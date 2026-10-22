You thought Dracula was all fiction? Think again.The Real Dracula exhumes the true story behind the chilling horror novel.

How Bram Stoker drew on real-life events to spawn the ultimate vampire. From mass graves and serial killer aristocrats to actual vampire slayings.It’s a journey into centuries of dark truths, where the horrors come not from the imagination but from the history books.Join David Jonsson (Dr. Seward in Audible’s new production of Dracula) as he dissects the sinister reality behind the Gothic horror classic.