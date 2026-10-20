Miami Mystery: The Disappearance of Olavi Hendrickson

Dana and her sister Erica travel to Miami, searching for answers about their grandfather's mysterious disappearance more than 60 years ago.

What they uncover is a city with a complicated past, where organized crime, illegal gambling, and notorious nightclubs were part of the landscape.

With help from Casey Piket, founder of the Miami History Substack and podcast, they discover a scandal involving the Clover Club, a nightclub on Biscayne Boulevard, and their grandfather, then Miami City Attorney Olavi Hendrickson.

In February 1961, Olavi walked into the Clover Club and stayed for eight hours. By morning, there was a photograph, 33 drinks on the tab, an unpaid bill, and questions that would threaten his career.

Was this simply a night gone wrong, or was Olavi caught up in something much bigger?

Know something about Olavi Hendrickson or his 1962 disappearance? Email producers@miamimystery.com. Behind-the-scenes photos and video: @miamimysterypod on Instagram https://instagram.com/miamimysterypod Episodes plus more photos from the Hendrickson Family archive: https://miamimystery.com