29-year-old Philip Reagan and his 39-year-old brother Matthew ended in tragedy just a day later when their bodies were discovered on a remote road on the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Authorities believe it was a tragic case of “wrong place, wrong time,” but a vicious killer is on the loose and justice needs to be served.
4/12/2023
34:18
Double Murder on the Fifth Floor
Just before Mother’s Day 2018, 62-year-old Ana Del Valle is found in her Brooklyn apartment with her hands bound and a gunshot wound in her head. A few days later, her next-door neighbor Basil Gray, 54, is also discovered dead inside his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the same gun was used in both murders, but who killed the neighbors and what was the motive?
4/5/2023
34:02
Jacob's Last Drive
On the evening of March 31, 2010, 31-year-old Jacob Cabinaw suddenly disappears from Traverse City, Michigan, after playing a game of frisbee golf with friends. Police trace the single father and Army National Guardsman’s route across several states to Sweetwater, Texas, where he vanishes completely, along with his car. Twelve years later, his disappearance remains a mystery.
3/29/2023
29:05
Highway Ambush
Brittany Stykes and her 14-month-old daughter, Aubree, are on their way to her family’s farm in Ripley, Ohio on August 28, 2013, when someone fires five shots into her vehicle. The 22-year-old mother, who is four-months pregnant, is killed, and Aubree is critically injured. Investigators believe Brittany was targeted, but who would want her dead?
3/22/2023
32:30
Hawaiian Homicide
Amber Jackson is living her dream life on Kauai when she suddenly disappears. Nine days later, a wild hog hunter discovers her body in a ravine on a remote part of the island — she has been brutally murdered. Twelve years after the tragedy, Amber’s loved ones still demand justice for the woman they say was a free spirit and guiding light.
