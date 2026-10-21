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The Pretty Peculiar People Puzzle
Pudgee Tha Phat Bastard / Ekko Seven
Latest episode
50 episodes
- THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS
Faith, Judgment, Sexual Shame & the Holier-Than-Thou Mentality
The Pretty Peculiar People Puzzle Podcast
Hosted by Pudgee and EKKO SEVEN
Hallelujah! But why are you in somebody else's bedroom?
In this bold, hilarious, and thought-provoking episode, Pudgee and EKKO SEVEN tackle the people who use religion, personal morality, and supposed righteousness to judge how other adults live, love, and express their sexuality.
Drawing from real-life experiences, psychological research, and their unmistakable New York humor, the hosts explore moral hypocrisy, sexual double standards, gossip disguised as concern, and the emotional damage caused by public shaming.
EKKO SEVEN challenges the idea that somebody else's standards should determine your worth, while Pudgee questions why people are so interested in what happens behind closed doors. Together, they examine how religious upbringing, insecurity, social comparison, and cultural expectations can influence judgmental behavior.
From church gossip and celibacy celebrations to the infamous "judgy face," no subject is off-limits!
This isn't an attack on faith. It's a conversation about the difference between having beliefs and using those beliefs to belittle others.
As EKKO SEVEN reminds us: "Don't yuck somebody else's yum!"
And Pudgee asks: "Why are you in my bedroom?"
The message? Have your standards. Practice your faith. Live your truth. But remember that everybody deserves dignity and respect.
Hallelujah! Now mind your damn business!
🎙️ Listen to The Pretty Peculiar People Puzzle Podcast:
https://pod.link/1860690938
#TheHallelujahGirls #PrettyPeculiarPeoplePuzzlePodcast #Pudgee #EkkoSeven #SexualShaming #ReligiousHypocrisy #MoralJudgment #DoubleStandards #MindYourBusiness #Podcast
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- ❤️ STOP TURNING EVERY DATE INTO A MARRIAGE PROPOSAL!
You just met somebody, and you're already calling them THE ONE! Whatever happened to dating, laughing, having fun, and actually getting to know somebody?
Pudgee Tha Phat Bastard and Mz. Melony are bringing back a conversation we all need to have.
🎙️ THE PRETTY PECULIAR PEOPLE PUZZLE PODCAST
Episode: IT'S OKAY TO DATE!
Are people rushing into relationships because they're in love—or because they're afraid of being alone?
Listen: https://pod.link/1860690938
#PrettyPeculiarPeoplePuzzlePodcast #PudgeeThaPhatBastard #MzMelony #ItsOkayToDate #DatingOver50 #RelationshipTalk #ModernDating
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- 🎙️ THE PRETTY PECULIAR PEOPLE PUZZLE PODCAST
Episode: THE CHILD WHO NEVER HAD A CHOICE
Hosted by Pudgee Tha Phat Bastard
What if a child's greatest challenges began before they ever took their first breath?
In this powerful and thought-provoking episode, Pudgee Tha Phat Bastard tackles the uncomfortable subject of mothers who consume alcohol or use drugs during pregnancy and the potential lifelong developmental consequences for their children.
From learning disabilities and behavioral challenges to fetal alcohol spectrum disorders and newborn withdrawal, Pudgee explores the devastating possibilities of prenatal substance exposure while questioning parental responsibility.
Should mothers who knowingly put their unborn children at risk face jail time, mandatory rehabilitation, or another form of accountability?
Through personal reflections and a compelling fictional story, Pudgee challenges listeners to consider the difference between addiction, compassion, and responsibility.
The child didn't choose the bottle. The child didn't choose the drugs. But the child may spend a lifetime living with the consequences.
An emotional, educational conversation that asks one unforgettable question: Who speaks for the child who never had a choice?
🎧 Listen now: https://pod.link/1860690938
#PrettyPeculiarPeoplePuzzlePodcast #PudgeeThaPhatBastard #TheChildWhoNeverHadAChoice #ProtectOurChildren #ParentingResponsibility #ChildDevelopment #AddictionAwareness #MentalHealthAwareness
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- What begins as a celebration of the Hudson River Hip Hop Festival becomes a powerful conversation about culture, ego, boundaries, and respect.
Pudgee Tha Phat Bastard and EKKO SEVEN revisit an unforgettable night of legendary lyricism and authentic hip-hop—then unpack an uncomfortable encounter that reveals what women still face in male-dominated entertainment spaces.
From artistic self-worth and the mental pressure placed on legacy performers to inappropriate first impressions and missed opportunities, this episode asks an important question: Can we preserve hip-hop’s legacy without protecting the behavior that hurts its people?
Real conversations. Bigger understanding. Different people. A brighter picture.
#PrettyPeculiarPeoplePuzzle #PudgeeThaPhatBastard #EkkoSeven #HipHopCulture #HipHopPodcast #WomenInHipHop #RespectWomen #HealthyBoundaries #MusicIndustry #HudsonRiverHipHopFestival #Poughkeepsie #BoomBap #RealConversations
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- She didn’t disappear—life simply gave her more chapters to write. 🎤🔥
From sneaking into legendary Bronx park jams and hearing her own record on the radio, to navigating the music industry, building a successful food business and returning to hip-hop nearly 30 years later—Candice’s story is about legacy, resilience and refusing to let your gift expire.
Host Pudgee sits down with guest artist Candice for an unforgettable journey through authentic hip-hop history, the obstacles women faced in the industry and the powerful comeback that proves it is never too late to reclaim your purpose.
Watch. Listen. Share.
The full episode is streaming now!
🎧 https://pod.link/1860690938
#Candice #PudgeeThaPhat #PrettyPeculiarPeoplePuzzlePodcast #WomenInHipHop #BronxHipHop #HipHopHistory #LegacyArtist #NeverGiveUp #MusicIndustry #PodcastInterview #GetToIt #EducationalPodcast
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About The Pretty Peculiar People Puzzle
Podcast Series Synopsis THE PRETTY PECULIAR PEOPLE PUZZLE is a bold, honest, thought-provoking podcast hosted by Pudgee with powerful conversations featuring Ekko Seven and special guests from all walks of life. This podcast is built around real people, real stories, real culture, and the complicated puzzle pieces that shape who we become. Each episode explores the unusual, emotional, funny, painful, inspiring, and sometimes uncomfortable parts of the human experience — from family, fatherhood, motherhood, relationships, trauma, healing, faith, creativity, entrepreneurship, hip-hop, film, mental health, community, and personal reinvention. With a mix of humor, street wisdom, research, emotional honesty, and raw conversation, Pudgee creates a space where guests can open up about the moments that changed them, the lessons that shaped them, and the purpose that keeps them moving forward. Whether the topic is absent fathers, AI and creativity, women reinventing themselves, protecting elders, building businesses, surviving setbacks, or understanding the culture around us, the show always comes back to one central question: what pieces made you who you are? THE PRETTY PECULIAR PEOPLE PUZZLE is not about perfect people. It is about peculiar people — people with layered stories, unexpected journeys, hidden gifts, strong opinions, painful lessons, and powerful truths. It is a podcast for thinkers, survivors, creators, parents, artists, entrepreneurs, dreamers, and anyone trying to make sense of life one puzzle piece at a time. This series brings together mature conversations, cultural reflection, personal testimony, music, laughter, and healing in a way that feels real, unfiltered, and necessary. Some episodes feel like therapy without being therapy. Some feel like a family debate. Some feel like a masterclass in survival. But every episode is designed to leave listeners with something to think about, something to question, and something to carry forward. At its heart, THE PRETTY PECULIAR PEOPLE PUZZLE is about connection, accountability, growth, and truth. It reminds us that people may be complicated, flawed, and sometimes the problem — but with honesty, purpose, and community, people can also become part of the solution.Podcast website
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