The Pretty Peculiar People Puzzle

She didn’t disappear—life simply gave her more chapters to write. 🎤🔥 From sneaking into legendary Bronx park jams and hearing her own record on the radio, to navigating the music industry, building a successful food business and returning to hip-hop nearly 30 years later—Candice’s story is about legacy, resilience and refusing to let your gift expire. Host Pudgee sits down with guest artist Candice for an unforgettable journey through authentic hip-hop history, the obstacles women faced in the industry and the powerful comeback that proves it is never too late to reclaim your purpose. Watch. Listen. Share. The full episode is streaming now! 🎧 https://pod.link/1860690938 #Candice #PudgeeThaPhat #PrettyPeculiarPeoplePuzzlePodcast #WomenInHipHop #BronxHipHop #HipHopHistory #LegacyArtist #NeverGiveUp #MusicIndustry #PodcastInterview #GetToIt #EducationalPodcast Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

What begins as a celebration of the Hudson River Hip Hop Festival becomes a powerful conversation about culture, ego, boundaries, and respect. Pudgee Tha Phat Bastard and EKKO SEVEN revisit an unforgettable night of legendary lyricism and authentic hip-hop—then unpack an uncomfortable encounter that reveals what women still face in male-dominated entertainment spaces. From artistic self-worth and the mental pressure placed on legacy performers to inappropriate first impressions and missed opportunities, this episode asks an important question: Can we preserve hip-hop’s legacy without protecting the behavior that hurts its people? Real conversations. Bigger understanding. Different people. A brighter picture. #PrettyPeculiarPeoplePuzzle #PudgeeThaPhatBastard #EkkoSeven #HipHopCulture #HipHopPodcast #WomenInHipHop #RespectWomen #HealthyBoundaries #MusicIndustry #HudsonRiverHipHopFestival #Poughkeepsie #BoomBap #RealConversations Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

🎙️ THE PRETTY PECULIAR PEOPLE PUZZLE PODCAST Episode: THE CHILD WHO NEVER HAD A CHOICE Hosted by Pudgee Tha Phat Bastard What if a child's greatest challenges began before they ever took their first breath? In this powerful and thought-provoking episode, Pudgee Tha Phat Bastard tackles the uncomfortable subject of mothers who consume alcohol or use drugs during pregnancy and the potential lifelong developmental consequences for their children. From learning disabilities and behavioral challenges to fetal alcohol spectrum disorders and newborn withdrawal, Pudgee explores the devastating possibilities of prenatal substance exposure while questioning parental responsibility. Should mothers who knowingly put their unborn children at risk face jail time, mandatory rehabilitation, or another form of accountability? Through personal reflections and a compelling fictional story, Pudgee challenges listeners to consider the difference between addiction, compassion, and responsibility. The child didn't choose the bottle. The child didn't choose the drugs. But the child may spend a lifetime living with the consequences. An emotional, educational conversation that asks one unforgettable question: Who speaks for the child who never had a choice? 🎧 Listen now: https://pod.link/1860690938 #PrettyPeculiarPeoplePuzzlePodcast #PudgeeThaPhatBastard #TheChildWhoNeverHadAChoice #ProtectOurChildren #ParentingResponsibility #ChildDevelopment #AddictionAwareness #MentalHealthAwareness Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

❤️ STOP TURNING EVERY DATE INTO A MARRIAGE PROPOSAL! You just met somebody, and you're already calling them THE ONE! Whatever happened to dating, laughing, having fun, and actually getting to know somebody? Pudgee Tha Phat Bastard and Mz. Melony are bringing back a conversation we all need to have. 🎙️ THE PRETTY PECULIAR PEOPLE PUZZLE PODCAST Episode: IT'S OKAY TO DATE! Are people rushing into relationships because they're in love—or because they're afraid of being alone? Listen: https://pod.link/1860690938 #PrettyPeculiarPeoplePuzzlePodcast #PudgeeThaPhatBastard #MzMelony #ItsOkayToDate #DatingOver50 #RelationshipTalk #ModernDating Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS Faith, Judgment, Sexual Shame & the Holier-Than-Thou Mentality The Pretty Peculiar People Puzzle Podcast Hosted by Pudgee and EKKO SEVEN Hallelujah! But why are you in somebody else's bedroom? In this bold, hilarious, and thought-provoking episode, Pudgee and EKKO SEVEN tackle the people who use religion, personal morality, and supposed righteousness to judge how other adults live, love, and express their sexuality. Drawing from real-life experiences, psychological research, and their unmistakable New York humor, the hosts explore moral hypocrisy, sexual double standards, gossip disguised as concern, and the emotional damage caused by public shaming. EKKO SEVEN challenges the idea that somebody else's standards should determine your worth, while Pudgee questions why people are so interested in what happens behind closed doors. Together, they examine how religious upbringing, insecurity, social comparison, and cultural expectations can influence judgmental behavior. From church gossip and celibacy celebrations to the infamous "judgy face," no subject is off-limits! This isn't an attack on faith. It's a conversation about the difference between having beliefs and using those beliefs to belittle others. As EKKO SEVEN reminds us: "Don't yuck somebody else's yum!" And Pudgee asks: "Why are you in my bedroom?" The message? Have your standards. Practice your faith. Live your truth. But remember that everybody deserves dignity and respect. Hallelujah! Now mind your damn business! 🎙️ Listen to The Pretty Peculiar People Puzzle Podcast: https://pod.link/1860690938 #TheHallelujahGirls #PrettyPeculiarPeoplePuzzlePodcast #Pudgee #EkkoSeven #SexualShaming #ReligiousHypocrisy #MoralJudgment #DoubleStandards #MindYourBusiness #Podcast Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About The Pretty Peculiar People Puzzle

About The Pretty Peculiar People Puzzle

About The Pretty Peculiar People Puzzle