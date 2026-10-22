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4 episodes
- Bram Stoker thought belief in the nosferatu was dead. But he’s just made a shock discovery. The legend of the vampire is alive and well – only this time in America. And that's going to stir up even darker memories.
Available in Dolby Atmos on Audible.
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- It’s the 1700s and disturbing reports are flooding into Vienna. Something grotesque is happening in the Habsburg empire’s borderlands. The dead are rising from their graves to feed on the living. But this time, it’s not just folklore.
Available in Dolby Atmos on Audible.
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- It’s 1890 and on a windswept northern England clifftop, Bram Stoker is seeking inspiration for a vampire novel that will haunt generations. But his hunt is about to introduce him to the real-life Dracula.
Available in Dolby Atmos on Audible.
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- You thought Dracula was all fiction? Think again.
Episode 1 out October 1st | Episode 2 Oct 5th | Episode 3 Oct 7th
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About The Real Dracula
You thought Dracula was all fiction? Think again.The Real Dracula exhumes the true story behind the chilling horror novel. How Bram Stoker drew on real-life events to spawn the ultimate vampire. From mass graves and serial killer aristocrats to actual vampire slayings.It’s a journey into centuries of dark truths, where the horrors come not from the imagination but from the history books.Join David Jonsson (Dr. Seward in Audible’s new production of Dracula) as he dissects the sinister reality behind the Gothic horror classic.Podcast website
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